Traditionis Custodes “Broke Benedict’s Heart”…editor
One YouTube commentator writes…
I have exactly ZERO sympathy for his allegedly broken heart. He was probably the only person on planet earth who could actually have done something about the ravening beast that is Jorge Bergoglio, but he didn’t. and all the world pays the price for his inaction that looks like plain cowardice.
ED I believe that Pope Benedict was removed so as the Bergoglions could wreck havoc and chaos ( which they have done as they are not Catholics) on our Catholic Church. When you think of the $Billions from China there was lots at stake and the Ravishing Wolves were not going to let Pope Benedict stop them from pocketing it . Also am sure that Gates. Schwab and maybe even Biden. Harris and Pelosi slipped more than just a few Dollars Bergoglios way . When you think of the Money that Bergoglio has wasted on Pacha mama alone . My God how much does it take to keep 5000 Amazon Indians in Rome for a Month. Bergoglio the most Humble had to get his hands on Plentyofdough . Could Pope Benedict have done more , probably as He at least wore the Martyrs Red Shoes, but didn’t live up to them. As for T.C. breaking His Heart his wasn’t the only one and He should definitely have spoken out Publicly about how bad a person Bergoglio was and still is . In fact it seems that we haven’t seen the worst of Bergoglio. God Help Our Catholic Church.