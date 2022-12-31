Pope Benedict XVI – May He Rest In Peace…

From Vatican News

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has returned to the Father’s House.

The Holy See Press Office announced that the Pope Emeritus died at 9:34 AM on Saturday morning in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, which the 95-year-old Pope emeritus had chosen as his residence after resigning from the Petrine ministry in 2013.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 AM in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible. As of Monday morning, 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica so the faithful can pay their respects.” Continues…

Editor writes…

The resignation of Pope Benedict XVI brought us the election of Francis. Pray for the soul of Pope Benedict!

While we look back with regret at the resignation of Benedict, we must not forget that his pontificate was far from perfect. There were scandals then, too, which we reported and for which we were denounced. When the outcry began against Pope Francis and his antics, we pointed out that the way had been prepared for his scandalous pontificate by his two immediate predecessors, Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict, who – despite the media hype describing them as “hardliners” – were popes in the modernist mould.

This, not to attack Benedict or to cause ill-feeling but to remind us all of the need to pray for him as he faces his Maker. We recall, with gratitude, his restoration of the Traditional Latin Mass in the face of active hostility when he published Summorum Pontificum. But we recall, too, that he asked us to pray that he “would not flee for fear of the wolves” , – which, sadly, is exactly what he did in the end when he resigned from the papacy. Our Lady of Fatima, Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for him. May he rest in peace.

Your thoughts…

