Australia: Cardinal George Pell – Rest in Peace…

We discussed the allegations, arrest, imprisonment and exoneration of Cardinal Pell – and featured this TV interview – on this blog, so it is fitting that we should offer our prayers for the repose of his soul, now that he has passed away. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace…

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



