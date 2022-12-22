SNP: Gender Recognition Bill Passed in Scottish Parliament – Nicola Sturgeon, Shame on YOU!editor
The Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill cleared its last legislative hurdle after three days of gruelling debate at the Scottish Parliament.
But there was also applause from supporters of the reforms – which will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before obtaining of a gender recognition certificate (GRC).
The changes will also drop the minimum age for applying for such a certificate from 18 to 16, and bring down the time a person is required to live in their acquired gender.
Opponents of the Bill have said it could endanger women and girls and put single-sex spaces at risk, something the Scottish Government has repeatedly denied.
Nine SNP MSPs defied Nicola Sturgeon to vote against the legislation.
The First Minister had earlier defended the reforms and claimed the bill may be the “most scrutinised piece of legislation” in Holyrood’s history.
And she insisted the removing of the need for medical diagnosis for those who want to legally change their gender was one of the Bill’s key elements.
“I will never apologise for trying to spread equality, not reduce it, in our country,” she said.
Shona Robison, the social justice secretary, said it was an “historic day” after MSPs voted in favour of the legislation.
“It simplifies and improves the process for a trans person to obtain a gender recognition certificate – which many currently find intrusive, medicalised and bureaucratic,” she said.
“The legislation makes no change to the reserved Equality Act 2010 and that principle is enshrined in the Bill. As I have made clear, the Scottish Government continues to support the provision of single-sex services and the rights of women.
“The passing of this bill is a significant step forward in creating a more equal Scotland, where trans people feel valued, included and empowered.”
The debates this week have been marred by protests from the public gallery which saw some individuals shout “shame on you” at MSPs.
It came after another amendment that would make it harder for sex offenders to apply for a GRC was voted down. While outside the parliament building women against the Bill held a protest both days MSPs were debating.
Ahead of the debate the Scottish Tories attempted to delay proceedings by tabling four amendments to the agenda from four members, forcing a vote on the timetable for the consideration of amendments, raising a further motion which MSPs had to vote on and a number of points of order – all before the debate on the amendments had started.
The party also opted to push amendments to a vote, even when the proposer of the changes did not.
MSPs backed a change tabled by SNP MSP Gillian Martin to the law which means anyone subject to a sexual harm prevention order or sexual offences prevention order will not be allowed to seek a GRC. Source…
Editor writes…
It’s difficult to imagine that the SNP could sink much lower than this immoral legislation. But, where is the outcry from Catholics – bishops, priests, laity? And, whatever happened to “follow the science”? Your thoughts…
Dear Friends
This vote today is the continuation of a diabolically infected legislative cultural process that further diminishes the divinely ordained anthropological dignity of the human person as imago dei male and female.
Our present culture and parliament are promoters and cheerleader of evil whether in terms of gender ideologies, abortion and so on.
It is no surprise that the children of the evil one will be rejoicing and celebrating in this perverse piece of legislation.
Regarding the Church and all it’s constituent members, the silence is deafening beyond belief. However, they will answer to God for this cowardice in the face of such evil.
We really are in a totally irreligious country and world, where humanity’s. Original Sin is now our dominant mantra- that we to have now become God knowing good and evil.
Such a mentality encouraged and emboldened by the evil one are the seeds of our own natural and supernatural destruction.
We are in the depths of moral depravity in this country and and God have mercy on us for another vile act in a litany of vile acts over the course of many years in our society.
Or Lady of Fatima pray for us
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Michael,
I totally agree. What worries me about this new low, is that there will be children at risk, e.g. in public toilets, in a way they never were before.
Dave Wootton on GB News calls her Scheming Sturgeon, but she could be equally called Sly Sturgeon or Slippery Sturgeon – I couldn’t trust her to run a bath, never mind the country.
ED I stand by what I said of Sturgeon in another Topic the Woman is Evil ,Pure Evil. That Sturgeon is a Champion for the Queers in Society is no surprise when one looks at this Wummin what a terrible excuse for a so called Political Leader of a Country. Queers and Reprobates first and the rest of us bringing up the rear. She is a disgrace to the goodness of Humanity and how many Boys and Girls will be left with Amputations they really did not want in their 20s and 30s .
100 . 1000 . 10.000 or more your guess is as good as mine and I stand by what I said earlier. Queers of all Kinds keep your distance from Me and My Granddaughters. As for our Useless Bishops their too busy licking Sturgeons Boots .
At least Our Good Priest condemned the General Absolution by Bish Toal in the Motherwell Diocese.
FOOF,
You are lucky to have a priest who would speak out like that against General Absolution. God will bless him for his courage.
What I want to know is the result of the so-called Consultation where we were all encouraged to fill out the form – Sturgeon mentioned the consultation in Parliament, as part of her preparation work for this legislation but I’ve never heard what the results of that consultation was. We know that the result of the TWO consultations on same-sex marriage were a large majority against it but she ploughed ahead anyway with the legislation. It’ll be exactly the same in this case.
Here is Joanna Cherry, a Westminster SNP MP, who is speaking out against the forcing of this legislation. She says other SNP members are afraid to speak out. Sturgeon is a real bully IMHO.
Margaret Mary,
Thanks for posting that video of Joanna Cherry MP – she has restored my faith a bit, she obviously has some integrity as it’s not easy to stand up against Sturgeon. I think she could be quite vindictive, just watching her from a distance over time. She is a calculating woman, and needs a lot of prayers to get her mind right thinking. She thinks this trans law will guarantee her a place in the history books and it will, but not in the way she thinks.
Sister Lucia warned Cardinal Caffarra that “A time will come when the decisive battle between the kingdom of Christ and Satan will be over marriage and the family.” Of course, this bill adversely affects true marriage and the family, so the prophecy of Sister Lucia is being fulfilled before our eyes https://aleteia.org/2017/05/19/exclusive-cardinal-caffarra-what-sr-lucia-wrote-to-me-is-being-fulfilled-today Heaven help us.
This from the Catholic Parliamentary Office, with a list of MSPs who voted FOR and AGAINST this evil piece of legislation. My MSP voted FOR – my email to him was dismissed with the usual baloney jargon in response. https://rcpolitics.org/gender-reform-bill-how-did-your-msp-vote/