Happy Christmas 2022: “For this day a Saviour has been born to you, who is Christ the Lord” – Rejoice!editor
Originally written by anonymous Cistercian monks and later translated to English by Fr. Frederick Oakeley, this song has had widespread popularity, both as a modern-day Christmas carol and also as a solemn hymn sung at churches. It tells about the birth of Christ in Bethlehem, and encourages all the faithful of the world to pay him homage. (YouTube)
Editor writes…
The Woke Wallies decided that at least one of the traditional Christmas carols had to be reworked to make it more “inclusive” – click here… and weep. We must get the message across to these dopes that we really do not like their blasphemous baloney, whether in the name of “inclusivity” or anything else. Get (as the saying goes) lost…
As always with Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss relevant issues – here’s one shocker – and note that it’s not just in the USA that Christmas is conveniently used for political and diplomatic purposes (Pontius Pilate is not shy – his disciples turn up at every opportunity) but here in the UK as well. Nicola Sturgeon is one of those astonishing atheists who somehow manages to “celebrate” Christmas, albeit merely as a “family time” or to interpret Christ’s coming to earth as nothing more a call to support “humanitarian” causes. Nicola is here. Rishi Sunak, as the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister, overcame the problem cleverly by doing this, while Labour (Opposition) Leader Keir Starmer – another self-proclaimed atheist – at least had the decency to mention the Holy Name of Jesus in his address to the nation here.
When you’ve recovered from those “Christmas” messages, share your favourite memories of Christmases past, as well as any edifying stories associated with the Feast, prayers, hymns, carols, and even jokes of the “good clean fun“ variety.
A very happy and holy Christmas, to one and all… “For this day a Saviour has been born to you, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11)
Merry Christmas, Dear Editor!
After I listened to the beautiful rendition of Adeste Fideles and read over your latest posting, I was reminiscing about the most memorable Christmas Eves I have ever had. I was reminded of the incredible Christmas Eve of 1968, when the three Apollo 8 astronauts circling the moon sent an inspiring message back to Earth.
I found the link on FoxNewsWeather, but the moon-landing-deniers notwithstanding, I have to say that it is for me an amazing episode in our space program, and a glimpse of what life was like in America when it was acceptable (and in fact commonplace) for public figures to quote from the Bible. It is one of those stories we should pass down to our children and grandchildren, lest it be forgotten. To you and your readers, Mrs. Marinaio and I wish you a very Blessed and Happy Christmas!
https://www.foxweather.com/earth-space/moon-christmas-story-apollo-8-astronauts-shared-message-orbiting-moon
Marinaio,
“We set out to explore the moon and instead discovered the earth”
What a line! Thank you for that beautiful link, really marvellous. As you say, that is something to pass on to our family in future generations.
Happy Christmas, everyone!
Marinaio,
That is an awesome Fox Weather report. Truly awesome.
I can’t remember who, but one of the astronauts once said (and I read this in a newspaper report but can’t remember which one) that if we could see the earth from space, we’d have worked much harder to get here than we have done to get to space. Awesome!
Wishing Editor and all the commenters / readers at CT a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Westminster Fly
Wishing everyone a Happy and Blessed Christmas and also a Happy New Year.
May you all enjoy this particular rendition of ‘O Holy Night’.
Theresa Rose,
I love that hymn! O Holy Night is one of my favourites.
Happy Christmas to all CT bloggers!
This is the English Cardinal, Nichols, Christmas message. What I found interesting is that priests were hearing confessions in the queues at the Queen’s funeral – maybe if they could get into the churches for confession there would have been no need! I’m being sarcastic, as I think it’s probably good news that this happened, maybe people who’d been lapsed.
https://catholicherald.co.uk/a-christmas-message-from-cardinal-nichols/
This clip is really excellent. Yet another Protestant minister (former chaplain to the late Queen) puts Catholic priests to shame. I’m talking about the priests who continue to remain silent in the current onslaught against Christ – the minister’s words – towards the end of the piece – about the abuse of the Holy Name, is something that should (long ago) have been the subject of an episcopal letter and press release. At the very least.
Taylor Marshall talks about the claims that December 25 is not the right date for celebrating the birth of Jesus. This is really interesting.
A Merry, Blessed and Joyous Christmas to everyone…shortly on my way to play Midnight Mass, but here is my favorite Christmas carol, “The Shepherds’ Farewell,” from Berlioz’ oratorio L’Enfance du Christ:
https://youtu.be/TGBTNlbRbeM
(The text is not from a sacred source; Berlioz wrote it himself. Very interesting, since he was not religious at all!)
(The original is in French, but an English translation is included in the 4th comment…)