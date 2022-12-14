Racist Roads & Climate Criminals – Hilarious!

Editor writes…

Why can’t we find Catholic clergy who are as fearlessly outspoken as the above Fox News Host? We’re long overdue a Bishop Tucker, or a Father Carlson, dontcha think? Even without the comedy, guys. I’d pass on the hilarity if necessary, although that would be a bonus, dontcha think, guys?

Can you just hear my American accent? It’s been a while, but I think it’s still detectable. Unlike the Faith is too many clergymen.

Your thoughts (politely, please and thank you!)

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



