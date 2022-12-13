Conversion Therapy: Sturgeon Set To Criminalise Parents & Preachers – Legal Challenge Looming

Conversion Therapy: Sturgeon Set To Criminalise Parents & Preachers – Legal Challenge Loomingeditor
The Scottish Government’s far-reaching ‘conversion therapy’ plans amount to Holyrood overreach, a leading human rights lawyer has said.In a legal opinion for The Christian Institute, Aidan O’Neill KC warned that the “fundamentally illiberal” proposals are “beyond the powers of the Scottish Parliament to legislate”.
The SNP-Green alliance is considering controversial plans to outlaw any activity – including parental chats, prayer and preaching – deemed to be an attempt to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity.
It appointed a so-called ‘Expert Group’ which made a series of recommendations – welcomed by the Scottish Government – for a new criminal offence.
But The Christian Institute criticised the report for criminalising the ordinary work of churches, promoting LGBT theology, targeting parental rights, and undermining free speech.
Now, Mr O’Neill has branded the recommendations “in breach of the restriction on the Scottish Parliament’s legislative competence” as set out in the Scotland Act 1998.
The Institute’s Simon Calvert warned that the Scottish Government is at risk of “inflicting the most totalitarian conversion therapy ban in the world on the people of Scotland.
“Church workers, feminist activists, mums and dads – all sorts of innocent people could find themselves on the wrong end of a prosecution if this becomes law.”
He also said: “LGBT people are rightly protected from physical and verbal abuse by existing law just like anyone else. But these proposals go much, much further.”
He concluded: “The Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament must take Aidan O’Neill’s advice seriously. They may not like what Christians have to say about sexuality, or what feminists have to say about gender identity, but they can’t just criminalise opinions they don’t like.” Continues…
With the Scottish Bishops all too willing to sign declarations of friendship with the Church of Scotland and, no doubt, any and every religion under the sun, where is the declaration opposing this latest totalitarian move by the Scottish Government? And why should taxpayers have to fund these outrageous lawsuits, if, as is most likely, this latest SNP stunt goes to the Supreme Court? Your thoughts…
How is it, that if a male chooses to be a ‘female’ or vice versa, that is OK, and the government supports that choice. But when a male or female with unwanted same-sex attraction chooses to address their situation, that is suddenly not OK. So how come certain people have ‘rights’ and others don’t? No joined up thinking here. I think Dr Gerard van Aardweg saw this coming and wrote this book: The Battle for Normality, available here in book or e-format: https://ignatius.com/the-battle-for-normality-bnstp For those interested, buy it soon, before it is ‘cancelled’.
Too right there’s no joined up thinking here. Sturgeon doesn’t DO “thinking”. That book looks interesting, not that I think we’ll ever return to normality, not as we knew it before the covid lockdowns, when we knew the difference between a man and a woman! LOL!
Normality is not coming back for a while. They are even changing the meaning of words like “woman” in dictionaries now. It’s official, LOL!
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/cambridge-dictionary-redefines-woman-to-include-men/ar-AA15edsZ
I don’t know what Nicola Sturgeon is about, why she is so determined to push these woke agendas. She’s front and back at the “pride” marches and now she wants to criminalise anyone who has a different opinion about conversion therapy. If someone can decide he wants to dress and identify as a woman, no questions asked, why can’t a gay person decide he doesn’t want to be gay any more? As WF says, there’s no joined up thinking in her head at all.
Could a widower claim to be a woman and so become a widow to claim a widow’s pension?
Could a Scotsman on a sinking ship with not enough lifeboats claim to be a woman to get access to a seat on one of the boats?
Could Santa Mc Claus join a circus as a bearded lady?
If Nicola’s spouse claimed to be a woman would that make her a lesbian?
If a male pilot joined the WRENs could he then fly without his aeroplane?
Could Alex Salmon(d) now become a female fish and Nicola claim to be a male one?
Will a fisherman who claims to be female be able to get open-toed, high-heeled
waders now in Scotland?
These are only a few of many questions I would like answered before I make
up my mind to take advantage of Nicola’s very kind considerations.
I don’t think there would be a problem with anything on your very funny list. The problem is if you tried to speak to someone else – say a son or a daughter – to try to turn them away from the LGBTQI+ lifestyle. That could see you with a criminal record, under the SNP plans to ban what they call conversion therapy. If you try to convince someone else, say a friend or if you are a clergyman, members of your congregation, that they should turn away from homosexuality or transgenderism, that’s the problem. There’s no problem with “converting” to the opposite sex or anything else, that kind of conversion is OK. It’s just the other kind. The whole thing is mad IMHO.
I love the “fisherman, open-toed, high-heeled waders” – I wouldn’t be surprised, LOL!
This is seriously worrying stuff. As it says in the Christian Institute article, this is another example of the totalitarian tendency of the SNP government. They’ve not learned from their Supreme Court defeat over the dreadful Named Person Scheme.
Just imagine – if this law passes, Scotland will have “the most totalitarian conversion therapy ban in the world” to quote Simon Calvert above. It doesn’t bear thinking about. A law like this could be used in all sorts of situations, wickedly, to punish people for expressing an opinion which Sturgeon doesn’t agree with. It’s terrifying.
Sorry – to quote Simon Calvert above s/b again.