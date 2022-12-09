Catholic Schools: Mass-Going Optional?

Editor writes…

Recently, I stumbled across a magazine entitled The Scottish Catholic, featuring a pupil on the front cover, querying “What’s our future?” beside his photo a list: Catholic Climate Change, Cost of Living, Mental Health, Hope (image below).

Turns out this is a special Catholic Education Week Edition of the magazine which had been handed over to a group of seven pupils who were invited to choose the topics, and write the articles. “The results are enlightening” says Ian Dunn, Editor. And he wasn’t kidding. He adds: “Be it climate change, the mental health crisis or the cost of living, they care, they want to make a difference… They explain what older Catholics don’t understand about their generation.”

Well, folks, brace yourselves – below a couple of examples of what these young people think the older generation need to understand (for which read “accept”) about their take on the Faith. They begin by explaining why they wanted to take part in the magazine project.

Lauryn (17) writes…

I waned to learn more about issues young people are facing in the world. It’s given me experience in this industry [journalism] and how things work. Older people assume we don’t care about Faith or being a Catholic because we don’t go to Church every week or pray all the time, but we care in a different way.

Kerry (16) writes…

This seemed like a good opportunity that not everyone would get the chance to do. I think older people don’t always understand the time it takes to be a practising Catholic. I work every Sunday in retail, so I can’t go to Sunday Mass but it doesn’t mean the Faith doesn’t matter to me. Young people need to be reached in different ways.

Catholic Truth Commentary…

It’s difficult to believe that these young people see nothing untoward in their casual attitude towards the Commandment to worship God, to keep holy the Sabbath day, and to do so in accordance with the Church’s precept to attend Mass on Sundays, and avoid unnecessary work.

Of course, few on this blog will lament the empty pews at any Novus Ordo Missae, but it’s the mentality that is of concern. There is no hint in either of the above statements that these young people believe they are committing a sin by not attending Mass, and I doubt if they have ever heard of the distinctions, venial and mortal sins. They are to be pitied more than anything, and, no doubt, many, if not all, of their teachers and parents as well – it’s so long since Catholic schools were sound, teaching the Faith adequately, never mind fully. But someone will be called to account before God for this scandalous state of affairs. Who, though? Who are the prime suspects?

And what else do these youngsters consider unimportant in the Faith – Confession? Sexual Morality? Are they subject to woke brainwashing? Are they being turned into political pawns instead of practising Catholics? Clue: there’s a double page spread in the magazine headined Fighting Climate Change Here and Abroad. Gimme a break. Your thoughts…

