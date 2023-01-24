Africa: The Great Vatican II Success Story … Not!editor
In a recent episode of “Word on Fire,” Bishop Barron responds to Ross Douthat’s two NYT pieces on Vatican II and its failure, by making two arguments:
Argument #1: To blame the collapse of Catholicism in the West on Vatican II is a “post hoc propter hoc” fallacy. [i.e. “after this, because of this”]
Argument #2: The growth of the Church in Africa since Vatican II is entirely thanks to The Council.
It hardly requires pointing out that he has fallen into the same fallacy of which he accuses Douthat and others.
Nevertheless, this oft-repeated claim about Africa really deserves to be examined more closely, as it is one of the great myths of our time. Click here to read entire article (highly recommended) which concludes with the following words: What we are seeing with claims of African exceptionalism, a myth called into question by the facts, is very similar to what we see in nearly every discussion of the glories or successes of Vatican II or of the liturgical reform that followed it: namely, a willingness either to ignore evidence or, possibly, even to twist the truth for ideological reasons.
Editor writes…
The question has to be … why? Why are so many people unwilling to acknowledge the reality of the devastation caused within the Church (and society) which dates from the Second Vatican Council? Why? In Africa, as elsewhere… Why? Your thoughts…
Dear Editor
You know as do all our contributors to this blog the various antecedents that are impacting upon the declining global Catholic mentality.
Namely, the lack of Catechesis, inadequate ethical and spiritual formation at home and in school, over fifty years of Doctrinal, Moral and Liturgical abuse and decline in the global Catholic Church. Errant Ecclesiastical hierarchs and priests along with the consistent decline in the quality of candidates for the priesthood coupled with deviant seminaries that embraced dysfunctional formation programs rooted in myers brigg and the enneagram systems as opposed to solid orthodox doctrinal, pastoral and spiritual formation.
In short we now have Catholics who think and believe like Luther regarding Faith etc and who have no understanding or belief in the supernatural reality of the Faith and all it’s pertains to eg. Doctrinal, Sacramental etc.
All of this coupled with a diabolical disorientation imbued by the powers of Hell and supported by their Satanic Globalist children on earth, who have completely infiltrated ecclesiastical and civil society at all levels.
Regarding those individuals who claim success for the reforms of Vatican 2, in Africa and elsewhere throughout the Globe self delusion or otherwise is their preferred choice, simply because the reality of what has occurred over the past fifty plus years is diabolical beyond words more than they know or deliberately choose to admit or recognise.
Michael,
Your second paragraph sums up the situation perfectly – in Africa and here in Scotland/UK. You’ve said it all, really.
I think there are several reasons for the alleged blindness, which is typically combined with the ludicrous claim that the Church is experiencing a “New Springtime” because of the Council, including:
1. For the useful idiots and company men, fear of going against the Party Line.
2. For the useful idiots and company men, fear of admitting error.
3. For the embedded enemies of the Church, an unwritten but clearly understood definition of “success,” namely, the internal transformation and destruction of the traditional Faith and structure, resulting in a pseudo-Protestant, pseudo-pagan “religion” with a humanistic, amorphous magisterium. Put more simply with that in mind, failure = success.
As for Bishop Barron, last year I came across an expose of him detailing his posting of numerous pictures of scantily-clad male body-builders, who were his alleged fans and supporters. I don’t remember where I saw this article, but enough said on him.
RCA Victor,
As I keep saying, if this is the new springtime, God help us when winter comes, LOL!
I don’t know many African people but I do know a few and except for one, the rest are all into the charismatic type of praying etc. I’ve tried to interest them in the TLM but they don’t like it – they prefer to be “involved”. So, it looks like Vatican II was a success with them, LOL!
The New Liturgical article is worth reading right through – it does explode the myth that Africa has escaped the worst effects of the Council.