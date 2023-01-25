Beware Lifesitenews &”Itching Ears” – St Paul

From the YouTube Platform hosting the above Lifesitenews video – which promotes the condemned Garabandal “apparitions”.

The death of Pope Benedict XVI is shedding new light on the mysterious Garabandal Apparitions, which speak of the end times: an urgent need for repentance, the coming wrath of God, and the overflowing cup of poison filled by corrupt bishops, priests, and cardinals. Has the death of Pope Benedict XVI unleashed this prophecy despite all the warning signs? Listen to the Virgin Mary’s last warning as explained by Glenn Hudson, a man personally healed in connection with the Garabandal Apparitions. With the death of Pope Benedict XVI, Glenn Hudson’s account of Garabandal may be the last warning given during these times — and into the final era of the Church.

St Paul writes…

“For there shall be a time when they will not endure sound doctrine but, according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears. And will indeed turn away their hearing from the truth, but will be turned into fables.” (2 Timothy 4:3-4)

Editor writes…

I’ve felt for quite some time that John Henry Weston, lovely character though he appears to be, has gone off the rails, ready to follow almost any and every alleged apparition in town. Commentator Credo on Gloria TV thinks John Henry has “lost the plot”: Regards to the veracity of Garabandal; You appear to have lost the plot John-Henry. – It has NOT been OK’D by the Church!!! 1961 [4 teenagers], in Spain. – Definitively condemned by the Bishop of Santander Jose Vilaplana 11.10.96.

That’s my understanding, too. At one time, Lifesitenews would not even allow the slightest criticism of a pope – as long as he was promoting the pro-life message. Now, they seem to have gone to the opposite extreme and, as St Paul warned, have grown itching ears, keen to hear any and every “message” that fits their apocalyptic mindset. This is very disappointing. Remember, these unapproved/condemned apparitions, are taking attention away from Fatima and the need to press and pray for the urgent Consecration of Russia. Why would anyone want to focus on spurious claims by alleged seers when every twentieth century pontiff has endorsed the unique importance of the Fatima apparitions? We need to beware of doing the devil’s work for him – God sent Our Lady to Fatima in 1917 to warn us of the diabolical crisis to come in the Church in our times. We’ve recently discussed, yet again, the warnings, given by Our Lady of Good Success centuries ago about the loss of morals in our times. These are hugely important and Church-approved apparitions. We need to spread knowledge of them to all and sundry. That’s difficult enough. Why go looking for others? Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



