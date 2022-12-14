Racist Roads & Climate Criminals – Hilarious!

14Dec

Racist Roads & Climate Criminals – Hilarious!

Editor writes…

Why can’t we find Catholic clergy who are as fearlessly outspoken as the above Fox News Host?  We’re long overdue a Bishop Tucker, or a Father Carlson, dontcha think? Even without the comedy, guys. I’d pass on the hilarity if necessary, although that would be a bonus, dontcha think, guys?

Can you just hear my American accent?  It’s been a while, but I think it’s still detectable.  Unlike the Faith is too many clergymen.

Your thoughts (politely, please and thank you!)

  • Laura Reply

    Hilarious is the word right enough, LOL! That video is great. I always like Tucker Carlson and he was at his best there.

    I doubt if we’re going to get a Bishop or priest “Tucker Carlson” any time soon. We’re back to that Consecration of Russia again! Until that happens, nothing will change.

    December 14, 2022 at 11:20 pm
  • Frankier Reply

    You sound like James Cagney. Can you dance as well?

    December 15, 2022 at 1:38 am

