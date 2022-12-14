Racist Roads & Climate Criminals – Hilarious!editor
Editor writes…
Why can’t we find Catholic clergy who are as fearlessly outspoken as the above Fox News Host? We’re long overdue a Bishop Tucker, or a Father Carlson, dontcha think? Even without the comedy, guys. I’d pass on the hilarity if necessary, although that would be a bonus, dontcha think, guys?
Can you just hear my American accent? It’s been a while, but I think it’s still detectable. Unlike the Faith is too many clergymen.
Your thoughts (politely, please and thank you!)
Comments (2)
Hilarious is the word right enough, LOL! That video is great. I always like Tucker Carlson and he was at his best there.
I doubt if we’re going to get a Bishop or priest “Tucker Carlson” any time soon. We’re back to that Consecration of Russia again! Until that happens, nothing will change.
You sound like James Cagney. Can you dance as well?