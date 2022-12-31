Happy Hogmanay & A Happy & Holy New Year!

31Dec

Happy Hogmanay & A Happy & Holy New Year!

Editor writes…

We are living through an unprecedented and thoroughly savage diabolical attack on God, His Catholic Church and all things holy.  It’s hard to imagine things becoming worse than we’ve lived through in the past year, but let’s call for Our Lady’s help, as we enter this new year of 2023 in the spirit of “who knows what lies ahead!”

Traditionally New Year is celebrated in various ways in Scotland. To these ancient customs, allow me to add the prank video below, which I posted to mark the New Year in 2019.  Things have gone downhill since then, so I’m guessing that we would all probably appreciate some fun as we welcome 2023…

I find the patience shown by the Americans trying to use the public phone in the above clip astonishing.  The piper would not meet wish such restraint in Glasgow, that’s for sure!

As always with these celebratory threads, feel free to post your own favourite prayers, hymns, edifying stories and jokes/pranks of the “good clean fun” variety.

But first, I received the meme below in an email from an English blogger yesterday – our very own Westminsterfly sent it to  mark the passing of Nicola Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Bill.

It made me laugh a (very) hollow laugh, but it is also a timely reminder that we need prayers for Scotland as we move further into decline in 2023, thanks to this awful legislation

Wishing everyone, bloggers, readers, and all visitors to this site, a very happy Hogmanay, and a very holy and happy New Year in 2023.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!    

