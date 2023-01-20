An American On The Apostasy – Featuring The Catholic Church in Scotland… You Don’t Say!

Editor writes…

American commentator, Anthony Stine, offers some biting comment on the shocking dereliction of duty of the bishops across the world, who closed churches and effectively declared God to be unessential during the Covid-19 fear-fest. The bishops are now suffering the consequences of that faithless decision. Given that Scotland rarely gets a mention in commentaries abroad, Anthony’s focus on this poor land, is welcome. But what about the reasons he gives for the current widespread loss of Faith within the Catholic community? Do you agree? Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



