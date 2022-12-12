Opus Dei… Time To Say Goodbye?

12Dec

Opus Dei… Time To Say Goodbye?

Westminsterfly (WF) emailed the following information earlier today… 

Looks like Opus Dei is imploding.   Click here and here to read more. Gloria TV has had a series of posts recently showing that certain OD priests and prelates are going as mad as Francis.  This one is a real shocker and so is this one

Editor writes…

So much for the allegedly faithful-to-Catholic-teaching “right wing”/”conservative” Opus Dei.  I was never a fan, to be honest.  Opus Dei in Glasgow holds the honour of having sent the very first letter to arrive in the Catholic Truth office demanding to be removed from our mailing list.  It was crystal clear then, all those years ago, that this organisation was not what it was advertising “on the tin”.

So, if you are still thinking of this Church crisis along the lines of  “modernist or diocesan versus traditional” – think again.  Long and hard.

For quite a few years now, I’ve expressed the view that the crisis in the Church is very wide and very deep and involves more than just the diocesan bishops and clergy.  A lot more. I’m still of the same opinion – except it’s no longer a “mere” crisis, but a wholesale apostasy.  In any event, I can’t think of a single so-called traditional group that could be described as “crisis taint-free” if you get my drift.  Certainly not Opus Dei.   Your thoughts…

  • Andrew Q Reply

    They always seem to be a cult within a cult and papolotrous for the most part. Thus when you’ve got a pope(?) doing all kinds of mad stuff – pachamama worship, Luther adulation, anti-Conversion, Sin-is-fine-and-dandy, etc – the Opus Dei folk reflect that in their own uncritical actions. The fish rots from the head.

    December 13, 2022 at 12:08 am

