Tucker Carlson’s Overview of Recent World History & the World Economic Forum – Hilarious!

19Jan

Tucker Carlson’s Overview of Recent World History & the World Economic Forum – Hilarious!

Papacy, Pope Francis, China, Politicians, Ireland, Fatima, The Catholic Church, Africa, Vatican, Asia, Miracles, Bishops, Apparitions, Europe, Hierarchy, Russia, Supernatural, Politics, USA, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , 2 Comments

From YouTube…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the World Economic Forum and its ‘mediocre’ attendees on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’.

Editor writes,

Tucker’s observations about the individuals leading the World Economic Forum, and his comments about the disoriented use of language are insightful – and hilarious.  The old saying, “Many a true word spoken in jest” springs to mind.  The question has to be, though, where are the insights and observations of leading churchmen today? Their lack of any interest in the diabolically disoriented world around us, is a major cause for concern – or should be, among Catholics.  Your thoughts…

Comments (2)

  • westminsterfly Reply

    Is the WEF beginning to unravel? This was in a recent Remnant email:

    “The World Economic Forum seems to be losing its stranglehold, as an increasingly unhinged Klaus Schwab becomes more of a political liability than an asset.
    Exhibit A) George Soros canceled his appearance at this week’s WEF in Davos, claiming he had a scheduling conflict. (Yeah, right!)
    Exhibit B) The World Economic Forum’s website just posted an article that put distance between the WEF and Yuval Noah Harari – the nutjob who said Jesus is “fake news”. According to the WEF, Harari’s position on Jesus is his and his alone, and he is not an advisor to Schwab. (See ya, Yuval!)
    Exhibit C) The WEF’s spiritual guru, Pope Francis, is fast becoming the most unpopular pope in history, as even his own turn against him. For example: After he died suddenly last week, it was revealed that Cardinal George Pell circulated a devastating memorandum inside the Vatican last year, calling the Francis pontificate a “catastrophe.” And after Francis helped Bill Gates vaccinate the planet, others are calling for the Globalist pontiff to either keep his popemobile in its lane, or step down. (Accompany THAT, Holiness!)
    The war is not over, obviously, since we’re now dealing with several wounded bears. But the bears are on the ropes, and it’s time to strike back hard against a reeling Globalist empire.”

    Also, this gives you some idea of what the WEF crowd get up to in Davos, when not trying to foist their lunacy on us: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11643585/Prostitutes-gather-Davos-annual-meeting-global-elite-demand-skyrockets.html

    January 19, 2023 at 10:40 am
  • westminsterfly Reply January 19, 2023 at 1:35 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

25Aug

World Health Organisation: We Cannot Return To Life As It Was Before Covid-19

Comment:  Does anyone seriously think that Tucker's observations apply only to America? ... read more

06Mar

Bishop: Please Pray – Only Divine Intervention Will Solve Francis Crisis

From Lifesitenews...    For several past generations until our days there reigns in... read more

14Aug

Cardinal Sarah: Church Losing Credibility

Doubt has taken hold of Western thought. Intellectuals and politicians alike... read more

03Feb

Is Climate Change The New Religion?

Comment: The new Biden administration in the USA is putting climate change... read more

10Jul

New Auxiliary For Glasgow – But Why Doesn’t Archbishop Tartaglia Resign?

Pope Francis has agreed to appoint an auxiliary bishop for the... read more

12Aug

“Blessed are the peacemakers”… Should Catholics Shun Hong Kong Protests ?

While our site statistics show we have fairly regular visits from... read more

02Apr

Join Us For Public Angelus & Rosary

In honour of Our Lady, Mother of Christ In reparation for... read more

08Jun

The Immorality of “Catastrophic” Lockdown: “Total & Utter Madness” – Peter Hitchens

Comment:  Below, three comments from viewers of the above video on YouTube... (1) ... read more

21Mar

Bishop Vs “Catholic” Charities…

Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth has urged his clergy to support... read more

07Dec

Pope: It’s Great To See The Church In Turmoil (paraphrasing… slightly)

Vatican City, Dec 7, 2014 / 11:04 am (CNA/EWTN News).- In... read more

%d bloggers like this: