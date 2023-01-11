Has Communism Come for Canada? Seems So… Jordan Peterson to be Politically “Re-Educated”

From the YouTube Platform: Frank Monaco writes…



Justin Trudeau showed himself to be one of the most authoritarian of world leaders during the Covid era of very unhappy memory. And now, what is happening to Jordan Peterson is nothing short of scandalous. Sending dissidents to re-education camps is a feature of Communist regimes. We shouldn’t be too surprised, though, because Mr Sinister – Justin Trudeau – is on public record with his praise for the Chinese dictatorship, arguing, in essence, that dictatorship means you can get things done – click here to listen to his brainless words for yourself… and note the shock from the woman representing the Federation for a Democratic China who clearly sees his stupid statement as being far from helpful to the poor people of that brutal regime.

Is there a Canadian bishop anywhere to be heard sounding a (Fatima) warning note? Has Communism really come for Canada? Seems so…

Your thoughts…

