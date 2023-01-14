Demanding An Apology – A Growing Fashion

From Demanding an Apology | Psychology Today…

There are some people who command an apology! “I’m waiting for an apology,” a young woman texts her friend. A mother says to her son who forgot to pick her up from the train station: “If you don’t apologize, I’m not going to your graduation.”

What good is an apology if it does not reflect an actual feeling of regret? It is simply an exercise of power. Read entire article here

Editor writes…

Demanding apologies is very much in vogue these days. Pope John Paul II has an entire Wikipedia page devoted to listing his apologies for all sorts of things. Crackers. Needless to say Francis is on the bandwagon, apologising to anyone and everyone except, of course, Catholics like the majority of the bloggers here whom, on the contrary, he has punished for the crime of adhering to the traditional Catholic Faith and Liturgy.

There are umpteen other instances where people in positions of authority in the Church and in politics, are anxious to show themselves to be contrite for historical “sins” which they did not commit. Goodness, it’s difficult enough taking responsibility for our personal sins without taking on the sins, real or imagined, of those who lived centuries ago.

Then, too, we have the ridiculous spectacle of Prince Harry demanding an apology from the Royal Family, when it is they who have a right to an apology from the Duke & Duchess of Delusion, having had their private conversations and personal family issues published in his autobiography and discussed in televised talk-shows around the world. Talk about speck and plank.

Surely, if an adult is commanded to apologise (when they do not consider an apology necessary for whatever reasons), then it is pointless to force him/her to comply? Arguably, to apologise in such circumstances might involve lying (“I’m sorry, I know I’ve caused harm or scandal by doing this thing that has annoyed you” when the person thinks no such thing) and/or false humility – pretending to be sorry for the sake of appearances – risking spiritual pride.

I’m opposed to this whole fashion of offering apologies for claimed historical abuses whether allegedly caused by Church or State, and I’m not crazy either at the thought of being forced to apologise and made to promise never to do that awful thing again, as if the “guilty” adult were a ten year old 😀

Your thoughts…

