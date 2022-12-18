Vatican Dismisses Leading Pro-Life Priest from Priesthood – Leading LGBT Priest Remains in Post

Vatican Dismisses Leading Pro-Life Priest from Priesthood – Leading LGBT Priest Remains in Posteditor
From The Catholic World Report (CWR)…
Father Frank Pavone, a well-known pro-life activist and national director of the organization Priests for Life, has been dismissed from the clerical state for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” CNA has learned.
In a Dec. 13 letter to U.S. bishops obtained by CNA and confirmed by multiple sources as authentic, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, wrote that the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy issued the decision on Nov. 9, adding that there was “no possibility of appeal.” Continues...
Editor writes…
Some of the claims in the CWR piece don’t look good for Father Pavone but I suspect that most of it is either misrepresentation of Father Pavone or downright falsehoods. Not sure. What I AM sure about is that there is something seriously wrong in the Vatican (hardly breaking news) when a pro-life priest can be dismissed from the priesthood, and returned to the lay state on (probably) trumped up charges while outright heretics and blasphemers remain in good standing. The list is too lengthy to reproduce here, but think “Father James Martin SJ” (openly LGBTQ+ advocate) and the German Bishops who are operating in de facto schism. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
Your thoughts…
Comments (17)
Further proof that the Church has become a mirror image of the corrupt world. In America, patriots, parents who object to critical race theory, and any and all Trump supporters are denounced as “domestic terrorists.”
In the Church, likewise, faithful priests are laicized (all this, assuming that Father Pavone has been framed, but who knows…), and laity faithful to the Traditional Mass are marginalized with the latest insults and veiled threats from Francis.
Gee, Editor, I had just finished viewing the depressingly pitiful pabulum from the Archbishop of Dublin (what are these “partnerships” he kept referring to?), and now this. Got any good news up your sleeve?
(Having now read the full article, it appears that Father’s outspoken political preferences are what got him into trouble, and his tweets about Biden and Democrats were not exactly appropriate for a priest, but nothing justifying his laicization, as far as I can tell.)
RCA Victor,
I’m glad you mentioned the “inappropriate” tweets – I am often taken aback at the way priests speak these days, they can be very crude and use bad language like any other “guy” (which is how they seem to want to be treated). It’s very disappointing.
TBH, I didn’t like Father’s demeanour in that video where he seemed, if anything, quite pleased at being the centre of attention like this. I’m afraid I often see that same seeming pleasure at the being in the limelight in priests who have been suspended, such as Fr Altman and Fr Mawdsley, parading themselves as persecuted priests at conferences in the USA.
I know that will seem uncharitable but that has been in my mind for a while and this latest news just reinforced what I’ve thought for a while. If priests know their bishop is gunning for them, they should take care not to give him ammunition. Instead they seem to be looking to make things worse. I hope I’m wrong, but that’s how I interpret some of these “persecuted” priests.
Saying that, I agree it’s terrible for this to happen to a pro-life priest while the likes of Fr James Martin SJ get to stay put, and even get welcomed by the Pope himself in the Vatican! It’s all so incredible and disoriented.
Josephine,
I don’t think you’re being uncharitable at all. Many of the clergy, it seems, have been infected by the age of self-promotion, not to mention self-promotion triggered by their disobedience.
However, I really don’t know anything about Fr. (Mr.?) Pavone, but I would tend to think he was not a traditional priest. No trad priest I know would use language like that. In fact, no traditional priest I know of would even consider having a Twitter account!
Many of the clergy saints were sanctioned by their bishops and suffered obediently until their reputations were cleared, and/or until justice was done. These days, however, suffering under obedience is an alien concept.
Josephine,
One more thought, while I wait patiently for my previous post to appear (ahem….): I do know one thing about Mr. Pavone, thanks to Editor’s occasional complaints about always receiving fund-raising requests from him!
RCA Victor,
Well, ah DO decleah! I have not seen any comments from you lurking in admin today, not a one, so either you withdraw that scurrilous allegation or is it slur, or is it an alleged slur, against ma hitherto
unspeakableimpeccable character or ah will jes have to take some kind of lethal action against you. Am giving you fair warning now, Mr Victor, so ah recommend that you speak to your lethal adviser at crack of dawn tomorrow if not earlier, which would make it the middle of the night. You will get the gravity of the situation, ah DO decleah!
Years since I saw Gone with the Wind but some things one just never forgets 😀 And “ah DO decleah!” is one of them 😀
PS – Yes, the constant stream of begging emails from pro-life groups is really off-putting. Big time.
Josephine what ammunition does any good Priest need to talk about to be Cancelled and Persecuted. Personally for this Site I believe your comments are our of order. Fr Altman and Co are rightly so proud to be cancelled for talking the Truth something which I haven’t heard a peep of really from Our Mealy Mouthed Lot overhere. Jesus said it that on the Day they persecute you for my Sake be Happy for they Persecuted Me before You. Bergoglio is the real one that should be cancelled . As far as am concerned Bergoglio is not the Pope as surely first off one should be a Catholic to be a Pope and on that front Bergoglio doesn’t qualify. God Bless these Good Priests who speak out Maybe just Maybe it will even reach the Ears of Catholics who will awake and see The Evils that Bergoglio is now doing on a Practically Daily Basis.
Josephine I apologize to you if I seemed so curt but I had already read of this earlier on at LSN . To be Honest the way Mr Pavone ( as the New Babylon now calls Him ) actually heard of His sacking through the Media is Typical of Bergoglio.
FOOF,
No need to apologise. I just think it’s such a serious matter to be returned to the lay state, that it doesn’t seem appropriate to me to laugh about it, or take it lightly. I do also think some of these priests seem to thrive in the publicity. It’s just my opinion.
Too angry to be polite. These faithless fakes in palaces droning on about “lawful instructions”, pure Pharisee speak. Our Lord is quite clear about these snarling wild animals in dress up.
Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton is on record attacking Catholic Truth, she had worked in the dark against the Church and was quite vocal about it. The Democratic Party makes it publicly clear that babies in the womb should be able to have their lives terminated up to birth. That is not being partisan against the Democrats, Herod’s court has been very public about it. St John the Baptist is God’s prophet. Fr Pavone is only echoing the Great Saint. Pope Francis has been leaned on to have him dismissed and this wicked man on Peter’s Chair is only too happy to oblige. Just as he was only too happy to oblige the Chinese Communist Party thugs by not demanding the release of another great Apostle of Our Lord, from his Communist Prison, His Eminence Cardinal Zen.
Bergoglio seems to want to be Worse in Wickedness than Herod .As you say Bergoglio is a Wicked Man who does more Evil now than your Average Reformation Protestant King. He really Hates us Catholics and Hate is a really strong word.
I’d hold fire a bit on this one – despite it being unsurprising of the Vatican to attack a pro-life priest while supporting an ‘LGBT’ promoting priest. Another article was written in Catholic Culture way back in 2011 warning Fr Pavone to get his act together https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/father-pavones-last-stand/## This is the piece which rings alarm bells with me:
“For years Father Pavone has run PFL as his own personal fiefdom. He has been answerable only to the PFL board of directors—on which he and his paid subordinates have formed a solid voting majority. That long run of complete autonomy is now coming to an end. This is not a case in which a bishop has set out to squelch pro-life activism. It is a case in which a bishop has realized that a priest and a Catholic apostolate are both in urgent need of supervision. Recognizing this reality may be a difficult process for Father Pavone. Until now, PFL has been his project: his baby. But he cannot continue running PFL the way he has been running it. If the mission of PFL is to continue and thrive, it will be under some new form of leadership. Painful though it will be, Father Pavone should realize that the time has come to offer his baby up for adoption. He of all people should realize the most likely alternative: the baby will die.”
I’ve seen this kind of thing in action before, in more than one kind of Catholic apostolate. Someone else called it ‘Founder’s Syndrome’ i.e. the founder – or their successors – become unhealthily attached to the apostolate, to the extent that they think it becomes their personal possession, to do with as they will, which can become very detrimental to the work it was founded to do.
I met Fr Pavone in Rome back in the 1990’s at the Pontifical Council for the Family. I can’t say I was that impressed. He didn’t seem that interested in what we had to tell him about the problems in the UK with the hierarchy, catechetics, liturgy, dissent in general etc. All of which ultimately adversely affects the family.
Westminster fly, by their fruits you shall know them. The powerful impact that this great priest’s leadership and action as a leader in the Church Militant has brought in the USA and in the world is God’s work. “Founder’s Syndrome” is not at all what I would expect in response to the Pope signing off this Great Apostle of God’s work against this evil, the laicisation of this priest is because he has called out the pompous men in mitres which threatens their comfortable lifestyles and their vast government funding.
St John the Baptist seek justice in the Court of Heaven against this wicked Pope’s actions.
God bless Fr Pavone.
graeme taylor,
We live in odd times. I’ve heard people in denial about the scandalous behaviour of priests like Fr John Corapi even when the evidence was laid bare for all to see. On the other hand, I’ve heard others dismiss Cardinal Pell as just another Vatican paedo, when all along, he was innocent. I don’t take things at face value anymore. I’ve had first hand experience of working in a Catholic apostolate where problems occurred, and also had first-hand experience of working with priests and have seen first-hand that on the surface, while they appear to be doing good works, in reality, it is underpinned by pride and they become a law unto themselves, and woe betide anyone who disagrees with them. I’m not saying Fr Pavone hasn’t been wronged. He may well have been. I just don’t like to jump into either defence or attack mode too quickly when it comes to this kind of situation.
Westminster fly, I too have seen everything you speak of, however, to return a priest to the lay state is for upsetting pompous fakes in mitres is not of God. The Jimmy’s push their evil and are publicly recorded visiting Francis and being gushed over.
So, no I am sorry there is no comparison, Our Lord speaks clearly you are either for me or against me.
Jimmy is against Our Lord and Fr Pavone is doing God’s work. To quote HE Cardinal Erenze, a child of ten could see that.
Faith of our Fathers, I agree. Maybe this will reach of ears of those Catholics who think Bergie is the ‘Cats Meow’ They can’t help but see that the Papa is putting him in the same boat as McCarrick practically … who could help but say … ‘hey … just a minute … there’s something odd here. This was a good man.’ And that’s the end all. This Was A Good Man and Priest. He gave his life to the work of God and tried to do it right. And did. How could he help but have a few choice words for our fearless leaders in the swamp?