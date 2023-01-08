Prince Harry’s Attacks on Family: Unforgiveable?editor
Editor writes…
According to the Gospel, before we “go public” with criticisms, we ought to try to settle differences with the person(s) concerned. It’s not clear that Harry has tried to do so. The general opinion (in the media) seems to be that he is using the media outlets to make money out of his family problems.
If someone in your family were to do this, would you forgive them?
Tell us if there anything in the panel discussion above with which you agree/disagree. And help us to answer this question in the context of the ongoing right royal row: how might we interpret Christ’s injunction to forgive offenders not merely seven times, but seventy times seven? (Matthew 18:22).
Your thoughts – but first, note: this thread is aimed at discussing the extent and limitations (if any) of forgiveness. It is not to be used to bash the royal family. We are not “anti-monarchist” here. Anti-Government, yes, but not anti-monarchist 😀 Fair comment is acceptable – anti-monarchist rabble-rousing is not 😀
Comments (9)
I think the royal family (at least King Charles and William) need to sit down with Harry in private and help him to see that he is destroying himself (with the help of his wife).
There cannot be any limit on forgiveness, that is what Jesus meant by 70 x 7, but if someone doesn’t ask for forgiveness, but keeps asking for an apology instead, which is what Harry is doing, then there’s not a lot that his family can do. Forgiveness isn’t a sentimental thing btw, it doesn’t have to be a feeling, just a determination to put all the hurt etc behind them. In any disagreement, it’s not possible for one person to put it right, there has to be goodwill and a meeting of minds by all concerned. I hope they can fix this soon before the very troubled Harry causes himself severe mental stress.
Forgiveness would require that the person doesn’t intend to continue to transgress. Harry and Meegain have an ongoing documentary series deal with Netflix and a lucrative Spotify podcast contract. The new book is the first installment of a 4 book deal. All of these are worth multiple millions. No-one pays those amounts unless someone is going to continue to air the dirty laundry.
Forgiveness may take some time.
Andrew Q,
Put it like that, and I think you are right – forgiveness may take some time. I hadn’t realised there were more books to come. That’s devastating. What a terrible start to the new King’s reign.
I was quite struck with something Jacob Reece-Mogg said in a recent interview. He recounted from childhood that he never cried when his mother went away, only when nanny went away.
There is something unhealthy about the way the nobility raise their children. They send them away to schools at a very early age and place them in the general care of nannies or other strangers, which combination disrupts normal emotional bonds with parents. Hence, there’s a distance and a hardness in these offspring as they reach adulthood. As regards royalty, we all know that, in general, they are also encouraged in young adulthood to have “experiences” before they settle down to married life.
All of this is contrary to the Commandments of God and the natural order established by Him, which is why, apart from the late Queen Elizabeth, our Royal Family is actually quite disfunctional.
They have no Catholic moral compass in life, which is why Charles, Anne and Andrew all divorced and why Harry has set himself on the road to disaster. He’s an immature spoiled brat who publicly bewails personal sorrows, both real and imagined, that many ordinary citizens have likewise suffered in their lives, though without the comfort of his privilege and wealth. Megan has become his controller; she has isolated her own family and is now in the process of isolating Harry from his. To quote Lady Colin Campbell in this manipulation, “Harry was never the brightest pebble on the beach”.
His brother William is far more stable, both in his marriage and as regards his duties of State. He seems to be happily married to Kate, who appears to be also level headed and dutiful. That’s the kind of alternative example which is keeping the Royal Family relevant for most Britons.
Given, however, that King Charles and Prince William, like the late Prince Philip, are on message with the globalist climate change myth, a myth of Communist origin, I don’t hold out great hope for the future of the Royal Family. I think that unless they get their royal house in order and get back to the Christian basics, it’s a family doomed to self destruction. That’s my sad view of things as they stand.
Concerning this sending young children away to distant schools at a young age, I have never agreed with this cruel and heartless method. Our Lord gave the example He desires for families by living and growing in the Holy Family under the watchful and loving guidance of Mary and Joseph for 30 years. Those who dispatch their young to strange and distant schools contradict this example and usually pay a high price for breaking that emotional bond with their children. For me, they betray their duty as parents, however well intentioned they are. Prince Harry is a classic example of the coldness and resentment that results.
Sorry, “disfunctional” should read “dysfunctional”. Maybe I’m getting a little dyslectic in my old age. Or should that be dislectic!!
LOL! That’s very funny, Athanasius!
I so agree about sending children off to boarding schools or placing them with nannies. In a way that is what parents are doing these days by putting their toddlers into day-care, so they can get back to work asap.
I actually think Harry regrets what he’s done. I just get that feeling but his awful wife seems to have a hold over him that is powerful and he can’t see how manipulative she is, although he did say at some point to someone “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” so he does have some awareness of what she’s like in that regard.
Michaela,
I think Harry is regretful, too, and some reports say he didn’t actually want his book to be published, but too late. I think we should pray hard for him – he is very mixed up.
This is really bad news. Prince Harry’s careless words about killing Taliban members has brought calls for retaliation. This is very worrying.
I don’t know what the answer is, but a peacemaker is needed in that family and I doubt very much if it will be Meghan. She seems to be a master manipulator, a troublemaker.