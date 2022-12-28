Resignation of the Bishop of Dunkeld – Catholic Truth Laments Huge Loss to Catholics in Scotland

Editor writes…

Over the years, from time to time, I’ve had occasion to write to Bishop Robson and he has been unfailingly courteous. We celebrated his positive attitude to Catholic Tradition recently here, and his generous provision of the traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and sacraments is well known within traditional Mass-going circles. He will be sorely missed. The Bishop’s resignation has not yet been published on the Scottish Catholic Media Office (SCMO) website, but the Twitter fans are reporting it, as it appears on the Vatican bulletin here.

We must now focus on praying for a happy retirement for this wonderful Bishop, and for the appointment of a worthy successor – no easy task.

St John Ogilvie, pray for us!

