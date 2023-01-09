Vatican Plot to Oust Papa Francis – Reports…

From Gateway Pundit / The Telegraph…

Conservative Catholics still mourning the tragic passing of Pope Benedict XVI may receive some good news in the near future. A group of Vatican conservatives apparently want to remove his woke, anti-capitalist successor Pope Francis in hopes of replacing Francis with one of their own.

The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday that Francis’s conservative adversaries in the Vatican have a “secret plan” to force him to resign. This scheme moved into motion “days” after Benedict XVI’s death. To read more, click here

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



