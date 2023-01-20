An American On The Apostasy – Featuring The Catholic Church in Scotland… You Don’t Say!editor
Editor writes…
American commentator, Anthony Stine, offers some biting comment on the shocking dereliction of duty of the bishops across the world, who closed churches and effectively declared God to be unessential during the Covid-19 fear-fest. The bishops are now suffering the consequences of that faithless decision. Given that Scotland rarely gets a mention in commentaries abroad, Anthony’s focus on this poor land, is welcome. But what about the reasons he gives for the current widespread loss of Faith within the Catholic community? Do you agree? Your thoughts…
(You reading my mind again, Editor? I saw this on my YouTube channel yesterday and thought about sending it to you. Will comment later….)
RCA Victor,
Dear old Crofterlady sent the link so when I saw it in my inbox, and set aside the 15 minutes or so to watch it, I thought, RCA Victor would have sent me this if he’s seen it, but still… 😀
I think Mr. Stine’s reasoning, overall, is very good. However, I’m not sure the thought process he ascribes to the faithful is entirely accurate (namely, if the leadership of the Church says that worship is not essential, then why should we go to church?). That might be a part of it, but I’d wager there are other factors, like scamdemic-induced germaphobia about going out in public; Vatican II-induced lack of faith to begin with; reduced income from economic lockdowns; and the ongoing mask and sanitizing practices required by the clerical saps who cower unquestioningly before the state. Who wants to go to Mass celebrated by a masked priest, and surrounded by masked faithful practicing social distancing?
There is also a major unknown that can’t be determined by generalizations: how many of those who no longer attend Mass are faithfully practicing their devotions at home?
RCA Victor,
Well, I think the fact that the bishops offered to close the churches ahead of any Government order (if it came – who knows if the politicians would have dared to impose that, but for the “shepherds” offering to do so and thus giving the impression that God is unessential…) would certainly have affected the thought processes of the faithful, in my considered view. That’s not to say that the other factors you name did not come into play – I believe they did, but what a message to receive from your bishop… Don’t trust God! Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives, and don’t give a second thought to saving souls!
Just as the decisions of any patient will be affected by the recommendations of their GP, so the attitude and actions of the bishops are bound to have affected the way the faithful thought about Mass going and, in fact, continue to think about it. After all, if worshipping God wasn’t essential during an alleged national/international health crisis, when would He be essential? And so it came to pass, that fewer and fewer pews were fill on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation.
I repeat… You don’t say! Or, as they say in Cockney London: it’s obvious, init?
Editor,
Can’t argue with the “bishops’ effect” (and I never argue with a woman…), but part of my original point was, do most Catholics these days care about, pay attention to or even know what their bishops say?
As for “protect the NHS” as the rationale for a lockdown, that will never cease to strike me as the most bizarre and laughable policy justification ever invented. Somewhat of an analogy: if someone in your household gets sick, would your reaction be “protect the furniture”?
(Or, better yet, “protect the ibuprofen!”)