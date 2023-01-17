Vatican: Inside Information on the Shenanigans Surrounding Suppression of the Traditional Mass

Editor writes…

This from American blogger, Marinaio, in my inbox earlier today…

[This] article is, in my opinion, a real jaw-dropper: it deals with the suppression of the recommendations of the Commission of Cardinals set up in 1986 by Pope John Paul II to examine a fuller liberty for the TLM than that pope gave in Quattuor Abhinc Annos, October, 1984. I can’t find the reason for the foot-dragging in the article, but the responses from Cardinal Castrillon-Hoyos are amazing and sound just like Summorum Pontificum in 2007. The question is, why did it take the Holy See 21 years to give us relief? Here’s one of my favorite quotes from Card. C-H:

“It is necessary to remove all the conditions contained in the Indult, in order to eliminate the impression bishops have that the Holy See does not want it and the impression on the part of the faithful that they are asking for something almost barely tolerated by the Holy See.”

And even though I detest the terms “ordinary” and “extraordinary” with regard to the New vs. Old Masses, look at this quote from 2008 in reference to Summorum Pontificum:

The first substantial difference [vs. the 1984 and 1988 indults] is certainly that it is now licit to celebrate Mass according to the Extraordinary Rite without the need for a special permission, called an “indult.” The Holy Father Benedict XVI established, once and for all [but did Francis read Summorum Pontificum? – Marinaio], that the Roman Rite consists of two Forms, to which he wished to give the names “Ordinary Form” (the celebration of the Novus Ordo, according to the Missal of Paul VI of 1970) and “Extraordinary Form” (the celebration of the Gregorian Rite, according to the Missal of B. John XXIII of 1962), and confirmed that this Missal of 1962 has never been abrogated. Click here to read entire article…

Your thoughts…

