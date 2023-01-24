Africa: The Great Vatican II Success Story … Not!

From New Liturgical Movement…

In a recent episode of “Word on Fire,” Bishop Barron responds to Ross Douthat’s two NYT pieces on Vatican II and its failure, by making two arguments:

Argument #1: To blame the collapse of Catholicism in the West on Vatican II is a “post hoc propter hoc” fallacy. [i.e. “after this, because of this”]

Argument #2: The growth of the Church in Africa since Vatican II is entirely thanks to The Council.

It hardly requires pointing out that he has fallen into the same fallacy of which he accuses Douthat and others.

Nevertheless, this oft-repeated claim about Africa really deserves to be examined more closely, as it is one of the great myths of our time. Click here to read entire article (highly recommended) which concludes with the following words: What we are seeing with claims of African exceptionalism, a myth called into question by the facts, is very similar to what we see in nearly every discussion of the glories or successes of Vatican II or of the liturgical reform that followed it: namely, a willingness either to ignore evidence or, possibly, even to twist the truth for ideological reasons.

Editor writes…

The question has to be … why? Why are so many people unwilling to acknowledge the reality of the devastation caused within the Church (and society) which dates from the Second Vatican Council? Why? In Africa, as elsewhere… Why? Your thoughts…

