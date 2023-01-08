Prince Harry’s Attacks on Family: Unforgiveable?

Editor writes…

According to the Gospel, before we “go public” with criticisms, we ought to try to settle differences with the person(s) concerned. It’s not clear that Harry has tried to do so. The general opinion (in the media) seems to be that he is using the media outlets to make money out of his family problems.

If someone in your family were to do this, would you forgive them?

Tell us if there anything in the panel discussion above with which you agree/disagree. And help us to answer this question in the context of the ongoing right royal row: how might we interpret Christ’s injunction to forgive offenders not merely seven times, but seventy times seven? (Matthew 18:22).

Your thoughts – but first, note: this thread is aimed at discussing the extent and limitations (if any) of forgiveness. It is not to be used to bash the royal family. We are not “anti-monarchist” here. Anti-Government, yes, but not anti-monarchist 😀 Fair comment is acceptable – anti-monarchist rabble-rousing is not 😀

