Australia: Cardinal George Pell – Rest in Peace…editor
We discussed the allegations, arrest, imprisonment and exoneration of Cardinal Pell – and featured this TV interview – on this blog, so it is fitting that we should offer our prayers for the repose of his soul, now that he has passed away. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace…
Your thoughts…
God rest his soul.
I hope all those responsible for pursuing those false allegations against the cardinal are feeling the weight of their consciences now.
May he rest in peace.
Did they have any consciences? May Cardinal Pell rest in peace.
Rest in peace.
The irony is, he had been in Rome for Benedict’s funeral when he died.
This is the sort of horrible headlines that we are seeing.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20992534/cardinal-george-pell-dead-scandal-vatican/
Cardinal Pell, rest in peace.
Dear friends
May he rest in peace
Amen
May Cardinal Pell rest in peace. (So much stress from the trials and his abandonment by the Vatican can’t have helped his overall health.)
This is from Catholic World Report.
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2023/01/10/church-in-australia-reacts-with-shock-sadness-at-news-of-cardinal-pells-death/
May cardinal Pell rest in peace. He was a straight talking and an honest man. I often wonder what evil plot was devised against him to get him ousted. And by whom.