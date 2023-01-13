MP Suspended for “Wrong-Think” on Vaccines, Fights Back – Thank You, Sir… and Deo Gratias!editor
Statement by Andrew Bridgen MP
I’m disappointed that the Chief Whip, Simon Hart, with the support of the Prime Minister, has chosen to suspend me as a member of the Conservative Parliamentary Party. My tweet of 11th of January was in no way anti-Semitic. Indeed, it alluded to the Holocaust being the most heinous crime against humanity in living memory. Of course, if anyone is genuinely offended by my use of such imagery, then I apologise for any offence caused.
I wholeheartedly refute any suggestions that I am racist and currently I’m speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the call suggesting that I am. Indeed, the Israeli doctor I quoted in my tweet has stated that there was nothing at all antisemitic about the statement. The fact that I have been suspended over this matter says much about the current state of our democracy, the right to free speech and the apparent suspension of the scientific method of analysis of medicines being administered to billions of people.
As I’ve consistently maintained, there are very reasonable questions to be asked about the safety and effectiveness of the experimental MRNA vaccines and the risks and benefits of these treatments. There are reasonable questions to ask of a government that is considering extending the use of these experimental vaccines to children as young as six months of age. These, ladies and gentlemen, are babies.
There are reasonable questions about the side effects of MRNA vaccines, especially when we know categorically that the current risk of harm to most of the population, and especially young people, from COVID 19, is minuscule. We have a government who indemnifies vaccine manufacturers from claims against the harms caused by their products, and a government, who, it appears, actively look to remove MPs who raise questions about those harms.
I was saddened to hear yesterday of my suspension, but I’m not downhearted. I’ve received huge support from ordinary people, medical workers, who are too intimidated to speak out and of course from those who’ve experienced vaccine harms themselves or to a loved one. Hopefully the media interest around my suspension will finally get the issue of vaccine harms into the media who have been so reluctant to cover this issue for so long, an issue which is clearly of huge and growing concern to many people across the globe.
Reasonable questions about the safety and effectiveness of MRNA vaccines must continue to be asked, and I will continue to ask them. If I cannot do that as a Conservative member of Parliament, then so be it. Highlighting these important questions. Questions about life, death, serious injury, must override party loyalty. I owe that not only to my constituents in North West Leicestershire, but also to the wider British public and especially to our children and young people who are the very future of our great nation.
Thank you very much for listening to me. Ends.
Editor writes…
We’ve waited a long time now for someone in Parliament to show some backbone, some moral fibre, and, here, at last, we have Andrew Bridgen MP. Not only raising concerns about the experimental vaccines, but fighting fire with fire by threatening legal action against those who seek to divert the issue into one of “racism” and “anti-Semitism” all because of an analogy with the Holocaust. Yet another case of thought-crime. Maybe English teachers should concentrate for a bit on teaching the next generation about the definition of “analogy” and other such related language use which does not make someone a criminal. The above statement and video are posted on TCW blog here, and some of the comments are worth checking. To Andrew Bridgen, I say “thank you sincerely and bravo!” What do you say?
I’ve just sent the link to this thread to Andrew Bridgen. He is obviously a strong character but I think it’s important to offer him all the support we can at this time, when he will be under nothing less than diabolical attack.
Andrew Bridgen is one of the very few honourable members of Parliament. To see him castigated by the the adulterous reptile Hancock, responsible for so many elderly Midazolam-induced deaths as Health Secretary, and Sunak, the WEF-appointed bankrupter of the country, is shameful.
Bridgen changed his mind on the jabs as the injuries became apparent. Almost all the other MPs stick to the script that they are safe and effective – a blatant lie. I have never despised politicians so much.
As for all the huffing and puffing about the Holocaust analogy: we’ve seen this before when abortion numbers are discussed. Bridgen was quoting a Jewish doctor at the time. It’s another term (like racist, transphobe, etc.) that is used to close down honest discussion.
Andrew Q,
That’s what I find intriguing, that Andrew Bridgen could change his mind about the jabs when he realised the truth about the damage they were causing. In other words, he’s a man of intelligence and honour. No wonder he’s being treated as Enemy No. 1 in Parliament.
Editor / Andrew Q
Exactly. They won’t deal with the real issue Bridgen is addressing, so they throw in red herrings about anti-semitism etc. God bless him and protect him.
WF,
I totally agree – they throw in the red herrings to avoid admitting the truth of what Andrew is revealing. It’s contemptible behaviour. And they wonder why so many of us don’t trust politicians!
Bravo, Mr. Bridgen!
The standard catalog of cliched smears used against those who go against the Party Line clearly demonstrate the utter moral bankruptcy of those who pronounce them (with fake self-righteous gravity). Racist! Homophobe! Transphobe! Hate! Extremist! Domestic Terrorist! Anti-Semite! Misogynist! Fascist! The imitation of Communist and Fascist tactics is all too obvious.
It should be a clear sign, for any thinking person, that those who employ these terms are themselves completely compromised stooges of wickedness. Their hollow virtue-signaling is contemptible. (Justin Trudeau’s response to the trucker protest last year comes to mind)
The first thought of the observer should be “Cui bono?”
RCA Victor,
Well said! I totally agree – the minute I hear these accusations of “transphobe, racist” and the rest, I close my ears, as this is the language of those who can’t think for themselves.
RCA Victor,
I join with your Bravo Mr Bridgen! He will feature in the history books as the prophetic voice, and be remembered long after his complicit colleagues have been forgotten. God bless him for his honesty and courage.
Fair play to Mr Bridgen for bringing it up in the Parliament. I don’t see any of our irish parliamentarians raising it up except for a woman in the lowly Senate – Ms Sharon Keegan. Bridgen did well but he shouldnt have mentioned ‘the holocaust’. Thus giving his Tory party as ammunition to torpedo him. Irish govt especially FG walking on a very fine line cos its incoming elections in 22 months. Lots irish people are waking up as they had refused the 2nd booster which is the 4th or 5th one depending which age group, strata etc. It’s 8% uptake on 4th or 5tg booster so far. CMO is trying to bring back masks via press route as she’s a woman replacing the dreaded ex CMO guy. Also think Bridgen was informed by vaccine injuries people as well.
Perhaps we might give him some help by giving him pointers of some links that highlights the vaccines injuries. That is build up and strengthen his file on injuries. Curiously AZ was the flagship when it first kicked off as few of my friends got it. Now AZ (astrazeneca) at the bottom of heap, getting unnoticed. What happened to that AZ? 2 of my friends did experience the side effects of AZ but just little as bad as pzfiers. But they were able to keep working. Others were so unlucky especially ex class mate of mine cos post vac. It’s just like a Russian roulette.
FDS,
It’s quite astounding that there’s nobody in the Irish Parliament raising concerns about the vaccine. If you have the equivalent of our Office of National Statistics you should check on the numbers of people dying from all causes, not just Covid, because here the numbers of people dying from non-Covid causes had gone through the roof.
Laura, there was one politician in irish parliament who did raise it but he was dismissed out of hand by various media. I can’t rem his or her name. He or she(politician) gave up afterwards. But Sharon Keegan the senator kept it going. Both never made it to the press except for Mr Bridgen himself . Any publicity like himself is good news, just to raise the awareness and the profile of anti vaccine people. Sharon Keegan is linked with anti vaccine campaigner Ivor Cummins. Mr Cummins didn’t impress me with his data cos i needed something more than data. A German surgeon in 2021 impressed me more than just ‘data’ cos he’s a medical doctor. He was able to explain it simply in layman terms that I understood the implications of blood clots arising from these vaccines. Then I stopped it. Lot of my friends stopped it later after 3rd or 4th vaccine as they said it, ‘no more’.
I saw Andrew Bridgen in Parliament speaking about the vaccine concerns, and he was marvellous. He’s so calm and measured in his speech and gets the facts across perfectly. I’m sorry he is being persecuted like this but not surprised. Between the climate change brigade, the “race-watchers”, and the vaccine pushers, it’s almost impossible not to offend somebody these days.
I am wondering what happened to Sir Desmond Swayne? He was often speaking out on radio about lockdowns, and I think he opposed the vaccine mandates but he has gone silent. I hope he is supporting Andrew, and doing so publicly.
Margaret Mary,
I was just thinking about Sir Desmond Swayne as well – I haven’t tuned into TalkRadio recently but he was a regular on there during the lockdown/restrictions days. I hope he’s not gone along to get along, for the sake of peace and quiet.