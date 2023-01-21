Anti-Catholicism in Irish Dáil Forcing Catholics to “Live in the Closet” – Congratulations, Bishops!editor
From the Irish Daily Mail…
ANTI-CATHOLIC rhetoric in the Dáil is fuelling hate and attacks against churches and worshippers, several TD’s have said.
They were reacting to a recent attack in Kerry in which a group set fire to an altar, as well as a protest by two people who loudly disrupted Mass in Cork city. Click here to read entire report…
Editor writes…
So, this is the thanks the Bishops of Ireland get for their “service” to the State by failing to fight the introduction of abortion and same-sex “marriage”. Those same compliant Bishops are unlikely to challenge this persecution of the alleged Catholic community, many of whom, of course, clearly voted in favour of rejecting God’s Moral Law: those “Catholics” have the blood of the murdered unborn on their hands as well as sharing in the guilt of those who have worked for the destruction of traditional marriage and family life in that once Catholic land. They’ve either been totally faithless all along, or ignorant and weak enough to believe that Ireland had to “move with the [evil] times.” Same difference. Plonkers.
And now they’re cowering in “closets” afraid to admit to owning a baptismal certificate, only to find that those who pushed these bad laws, those whom they appeased, are not satisfied having won the “battle” – if you could call it that – no, that’s not enough: they now want Catholicism out of the schools, and prayers out of the Dáil. They want a totally Godless society in Ireland, and something tells me they are well on their way to achieving that goal. To the pseudo-Catholics of the “land of saints and scholars” then, I am tempted to say, you’re getting precisely what you deserve. Instead, though, I’ll offer a prayer: St Patrick, and all the saints of Ireland, pray for us!
Your thoughts…
I completely concur with your comments.
Coming from an Irish Catholic background l can only state that l am ashamed of the depth and depravity Ireland has descended into and its obscene laws of late.
As for the majority of the laity and the Bishops they are a disgrace. It seems that the snakes have now returned after St Patrick’s initial expulsion.
May God have mercy on that land and its peoples. I am only thankful my parents and grandparents are not alive today to see what Catholic Ireland has become.
Only Heaven can sort this mess out not merely in Ireland but also globally.
Our Lady of Fatima pray for us!
To be Honest ED it does not surprise me that Ireland especially Eire is going to Hell. I have only visited Eire once and once was enough.
The Men who fought for this Land fought in vain it is now run by Perverts and Homosexuals. We all remember especially the Abortion Vote where the Great and The Good lobbied for Murder along with Sinn Fein. When you have a President like the Detestable Higgins who followed Her who would like to be first Woman Pope Mary Robinson they most certainly reap what they Sow. As for their Bishops . When you cancel a good Priest and also give an Apology for Sin what more do they expect.
Just as another point as Michael Matt said. It’s time that WE stopped being Nice . Jesus Christ wasn’t Nice and I certainly learned not to be Nice in the 60s after Daily Bigotry at work. OK maybe sometimes I was worse than those who were persecuting me on a practically Daily Basis. But am sure a little Home Visit to some of these who want to Burn down our Catholic Churches wouldn’t go wrong.
Your comments, dear Editor, are right on target! I am probably not alone in pausing after reading such a disturbing article, to consider: what would my reaction have been, had I been told in the early 60s, that this is what the future would hold for the island of Saints and Scholars. I know for certain what the reaction of the good Irish Franciscan sisters who taught me for eight of my formative years would have said. How could we have known that the world would start an out-of-control spin within a decade or so, and that it would go completely mad within 50 years? I think of all those Irish who, either due to religious persecution or due to the potato famine (or both) pulled up roots and moved to America and Australia. These were hardy folks who loved and valued their Catholic Faith! Oh, what a downright shame!