Through the New Mass, the Faith was Lost…

At present, the modern Church is working to change its internal constitution, transforming itself and by its own initiative from a hierarchical Church, as willed and instituted by God, to a “synodal” (and therefore humanly constructed) Church. In the one and only Church of Jesus Christ, which is the Catholic Church, a process of successive detachment from divine revelation and from Christ Himself has been underway for decades: it is thus a process of self-destruction. The Church is currently tearing itself apart from within. Unfortunately, the question is now very legitimate as to how Catholic the Catholic Church on earth still is. Is it really still as Christ intended and wanted it to be?

True, it is clear that the Catholic Church is identical with the Church instituted by Jesus Christ. One can, so to speak, point to the Catholic Church and say, “This is the one and only Church that Jesus Christ instituted.” Quite different, on the other hand, is the question of whether what is generally done, taught, decided, or believed by the earthly hierarchs of this one and only Church of Jesus Christ at any given time corresponds to what Christ willed.

One must not make the fatal mistake of thinking that everything the Church says in its visible organs automatically corresponds to the teachings and will of Jesus Christ. Not everything that the Church says and does is automatically in accordance with the divine will: in it there is very well also the potential to act in word and deed against the revelation of God. This is called error when it happens out of ignorance through no fault of its own, and sin when it happens wilfully and consciously.

As a helpful image, one can think of a double template. One part stands for the supernatural church, the other for the natural one. The shape of the template of the supernatural church is formative. The template of the natural church is form-receiving and must be brought to congruence, that is, to coincidence. If both forms are congruent, everything is in order. If, however, the forms deviate from each other at certain points, something has gone out of order and must be urgently corrected, i.e., removed or added to, as the case may be, until the required congruence is restored.

Since the innermost core of the Church is the liturgy, specifically the offering of the Eucharistic sacrifice, which is at the center of its being and action, the analytical question must also be asked about the Holy Mass: What role does the liturgical reform in general, specifically the new Mass, play in its development to the point we see today: the decomposition of the Church from within?

What does the “new Mass” mean?

Right at the beginning of a reflection of this kind, we encounter a first basic problem: while for everyone it is perfectly clear and unambiguous what one is talking about when one speaks of the celebration of the “old Mass,” this is not the case with the “new Mass.” Here, one must first clarify what kind of “new Mass” one is talking about at all. For even if one moves only within all the possibilities provided by the Missal, the spectrum ranges from a Latin High Mass with incense, baroque chasuble, and high altar to a Mass in a sitting circle with gray alb, guitar, “Swiss Eucharistic Prayer” and modernist furnishings of chalice and stole. From a purely external point of view, both Masses have hardly anything in common, and yet they are done according to the same missal of Paul VI, without departing from its options.

If one then adds the Masses as they are actually held in the parishes, namely with piles and piles of “liturgical excesses,” i.e., where one goes (sometimes very far) beyond the possibilities provided by the new missal, the whole thing drifts even further apart.

These “liturgical excesses,” if one wants to call them that, are in many places the order of the day and have long since ceased to be limited to the rebellious third assistant chaplain, who in doing so acts against the express will of the pastor and bishop. On the contrary, such liturgical outrages have long been committed by high-ranking clerics as well: Not only parish priests or chaplains make a negative appearance here, but also episcopal vicars, vicars general, bishops, and cardinals. The Internet is full of reports with pictures, and by far not all such Masses are documented. One can find everything from a Sicilian archbishop riding a bicycle around his cathedral wearing a chasuble and miter, to a German bishop standing at the altar wearing carnival makeup and a baroque chasuble, to a Viennese cardinal handling balloons during a Mass under disco lights. Continues here

