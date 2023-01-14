Demanding An Apology – A Growing Fashion

Demanding An Apology – A Growing Fashioneditor
There are some people who command an apology! “I’m waiting for an apology,” a young woman texts her friend. A mother says to her son who forgot to pick her up from the train station: “If you don’t apologize, I’m not going to your graduation.”
What good is an apology if it does not reflect an actual feeling of regret? It is simply an exercise of power. Read entire article here
Demanding apologies is very much in vogue these days. Pope John Paul II has an entire Wikipedia page devoted to listing his apologies for all sorts of things. Crackers. Needless to say Francis is on the bandwagon, apologising to anyone and everyone except, of course, Catholics like the majority of the bloggers here whom, on the contrary, he has punished for the crime of adhering to the traditional Catholic Faith and Liturgy.
There are umpteen other instances where people in positions of authority in the Church and in politics, are anxious to show themselves to be contrite for historical “sins” which they did not commit. Goodness, it’s difficult enough taking responsibility for our personal sins without taking on the sins, real or imagined, of those who lived centuries ago.
Then, too, we have the ridiculous spectacle of Prince Harry demanding an apology from the Royal Family, when it is they who have a right to an apology from the Duke & Duchess of Delusion, having had their private conversations and personal family issues published in his autobiography and discussed in televised talk-shows around the world. Talk about speck and plank.
Surely, if an adult is commanded to apologise (when they do not consider an apology necessary for whatever reasons), then it is pointless to force him/her to comply? Arguably, to apologise in such circumstances might involve lying (“I’m sorry, I know I’ve caused harm or scandal by doing this thing that has annoyed you” when the person thinks no such thing) and/or false humility – pretending to be sorry for the sake of appearances – risking spiritual pride.
I’m opposed to this whole fashion of offering apologies for claimed historical abuses whether allegedly caused by Church or State, and I’m not crazy either at the thought of being forced to apologise and made to promise never to do that awful thing again, as if the “guilty” adult were a ten year old 😀
Your thoughts…
Those who demand apologies are people who have no conception of their own sins and are utterly absent of humility. “Learn of me”, said Our Lord, “for I am meek and humble of heart”. How few there are today who follow that wise counsel, choosing rather to imitate the Pharisees.
The only apologies worth savouring are spontaneous apologies from people who know they’ve done wrong and have the humility to admit it and ask pardon. All other forms of apology are empty and meaningless, especially forced apologies. Beware the person who demands an apology!
Those who are intimidated into issuing an apology – esp. a public apology – for their alleged sins, such as whiteness, capitalism, colonialism, nationalism, sexism, cisgenderism (pick your woke sin du jour, or one from Column A and one from Column B) might want to notice that, for the woke mob, the apology is never enough. Once they know you are spineless enough to grovel before their virtue-signaling, they will be back, and soon, to demand an apology for another made-up sin.
Reminds me of this passage from St. Matthew:
And when an unclean spirit is gone out of a man he walketh through dry places seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith: I will return into my house from whence I came out. And coming he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then he goeth, and taketh with him seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is made worse than the first.