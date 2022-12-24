Happy Christmas 2022: “For this day a Saviour has been born to you, who is Christ the Lord” – Rejoice!

Originally written by anonymous Cistercian monks and later translated to English by Fr. Frederick Oakeley, this song has had widespread popularity, both as a modern-day Christmas carol and also as a solemn hymn sung at churches. It tells about the birth of Christ in Bethlehem, and encourages all the faithful of the world to pay him homage. (YouTube)

Editor writes…

The Woke Wallies decided that at least one of the traditional Christmas carols had to be reworked to make it more “inclusive” – click here… and weep. We must get the message across to these dopes that we really do not like their blasphemous baloney, whether in the name of “inclusivity” or anything else. Get (as the saying goes) lost…

As always with Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss relevant issues – here’s one shocker – and note that it’s not just in the USA that Christmas is conveniently used for political and diplomatic purposes (Pontius Pilate is not shy – his disciples turn up at every opportunity) but here in the UK as well. Nicola Sturgeon is one of those astonishing atheists who somehow manages to “celebrate” Christmas, albeit merely as a “family time” or to interpret Christ’s coming to earth as nothing more a call to support “humanitarian” causes. Nicola is here. Rishi Sunak, as the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister, overcame the problem cleverly by doing this, while Labour (Opposition) Leader Keir Starmer – another self-proclaimed atheist – at least had the decency to mention the Holy Name of Jesus in his address to the nation here.

When you’ve recovered from those “Christmas” messages, share your favourite memories of Christmases past, as well as any edifying stories associated with the Feast, prayers, hymns, carols, and even jokes of the “good clean fun“ variety.

A very happy and holy Christmas, to one and all… “For this day a Saviour has been born to you, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11)

