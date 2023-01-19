Tucker Carlson’s Overview of Recent World History & the World Economic Forum – Hilarious!

From YouTube…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the World Economic Forum and its ‘mediocre’ attendees on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’.

Tucker’s observations about the individuals leading the World Economic Forum, and his comments about the disoriented use of language are insightful – and hilarious. The old saying, “Many a true word spoken in jest” springs to mind. The question has to be, though, where are the insights and observations of leading churchmen today? Their lack of any interest in the diabolically disoriented world around us, is a major cause for concern – or should be, among Catholics. Your thoughts…

