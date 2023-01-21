Shocking Violence in Scottish Schools Reflects the Godlessness of Contemporary Scottish Society…

From the Daily Express (includes disturbing video clip, be warned)…

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to take action against violent behaviour in Scottish schools after a video of a horrific attack on a female pupil emerged. The footage shows a girl at Waid Academy in Fife launching an aggressive assault on another girl, punching her and kicking her in the head as she tries to cover up while lying on the floor in the classroom. Click here to read more and to see, for yourself, the shocking act of violence…

Editor writes…

If anyone seriously thinks that this is a one-off unfortunate incident, they may be interested in purchasing my antique chocolate teapot, now available to order at http://www.villageidiots.com

At this point, however, I am going off the national, acceptable script to ask a couple of “unusual” questions. These represent my own thoughts, so I can only hope and pray that I am not transgressing the thought/hate crime legislation. If so, I’m very sorry. On the other hand, I don’t care 😀 When one feels one must speak out, speak out one must…

Firstly, is there any link between the immodest dress of the girl inflicting the violence on the targeted pupil and the violence she is exhibiting? I don’t mean to be rude but that blouse she is wearing would look great with a skirt. I tend to think there is a link between such immodest dress and aggression in this sort of context – but I’ll hold fire on that until I can find a minute to post in the comments below.

Secondly, is there any link between this decidedly UN-feminine behaviour and the ongoing “masculisation” of women – I think I just coined a word, but you’ll know what I mean; women can do what men can do; they can be given jobs in the fire-service, the army, the you-name-it, and, of course, they can claw their way to the top of any Company to become the “first ever” female CEO. There are no many “first” women in various professions, careers, businesses, it’s a wonder there are any men in employment at all, these days.

Thirdly, though, is there – as I believe – a clear link between the sort of evil displayed by that immodestly dressed and apparently vicious Waid Academy student and the widespread Godlessness evident in contemporary Scottish society? And should Nicola Sturgeon be hanging her head in shame that this sort of behaviour is occurring in Scottish schools after years of her SNP-led Government? What on earth would her Named Persons have said about this, had not the Supreme Court pulled the plug? Your thoughts…

