Resignation of the Bishop of Dunkeld – Catholic Truth Laments Huge Loss to Catholics in Scotland

28Dec

Resignation of the Bishop of Dunkeld – Catholic Truth Laments Huge Loss to Catholics in Scotland

Angels, Scotland, Broadcasting Media, Traditional Latin Mass, Bible, Papacy, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Pope Francis, Vatican, Vatican II, Novus Ordo Mass, Miracles, Ecumenism, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Sacraments, Hierarchy, Martyrs, Magisterium, Supernatural, Politics, Priesthood, Socialism, Tradition, Communism, Canon Law, Social Media, Marxism, United Kingdom, Saints, Liturgy , , 0 Comments

Editor writes…

Over the years, from time to time, I’ve had occasion to write to Bishop Robson and he has been unfailingly courteous.  We celebrated his positive attitude to Catholic Tradition recently here, and his generous provision of the traditional Latin Mass (TLM)  and sacraments is well known within traditional Mass-going circles.  He will be sorely missed.  The Bishop’s resignation has not yet been published on the Scottish Catholic Media Office (SCMO) website, but the Twitter fans are reporting it, as it appears on the Vatican bulletin here.

We must now focus on praying for a happy retirement for this wonderful Bishop, and for the appointment of a worthy successor – no easy task.

St John Ogilvie, pray for us!

Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

26Dec

Scots Bishop Excommunicates Critics of Pope Francis – Is Catholic Truth Next?

Bishop Brian McGee, 54, of Argyll and The Isles, Scotland, excommunicated... read more

06Apr

Stirling University Cancels Jane Austen

From the YouTube Platform... I never thought the Scots would fall for... read more

21Nov

Church Crisis: Educating The Masses…

We often receive emails asking questions about the state of the... read more

14Jul

Maria Goretti Was A Martyr For Purity – So Why Not Say So, Pope Francis?

Vatican City, Jul 6, 2016 / 06:01 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope... read more

23Aug

Morality: Cohen Plea – What SHOULD Trump Do Now?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=15&v=_GSf-Uh1-Lw Comment:  Well, the knives are out for The Donald, no question about... read more

23May

Bishop Joseph Devine RIP…

From Facebook page of the Diocese of Motherwell... It is with great... read more

27Jan

What’s Wrong With The World? Climate Change? Nope… I am! – GK Chesterton…

Comment:  Enjoy the above excellent talk by Irish priest, Father David Sherry,... read more

14Sep

State Plans to Vet Priests “Sinister” ?

The British government is planning to force all priests, rabbis, imams... read more

24Mar

Vatican: Only Obstacle to the New World Order is… Donald Trump!

American economist and population control advocate Jeffrey Sachs launches a scathing... read more

11Nov

Covid-Con Continues As UK Population Keen For Even Less Liberty – Pollsters…

Note:  the video originally posted here to kick-start this discussion, is... read more

%d bloggers like this: