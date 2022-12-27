Dr Aseem Malhotra’s Warning on Covid Vaccines: “Trust the Science”= “Trust the Psychopath” Really?

27Dec

Dr Aseem Malhotra’s Warning on Covid Vaccines: “Trust the Science”= “Trust the Psychopath” Really?

YouTube commentators write…

“A pandemic of uninformed doctors…” wow! Thank you Dr Malhotra, you are a true hero.

Also a pandemic of the unhealthy 😢

Editor writes…

The extent of the corruption of medicine/science is breath-taking.  But, do you agree with Tucker that trust in doctors has gone downhill big time? (I paraphrase). Whatever, every doctor, priest and bishop – especially Pope Francis – who co-operated with the vaccine roll-out and promoted it, should see the above interview.  We could have used a “Pope Aseem” or even a “Father Aseem” in 2020/2021.  Or even now – in the spirit of better late than never. 

Finally, once you’ve watched the entire rivetting interview, you will see clearly that the answer to the question in the headline is… Yes, really! 

Your thoughts…

  • graeme taylor Reply

    Thank God senior doctors are beginning to speak out and challenge the narrative.
    Trust in doctors is so very low now after the propaganda we were force fed from March 2020.

    December 27, 2022 at 12:29 am

