Conversion Therapy: Sturgeon Set To Criminalise Parents & Preachers – Legal Challenge Looming

‘Breach’

Following his devastating critique of the Scottish Government’s plans to criminalise innocent parents and preachers, the Institute is preparing the ground for legal action.

The SNP-Green alliance is considering controversial plans to outlaw any activity – including parental chats, prayer and preaching – deemed to be an attempt to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

It appointed a so-called ‘Expert Group’ which made a series of recommendations – welcomed by the Scottish Government – for a new criminal offence.

But The Christian Institute criticised the report for criminalising the ordinary work of churches, promoting LGBT theology, targeting parental rights, and undermining free speech.

Now, Mr O’Neill has branded the recommendations “in breach of the restriction on the Scottish Parliament’s legislative competence” as set out in the Scotland Act 1998.

‘Totalitarian’

The Institute’s Simon Calvert warned that the Scottish Government is at risk of “inflicting the most totalitarian conversion therapy ban in the world on the people of Scotland.

“Church workers, feminist activists, mums and dads – all sorts of innocent people could find themselves on the wrong end of a prosecution if this becomes law.”

He also said: “LGBT people are rightly protected from physical and verbal abuse by existing law just like anyone else. But these proposals go much, much further.”

He concluded: “The Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament must take Aidan O’Neill’s advice seriously. They may not like what Christians have to say about sexuality, or what feminists have to say about gender identity, but they can’t just criminalise opinions they don’t like.” Continues…