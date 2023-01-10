Australia: Cardinal George Pell – Rest in Peace…

We discussed the allegations, arrest, imprisonment and exoneration of Cardinal Pell – and featured this TV interview – on this blog, so it is fitting that we should offer our prayers for the repose of his soul, now that he has passed away.  Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace…

Your thoughts…

Comments (9)

  • Frankier Reply

    God rest his soul.

    January 11, 2023 at 1:37 am
  • Lily Reply

    I hope all those responsible for pursuing those false allegations against the cardinal are feeling the weight of their consciences now.

    May he rest in peace.

    January 11, 2023 at 8:43 am
    • westminsterfly Reply

      Lily,
      Did they have any consciences? May Cardinal Pell rest in peace.

      January 11, 2023 at 2:47 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    Rest in peace.

    January 11, 2023 at 8:49 am
  • Fidelis Reply

    The irony is, he had been in Rome for Benedict’s funeral when he died.

    This is the sort of horrible headlines that we are seeing.
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20992534/cardinal-george-pell-dead-scandal-vatican/

    Cardinal Pell, rest in peace.

    January 11, 2023 at 8:52 am
  • Michael 🙏 Reply

    Dear friends

    May he rest in peace
    Amen

    Michael 🙏

    January 11, 2023 at 9:31 am
  • Andrew Q Reply

    May Cardinal Pell rest in peace. (So much stress from the trials and his abandonment by the Vatican can’t have helped his overall health.)

    January 11, 2023 at 10:55 am
  • editor Reply January 11, 2023 at 1:54 pm
  • crofterlady Reply

    May cardinal Pell rest in peace. He was a straight talking and an honest man. I often wonder what evil plot was devised against him to get him ousted. And by whom.

    January 11, 2023 at 4:39 pm

