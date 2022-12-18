Vatican Dismisses Leading Pro-Life Priest from Priesthood – Leading LGBT Priest Remains in Post

From The Catholic World Report (CWR)…

Father Frank Pavone, a well-known pro-life activist and national director of the organization Priests for Life, has been dismissed from the clerical state for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” CNA has learned.

In a Dec. 13 letter to U.S. bishops obtained by CNA and confirmed by multiple sources as authentic, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, wrote that the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy issued the decision on Nov. 9, adding that there was “no possibility of appeal.” Continues...

Editor writes…

Some of the claims in the CWR piece don’t look good for Father Pavone but I suspect that most of it is either misrepresentation of Father Pavone or downright falsehoods. Not sure. What I AM sure about is that there is something seriously wrong in the Vatican (hardly breaking news) when a pro-life priest can be dismissed from the priesthood, and returned to the lay state on (probably) trumped up charges while outright heretics and blasphemers remain in good standing. The list is too lengthy to reproduce here, but think “Father James Martin SJ” (openly LGBTQ+ advocate) and the German Bishops who are operating in de facto schism. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

Your thoughts…

