Novena in Honour of Our Lady of Good Success – A Devotion Especially for These Critical Times

23Jan

Novena in Honour of Our Lady of Good Success – A Devotion Especially for These Critical Times

0 Comments

Blogger Westminsterfly asks for a thread to mark the beginning of the novena to Our Lady of Good Success.  He writes…

ADVANCE NOTICE: The Novena to Our Lady of Good Success (Feast Day, February 2nd, also the Feast of the Purification) starts on Tuesday JANUARY 24th. Please make a note of the date and join in the Novena. Ven. Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres was told by Our Lady of Good Success in this ecclesiastically approved apparition, that this devotion was especially for our critical times.

May this Novena be used as an effective instrument during this present crisis in the Catholic Church to bring about the resurgence in devotion to Our Lady of Good Success thus leading us closer to the restoration of the Catholic Church.

All the prayers for the 9 days can be found online here

A magazine giving the story of Our Lady of Good Success can be found here

The definitive books on this devotion, ‘The Admirable Life of Mother Mariana’ by Fr Manuel Sousa Pereira Volumes I and II can be purchased here and here

Editor writes…

It is astounding to think that Our Lady appeared centuries ago to seek a “victim soul” (Mother Mariana) who would suffer willingly for the Church in the 20th century;  it is also astonishing to realise that we are living through that prophesied evil-doing within contemporary society, with leading churchmen failing to condemn and correct this foretold corruption of morals. The Quito prophecies together with the later, 20th century Fatima apparitions, leaves us with no excuse for losing Faith as we witness the diabolical disorientation of the Church in our times, when – humanly speaking – the Church, the papacy and the priesthood appear to be all but destroyed.

I recommend that we all join in this novena, due to begin on Tuesday, 24 January, as a means of seeking great graces for Pope Francis and the other disoriented clergy within the Church at this time.  Our Lady of Good Success, pray for us!  Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!  Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! 

Join the discussion...

