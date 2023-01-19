Tucker Carlson’s Overview of Recent World History & the World Economic Forum – Hilarious!editor
From YouTube…
Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the World Economic Forum and its ‘mediocre’ attendees on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’.
Editor writes,
Tucker’s observations about the individuals leading the World Economic Forum, and his comments about the disoriented use of language are insightful – and hilarious. The old saying, “Many a true word spoken in jest” springs to mind. The question has to be, though, where are the insights and observations of leading churchmen today? Their lack of any interest in the diabolically disoriented world around us, is a major cause for concern – or should be, among Catholics. Your thoughts…
Comments (2)
Is the WEF beginning to unravel? This was in a recent Remnant email:
“The World Economic Forum seems to be losing its stranglehold, as an increasingly unhinged Klaus Schwab becomes more of a political liability than an asset.
Exhibit A) George Soros canceled his appearance at this week’s WEF in Davos, claiming he had a scheduling conflict. (Yeah, right!)
Exhibit B) The World Economic Forum’s website just posted an article that put distance between the WEF and Yuval Noah Harari – the nutjob who said Jesus is “fake news”. According to the WEF, Harari’s position on Jesus is his and his alone, and he is not an advisor to Schwab. (See ya, Yuval!)
Exhibit C) The WEF’s spiritual guru, Pope Francis, is fast becoming the most unpopular pope in history, as even his own turn against him. For example: After he died suddenly last week, it was revealed that Cardinal George Pell circulated a devastating memorandum inside the Vatican last year, calling the Francis pontificate a “catastrophe.” And after Francis helped Bill Gates vaccinate the planet, others are calling for the Globalist pontiff to either keep his popemobile in its lane, or step down. (Accompany THAT, Holiness!)
The war is not over, obviously, since we’re now dealing with several wounded bears. But the bears are on the ropes, and it’s time to strike back hard against a reeling Globalist empire.”
Also, this gives you some idea of what the WEF crowd get up to in Davos, when not trying to foist their lunacy on us: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11643585/Prostitutes-gather-Davos-annual-meeting-global-elite-demand-skyrockets.html
And now, one of WEF’s ‘Young Global Leaders’ of 2022, Jacinda Ardern, https://www.weforum.org/press/2022/04/from-entrepreneurs-to-scientists-meet-the-2022-class-of-young-global-leaders/ has resigned https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-resigns/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=catholic