Anti-Catholicism in Irish Dáil Forcing Catholics to “Live in the Closet” – Congratulations, Bishops!

ANTI-CATHOLIC rhetoric in the Dáil is fuelling hate and attacks against churches and worshippers, several TD’s have said.

They were reacting to a recent attack in Kerry in which a group set fire to an altar, as well as a protest by two people who loudly disrupted Mass in Cork city. Click here to read entire report…

Editor writes…

So, this is the thanks the Bishops of Ireland get for their “service” to the State by failing to fight the introduction of abortion and same-sex “marriage”. Those same compliant Bishops are unlikely to challenge this persecution of the alleged Catholic community, many of whom, of course, clearly voted in favour of rejecting God’s Moral Law: those “Catholics” have the blood of the murdered unborn on their hands as well as sharing in the guilt of those who have worked for the destruction of traditional marriage and family life in that once Catholic land. They’ve either been totally faithless all along, or ignorant and weak enough to believe that Ireland had to “move with the [evil] times.” Same difference. Plonkers.

And now they’re cowering in “closets” afraid to admit to owning a baptismal certificate, only to find that those who pushed these bad laws, those whom they appeased, are not satisfied having won the “battle” – if you could call it that – no, that’s not enough: they now want Catholicism out of the schools, and prayers out of the Dáil. They want a totally Godless society in Ireland, and something tells me they are well on their way to achieving that goal. To the pseudo-Catholics of the “land of saints and scholars” then, I am tempted to say, you’re getting precisely what you deserve. Instead, though, I’ll offer a prayer: St Patrick, and all the saints of Ireland, pray for us!

Your thoughts…

