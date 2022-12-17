Advent According to the Archbishop of Dublin

Advent According to the Archbishop of Dublineditor2022-12-17T21:42:38+00:00
Noel Kelly (YouTube) writes…
Your grace, with respect, the “synodal process” is essentially a trojan horse which is being used to bring about changes to moral doctrines. When it comes to doctrine, the Church must take a top-down approach. The bishops have a duty to preach the truth, however difficult that might be. Bending to the ways of the world will and has lead to disaster. The Church has no authority to change any doctrines given by Our Lord to His apostles!
Editor writes…
I think we all agree with Noel Kelly, and with the other various commentators on YouTube who beg more rosaries for Ireland. And so say all of us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
Your thoughts…
