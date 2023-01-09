Vatican Plot to Oust Papa Francis – Reports…editor
From Gateway Pundit / The Telegraph…
Conservative Catholics still mourning the tragic passing of Pope Benedict XVI may receive some good news in the near future. A group of Vatican conservatives apparently want to remove his woke, anti-capitalist successor Pope Francis in hopes of replacing Francis with one of their own.
The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday that Francis’s conservative adversaries in the Vatican have a “secret plan” to force him to resign. This scheme moved into motion “days” after Benedict XVI’s death. To read more, click here
Much as I long for the post-Francis era, I’m not convinced this is the way to do it. Your thoughts…
I meant to give credit to RCA Victor, who sent me the above report by email earlier. He timed it well – I was just about to give up on my hopes of fixing the royal crisis, and return to the increasingly difficult task of tackling the Church crisis so before I could say “voila!” there it was, in my inbox, the latest talk on the [Vatican] street about Francis. 😀
This might be a false flag operation. Friends of Francis leak details of a plot by trads / conservatives to oust the Pope. The Pope is then able to justify his next attack on trads / conservatives, by pointing out this report, and highlighting how wicked and divisive our kind are. There are rumours of a Traditionis Custodes follow-up in the Spring https://gloria.tv/post/esJPwZQrW8Pn1McWV8pEYZfBr so it might be paving the way for that. I would tread cautiously on this one.
Quite apart from the fact that plotting papal downfalls is a liberal, not conservative, passtime – the conservatives still having enough Catholic faith to know that no subordinate may plot to topple a Successor of St. Peter – if there were such a plot then the first rule is DON’T LEAK IT TO THE PRESS!
The fact that this was leaked to The Telegraph by someone suggests to me that a liberal prelate is trying to make the conservatives appear in public as wicked plotters. I wouldn’t be surprised if Francis himself leaked this rubbish to The Telegraph.
Anyway, enough of “liberal” and “conservative”, the real expressin should be apostates against believers. I’ll don’t accept this “he’s a liberal” stuff. The real term for liberal Catholics is apostate Catholics, pure and simple.
I concur.
Me thinks something is rotten in the state of Denmark. I don’t buy this either. It reeks of sulphur.
If and when Francis moves on in whatever capacity, living or dead, he shall merely be replaced by another such as himself.
He has already stacked the deck by appointing over a a hundred and twenty one cardinals to date. All of them of the same heretical Modernist hue.
All of these mischievous rumours, gossip, snipping mind games etc are a constant of the Pope Francis Vatican, diabolically inspired and designed to cause uncertainty, confusion and doubt in the Church. and the faithful.
The day we have an Athanasius Schneider as Pope then we know the Holy Spirit has intervened. Until then we will hold fast to the ancient Faith and it’s Tradition.
Ave Maria!
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
There’s that old adage “Man proposes but God disposes” which I think comes into play regarding your comment about Francis stacking the Cardinalate. I personally believe that his reign is so horrendous that even many so-called progressives will be glad to vote for a more Traditional candidate next time. Francis is part of heaven’s chastisement and I don’t believe we will ever see the likes of him on the Chair of St. Peter again.
Any move that resulted in an actual Catholic as Pope is to be applauded.
Any move to dethrone Francis would not be a Catholic move, it would be an offence against God and His Church. We should not forget that there is a disnction between the man who occupies the Chair of St. Peter and the actual office instituted by Our Lord, which no subordinate on earth has the authority to undermine with plots.
Besides that, the question arises: When was the last time the Church actually had a fully orthodox Catholic Pope? Arguably, Pius XII was the last one, although it could also be said that John XXIII was also quite sound in liturgy and doctrine.
One thing we can say with certainty is that all Conciliar Popes up to Francis remained steadfast in the Church’s moral teaching, even though they were dubious, even heterodox, in matter liturgical and doctrinal. Francis is the first to set his agenda against that moral teaching and that’s what makes him utterly unique and 100 times more destructive.
There was clearly a plot to give us this manifest heretic in the first place. Those involved are probably excommunicated latae sententae.
They plotted to give us Bergoglio at the conclave that elected Benedict and it was probably a similar group that hounded him out of office.
The sooner the Pachapapa goes the better.
Even if that turns out to be true, “two wrongs do not make one right” as the old saying goes.
It makes no sense to claim to adhere to Catholic Tradition … when it suits. Nobody on earth has the authority to decide when it’s time to replace a pope. That’s all part of God’s plan. Either you have sufficient comprehension of what it means to have divine and Catholic Faith, sufficient to make it through a bad pontificate or you haven’t. Which is it?
Pope Benedict was only hounded out of office because he allowed himself to be hounded out. His was a different approach to that of the martyrs!
Time will tell if Francis was elected by fraud, but that judgement can only be made the rightful authorities who have access to the facts. Everything comes out in the end. If it’s true then you’re right, those involved in the fraud excommunicated themselves in the process.
I agree about Francis being part of the chastisement along with so much more in the Church.
I hope and pray that his tenure is the final completion of Heavens chastisement and not another stage of the Divine process. Ultimately only God knows this.
Regarding the senior prelates l can only hope and pray they undergo a degree of metanoia and at the next Covlave they act in such a way that we never have such an individual on the Chair of St Peter again.
We are in the Lords hands and they are good hands and l know in time all things shall be restored in him, through him and by him. Regardless of these men.
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
I agree with the skepticism expressed so far, and especially skepticism regarding the source of this information, but on the other hand, I’m sure that behind-the-scenes maneuvering is nothing new amongst the hierarchy, even at levels such as this. In fact, I’d say that if the Vatican had a middle name, it would be “intrigue,” and that middle name would apply to most of the history of the Church.
Aside from the source, which is bad enough, it is also suspicious that these alleged conservatives are only now “starting” to move against Francis, when in fact his globalist, anti-Catholic agenda has been on full display for almost 10 years now. So I would have to further agree with Westminsterfly’s first post and Athanasius’ post immediately below it. It is a setup for another crackdown on Tradition, esp. the Mass – which has already been rumored, in fact.
(Also interesting is that the concerns of the alleged conservatives do not include the restoration of Tradition – rather, Francis’ positions on open borders, communion for remarried divorcees, and more moderate views on abortion and homosexuality. Also no mention of incidents like Tacomama…)