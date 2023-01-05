Is Govt Health Policy Masking More Than Faces?

Wait, we’re still being asked to save the NHS? To limit our lives so that we don’t get injured or sick and put pressure on this sacred institution? Nearly two years after the first lockdown, when we were put under house arrest to protect the NHS from being overloaded with Covid patients, we’re once again being told to restrict our daily activities so that we don’t do something dumb that might require the attention of a doctor. The logic of lockdown survives. The idea that our freedom must sometimes be suspended for the good of institutions staggers on. Post-lockdown? You wish. Continues…

The last couple of times I’ve been shopping in a branch of one of the well-known supermarket chains, I’ve found myself at the check-out where a female employee is (still) wearing a mask and – drum roll – plastic gloves. Now, don’t get me wrong. If someone wants to wear face masks and disposable plastic gloves all day long, who am I to judge? As long as this craze isn’t forced on the rest of us, that’s fine. However, the latest talk on the street is that there are Government ministers who think we ought to start all over again with renewed determination to “protect the NHS” even though, obviously, it didn’t work last time. Moves are afoot to get us all terrified again, wearing masks (and probably gloves for good measure), but I’m not wearing any of it (so to speak)… What about you? Are you going to welcome the return of Communist-style dictatorial governance… or are you more suspicious now that you’ve thought about it – a virus that knows when you are standing up and sitting down, how many people are in your house; a virus that knows the time? Gerragrip! This authoritarianism is the unfolding of the Fatima warning that Communism would overtake every country. This is how it’s being achieved. Communism, remember, isn’t about economics. It’s about a system of governance – an oppressive system of governance. Reflect…

Your thoughts…