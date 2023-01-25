Beware Lifesitenews &”Itching Ears” – St Paul

Beware Lifesitenews &”Itching Ears” – St Pauleditor
From the YouTube Platform hosting the above Lifesitenews video – which promotes the condemned Garabandal “apparitions”.
The death of Pope Benedict XVI is shedding new light on the mysterious Garabandal Apparitions, which speak of the end times: an urgent need for repentance, the coming wrath of God, and the overflowing cup of poison filled by corrupt bishops, priests, and cardinals. Has the death of Pope Benedict XVI unleashed this prophecy despite all the warning signs? Listen to the Virgin Mary’s last warning as explained by Glenn Hudson, a man personally healed in connection with the Garabandal Apparitions. With the death of Pope Benedict XVI, Glenn Hudson’s account of Garabandal may be the last warning given during these times — and into the final era of the Church.
St Paul writes…
“For there shall be a time when they will not endure sound doctrine but, according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears. And will indeed turn away their hearing from the truth, but will be turned into fables.” (2 Timothy 4:3-4)
Editor writes…
I’ve felt for quite some time that John Henry Weston, lovely character though he appears to be, has gone off the rails, ready to follow almost any and every alleged apparition in town. Commentator Credo on Gloria TV thinks John Henry has “lost the plot”: Regards to the veracity of Garabandal; You appear to have lost the plot John-Henry. – It has NOT been OK’D by the Church!!! 1961 [4 teenagers], in Spain. – Definitively condemned by the Bishop of Santander Jose Vilaplana 11.10.96.
That’s my understanding, too. At one time, Lifesitenews would not even allow the slightest criticism of a pope – as long as he was promoting the pro-life message. Now, they seem to have gone to the opposite extreme and, as St Paul warned, have grown itching ears, keen to hear any and every “message” that fits their apocalyptic mindset. This is very disappointing. Remember, these unapproved/condemned apparitions, are taking attention away from Fatima and the need to press and pray for the urgent Consecration of Russia. Why would anyone want to focus on spurious claims by alleged seers when every twentieth century pontiff has endorsed the unique importance of the Fatima apparitions? We need to beware of doing the devil’s work for him – God sent Our Lady to Fatima in 1917 to warn us of the diabolical crisis to come in the Church in our times. We’ve recently discussed, yet again, the warnings, given by Our Lady of Good Success centuries ago about the loss of morals in our times. These are hugely important and Church-approved apparitions. We need to spread knowledge of them to all and sundry. That’s difficult enough. Why go looking for others? Your thoughts…
Comments (16)
LifeSite News has been promoting some way out stuff recently: the ridiculous ‘Two Sister Lucy’s’ conspiracy theory; the ‘Three Days Darkness’, and now this. A pro-Garabandal website states that Conchita of Garabandal said this about the blind Garabandal promoter, Joey Lomangino:- “Conchita informed Joey about what the Virgin said to her: “The first thing he (Joey) will see will be the miracle my son will perform through my intercession, and from that moment on he will see permanently.”
Conchita further explained that her understanding of the Virgin’s term “new eyes” is the eyes as we know them – not necessarily the spiritual vision – and that Joey’s new eyes “will be used for the glory of God.” Joey Lomangino died June 18th 2014, still blind. LifeSite News really ought to stick to what people give it money for – pro-life, pro-family and pro-marriage work, not doubtful private revelations and conspiracy theories.
WF,
Well said. I’ve become seriously disenchanted with Lifesitenews, after being a real fan. As you say, they should stick to pro-life etc. work and leave the gullible to their own ends.
I have now emailed the link to this thread to John Henry Weston.
WF, Editor
I completely agree with you both on this one.
I wish they would retain their focus on pro life matters and not this spurious sensationalist material which at best in terms of content and analysis leaves a great deal to be desired.
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
I agree largely with your comment, but a serious look at the fake Sister Lucy situation is in high order. Dr Peter Chojnowski has put together a very credible argument with legitimate evidence and expert testimony. But even without that, the two photos of Sr Lucy, when compared side by side of her from her younger days and the oldest are not the same person. It does not take a forensics expert to see what’s right in front of your eyes.
Additionally her message completely changed post Vatican II. 🧐
May God richly Bless you on your journey
Our Lady of Good Success, pray for us
Jody McCall,
Jody,
Let me tell you about an occasion some years ago, when I stumbled across an old photo of myself – I was 30 when the photo was taken and I found it when I was in my mid-fifties.
I took it into my place of work and asked the person with whom I worked closely every day if she recognised this person. She studied it for a few minutes, shook her head, studied it again and then said “no idea”. When I told her it was Yours Truly, she took it from me again, studied it again and said “no way!”
Faces change. Unfortunately, mine changed for the worse 😀
As for Sr Lucy’s “changed message” – that’s why Father Gruner, RIP, recommended that nobody pay any attention to anything attributed to Sr Lucy after her 1958 (?I think) interview with Father Fuentes. That is authentic. Anything later, comes, not from the Holy Ghost, but from the unholy Vatican, unless otherwise genuinely authenticated. 😀
Jody McCall
A look at the ‘fake Lucy’ situation can in no way be ‘serious’! Please read my comment below at 5:57pm
On October 11th 1996 the new bishop of Santander, Jose Vilaplana, wrote this statement and said it is final.
“Some people have been coming directly to the Diocese of Santander (Spain) asking about the alleged apparitions of Garabandal and especially for the answer about the position of the hierarchy of the Church concerning these apparitions.
I need to communicate that:
1. All the bishops of the diocese since 1961 through 1970 agreed that there was no supernatural validity for the apparitions.
2. In the month of December of 1977 Bishop Dal Val of Santander, in union with his predecessors, stated that in the six years of being bishop of Santander there were no new phenomena.
3. The same bishop, Dal Val, let a few years go by to allow the confusion or fanaticism to settle down, and then he initiated a commission to examine the apparitions in more depth. The conclusion of the commission agreed with the findings of the previous bishops. That there was no supernatural validity to such apparitions.
4. At the time of the conclusions of the study, in 1991, I was installed bishop in the diocese. So during my visit to Rome, as limina visit which happened in the same year, I presented to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith the study and I asked for pastoral direction concerning this case.
5. On Nov. 28, 1992, the Congregation sent me an answer saying that after examining the documentation, there was no need for direct intervention (by the Vatican) to take away the jurisdiction of the ordinary bishop of Santander in this case. Such a right belongs to the ordinary. Previous declarations of the Holy See agree in this finding. In the same letter they suggested that if I find it necessary to publish a declaration, that I reconfirm that there was no supernatural validity in the alleged apparitions, and this will make a unanimous position with my predecessors.
6. Given that the declarations of my predecessors who studied the case have been clear and unanimous, I don’t find it necessary to have a new public declaration that would raise notoriety about something which happened so long ago. However, I find it necessary to rewrite this report as a direct answer to the people who ask for direction concerning this question, which is now final: I agree with [and] I accept the decision of my predecessors and the direction of the Holy See.
7. In reference to the Eucharistic celebration in Garabandal, following the decision of my predecessors, I ruled that Masses can be celebrated only in the parish church and there will be no references to the alleged apparitions and visiting priests who want to say Mass must have approval from the pastor, who has my authorization. It’s my wish that this information is helpful to you.
My regards in Christ,
Jose Vilaplana Bishop of Santander
Oct. 11, 1996
WF,
Well, if that isn’t clear even to the worst of the fanatics, then I can’t imagine anything convincing them.
Many thanks for posting this invaluable information. Indeed, there is really nothing left to say! Shortest thread ever 😀 No complaints from me and moi 😀
This is hugely disappointing. LSN has always been a favourite of mine so it’s not good to think I need to monitor its material carefully. I will do – and I have taken note of the odd remark on here about John Henry Weston’s tendency to believe in false apparitions. This is the worst yet though – I always think some of us are more inclined than others to believe these claims but even I could see through the Garabandal visionaries, coloured beads and walking backwards! Sure signs of diabolical activity, yet Weston doesn’t see it? How sad.
Indeed Laura,
I think more shocking was John Henry Westen’s promotion of Peter Chojnowski’s ‘apostolate’ pushing the ‘Two Sister Lucys’ conspiracy theory. That was a real jaw-dropper – but for all the wrong reasons. I watched the video on LifeSite News.
Although the LifeSite News ‘Two Sister Lucy’s’ video is presented as stunning new evidence, it’s just the same old, same old, which Peter Chojnowski pushes on any platform he can. I’m sorry LifeSite News has given this an even larger platform. I fear Chojnowski will end up discrediting Fatima altogether. The only thing I learnt from the LifeSite video that I didn’t already know (or had possibly forgotten, but I have no memory of it) was that World Apostolate of Fatima member Carlos Evaristo allegedly went to the police and asked them to investigate, as he thought the Sister Lucia he saw was an imposter? This doesn’t add up. Even if it were true that Evaristo went to the police, why would the Portuguese police send him to an American civilian – Dr Zugibe – a man who first met Sr Lucia post 1967 (I think he met her in 2002), thus he would have met the supposed ‘fake’ Sr Lucia, having never met the ‘real’ one, so how and why would he be qualified in the eyes of the police to be able to tell the difference? And how on earth would the Portuguese police even know of this American layman’s existence?
Also, if Carlos Evaristo didn’t believe that this was Sister Lucia, why is he still in the World Apostolate of Fatima, still pushing the Vatican party line on the Consecration and 3rd Secret, still maintaining that the Sister Lucia who died in 2005 and is buried in the Basilica is the real one? I met Evaristo in Fatima in the late 1980’s. He had a large collection of relics and we were taken to see them. Also, I saw him again in 2017 working in Domus Pacis – the HQ of the WAF. I didn’t speak with him, but it was him. I went to the WAF chapel because it contains the actual statues of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart which were in the original chapel in Tuy when the Trinitarian vision took place to Sr Lucia in 1929, and I always like to say a prayer in front of them. I certainly wouldn’t use WAF for anything else. But why would Evaristo still be in the WAF HQ if he thought Sister Lucia was a fake?
Also, if Sr Lucia was ‘switched’, so many people – including all who had ever known or met her, many in the Holy See, all the Carmelite nuns she lived with, her living relatives like Maria do Fetal Neves Rosa, and some childhood friends like Mrs Eugenia Pestana – would have had to be in on it, as to make it impossible. Someone, somewhere would have blown the whistle. No-one ever has. Even the Vatican hasn’t got that much power to silence everyone.
As for Sister Lucia’s accent, which Chojnowski alleged has changed – she lived in Coimbra and Spain for a long time, and accents do change. I have noticed that some people absorb accent changes like a sponge, while others don’t so much, if at all. I thought Chojnowski said they had pinpointed the accent of the ‘fake’ Sr Lucia to Viseu. But Viseu is not far from Coimbra Carmel. He made it sound as though it were right up the other end of the country. Bear in mind Sr Lucia had been in Coimbra Carmel since the 1940’s. Plenty of time for her to absorb any local accent, if indeed she did. I’d also be surprised if the Viseu accent would be noticeably different.
I don’t trust the photographic ‘evidence’ either. People do change. I remember when I went to visit my friend in hospital. I hadn’t seen her for a while, and walked straight past her bed because I just didn’t recognise her. Even when I asked the nurse and went to her bed, I still found it hard to believe it was her, until she recognised me and spoke. We can all get ‘experts’ to say what we want them to. I would have thought we would all be very wary of ‘experts’ these days. Look how many qualified ‘experts’ told us to get covid-vaccinated.
Also – think about it – if the Vatican had placed a compliant fake in there, why was she forbidden to see anyone without Vatican permission and all her publicly released writings had to be vetted by the Vatican as well? If it was a fake, singing from the same hymn sheet as those who planted her there, they surely wouldn’t have been so concerned about isolating her, and would have made far more use of her to confirm that the Consecration had been done and the full 3rd Secret released. As it was, the Vatican always relied on the same very scant, non-verifiable evidence allegedly from Sr Lucia to confirm their version of events (in fact, as Christopher Ferrara has pointed out, everything points to these ‘proofs’ as being fake. That seems far more likely to me – I think he even named one of the culprits as Msgr Guerra, who used to be the Shrine Director).
I still maintain regarding Sister Lucia, that it’s a case of an elderly religious, who took her vow of obedience very seriously, being manipulated by elements in the Vatican. She has stated in her books that she was only the witness and not the interpreter of the Fatima events. Even if she thought the Vatican had misinterpreted various elements, and even if she had privately corrected any misinterpretations, they would never have seen the light of day. Sadly, in her latter years, it appears she might have, to some degree, accepted what was fed to her from the Vatican through her superiors about various things. People also seem to think that Sr Lucia is in some way infallible, which of course, she isn’t. Age, confusion, pressure from the Vatican, a desire to fulfil her vow of obedience, may have all contributed towards the contradictions in her earlier and later stances. I’m not famous, but if I was suddenly substituted for a lookee-likee, don’t you think my family, neighbours and friends might notice? I’m afraid I can’t give Chojnowski’s theory any credence. And, of course, it’s become an ‘apostolate’, so money will be involved somewhere. I checked and Chojnowski’s website does have a ‘Donate’ page. Naturally.
Although Chojnowski quotes several professionals who support his theory, and he grudgingly admitted one came back with a neutral result, I wonder if any more that were contacted didn’t agree with this theory and if he’s conveniently airbrushed those out of the equation.
Another point – I have one of those booklets from the Coimbra Carmel, written by a Sister Maria Celina de Jesus Crucificado, OCD. Most of it is quite predictable, taking the Vatican party-line on everything. However, even in a booklet like this, which appears to have been written to conform to the Vatican agenda, I feel that Heaven has allowed something to be inadvertently revealed, which appears to contradict the tone of the booklet. On page 45, the following is stated:-
“It was in the year 2003, on 26th May. I went with her (Sister Lucia) to the lower choir in order to take a photograph of her with the image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary which had just been given to us. It is this photograph which has been used for the cover of this booklet. When I had taken the photograph, Sister Lucia continued to gaze at the Image. I did not disturb her. Then, turning to me, she said anxiously: “Our Lady is crying!!!” I think that, thanks to her extraordinary purity, her “ingenuousness”, she who had been the recipient of so many visions that no-one else had seen, thought at that moment that I, too, could see what she saw. And I, thinking that her statement was a question, said “No, she’s not”. I saw that she looked ‘caught out’, so to speak, like a child whose mother finds her stealing the jam! I said nothing. I thought that I should not ask any questions. I have not spoken of this incident until now. And I wished that that particular image should watch over her mortal remains with her motherly gaze until they were due to be taken to the Cathedral in Coimbra.”
If Our Lady knew that Her wishes had been fulfilled in 1984; that the Consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart had been accomplished, and that the full Third Secret had been revealed in 2000 – why did She reveal Herself crying to Sister Lucia in 2003? These tears of Our Lady, witnessed by Sister Lucia, and unwittingly revealed by Sister Maria Celina de Jesus Crucificado, are another sign that Sr Lucia is the genuine article and that Our Lady’s requests haven’t been fulfilled. A fake would have said that Our Lady was smiling because the Consecration was done in 1984 and the full Secret released in 2000.
I once met Joao Marto – Francisco and Jacinta’s brother (he was the one who Lucia sent off to get Jacinta and Francisco just before Our Lady appeared at Valinhos, after they were kidnapped) the very first time I went to Fatima. It was in the mid 1980’s. He was born around 1906 so he would have been in his mid 80’s. I think we went the next year, or maybe it was the year after, and found out he had died. But there were many other living relatives of both families (Lucia’s and Jacinta/Francisco’s) in Aljustrel as well – Joao’s daughter, Jacinta Pereiro Marto, still lives in Aljustrel to this day. I’ve met her as well, and another man who was a Marto although I forget his name and relationship to the seers. They are surrounded by little piety shops in Aljustrel selling books and pictures depicting the supposed ‘fake’ Lucia, and don’t seem concerned by it. I’ve never got the impression they were part of a massive conspiracy.
While I think Fr Gruner may have flirted with the idea for a while (possibly egged on by Chojnowski who worked for the Fatima Network at that time – not any longer) to the best of my knowledge, he didn’t reflect this in the Fatima Crusader or any of his writings, even to the end. He just didn’t go down that road, and if anyone knew the Fatima issues inside out, it was Fr Gruner. In fact, he even did a YouTube video with John Vennari about it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MZX8Bm-agc Fr Gruner also wouldn’t have been helping to publish, promote and sell Christopher Ferrara’s books through the Fatima Network when Ferrara makes it obvious he believes that there was only one Sr Lucia who was a victim of Vatican silencing, lies and machinations. By mentioning Fr Gruner and showing his picture, I felt Chojnowski made it appear in that LifeSite video, that he was part of this whole thing and supported Chojnowski’s views, which isn’t right because the YouTube video shows that Fr Gruner didn’t support his views.
Frere Michel de la Sainte Trinite, the author of the masterly trilogy on Fatima ‘The Whole Truth About Fatima’ never mentioned or entertained the theory even once to the best of my knowledge. The trilogy is out of print but available free online here: https://fatima.machado-family.com Joao Machado who runs the site, has also written a book called ‘Fatima, the Pope and America: The Decisive Battle’ advertised on the site, but it has to be purchased and I haven’t read it.
The trouble is with people like Chojnowski, once they get a bee in their bonnet about something, and build an ‘apostolate’ around it, taking money and staking their reputation on it, they seldom, if ever, tend to back down, and end up bending or ignoring any and every fact to suit their agenda. The Vatican simply wouldn’t need to resort to the drastic measures of ‘switching’ Lucia and risking a leak from literally countless people, when they already had a cloistered nun, forbidden to speak to outsiders without permission, committed to obedience and totally submissive to the will of her superiors, and as I said, if they had put a plant in there, they’d have made far more use of her to support their agenda than they did. Also, what does Chojnowski think happened to the ‘real’ Lucia? Did she die of natural causes or was she murdered? And what happened to her body? I’m not going to wait with bated breath for the next ‘gripping’ instalment in this saga. In my opinion, Chojnowski is off the rails, and so is anyone who gives credence to this nonsense, and shame on LifeSite News for pushing it.
WF,
“…Although the LifeSite News ‘Two Sister Lucy’s’ video is presented as stunning new evidence, it’s just the same old, same old…”
It is this quest for “scoops” – to be first with “breaking news”, to report “stunning new evidence” – that I detect overtaking a number of Catholic sites. It is, in fact, spoiling them. As in this case. It makes me dubious about everything they report. Same goes for The Remnant which took the case for Akita (so to speak) right to the door of the convent, if you recall – we discussed it here on a dedicated thread.
Michael Matt’s assumption then, as with John Henry Weston’s assumption now with this Garabandal report, is that it is true. They are so desperate to believe these claims that they’ve just ditched the (dare I say) traditional Catholic attitude which is to be (a) sceptical about all such claims of supernatural activity until the diabolical can be ruled out and (b) await formal Church approval, which comes from the local Bishop.
It’s really sad. Dispiriting, and sad.
WF,
Your rebuttal of the “two Lucys” nonsense is masterful (@5:57pm)
The very idea that a community of Carmelite nuns – usually a smallish number because, I think I’m correct in saying that the Foundress, St Teresa of Avila set a figure of around 13 Sisters maximum in any one house – would agree to live a lie, to be complicit in the cover-up of a message from Heaven, is unthinkable. I should add that in the Carmelite Order, every community is autonomous so the 13 Sisters only rule may be flexible, to be decided by each individual Community. The point is, though, that there is no way on God’s green earth that Carmelite Superiors and Sisters would be complicit in effecting such a fraud as that proposed by Chojnowski & Co.
We know there’s a massive crisis in the Church and the facts about that are difficult enough to swallow, but when crackpot theories like this are proposed and then believed by the weak and utterly credulous, Catholics with those “itching ears” of which St Paul warned, it makes life even more of a strain for the rest of us trying to keep our eyes on “the ball” – the ball being the Consecration of Russia, which is the only means by which the apostasy in the Church and the world will be ended, according to the Fatima prophesies.
The Devil must be laughing his head off – no shortage of useful idiots these days.
I know not of the Truth of apparitions, but what i certainly do know is that no one need prophecy of the times that we are in. I personally like L.S.N. none of us are perfect and unlike the Vatican Mob they are at least Catholics . Surely ED if we are to survive then we must at least give the likes of Catholic Sites the Benefit of the doubt . Am not saying to believe any False Apparitions but at least to give them our support .
FOOF
It’s difficult to give support to Catholic pro-life apostolates who are promoting dubious things, when we can easily give support to Catholic pro-life apostolates who aren’t doing that.
FOOF,
You disappoint me. Those who cut dear old Father Martin Luther some slack at the time of his revolution now known as the Reformation, left the rest of us to pay the price. Christendom split down the middle and thereafter into millions of sects.
No, error must be corrected wherever we find it. The Devil is leading souls astray through false apparitions. Are you seriously OK with that?
FOOF,
I forgot to say, in my original response to you, that there IS no “doubt” about these apparitions – if you read WF’s quotation from the local Bishop about these fake claims, the Bishop (the person with authority to pronounce on the matter) makes it clear that these are not Heavenly apparitions. End of all doubt.
Again, that clears up your “I don’t know the truth about these apparitions” – read the Bishop’s judgement and you’ll find the truth there. There is no apparition of Our Lady at Garabandal. End of discussion.
If you want to support a so-called Catholic site spreading false teaching, you will have to have good reasons to hand when you face God at your judgment, but I’ve enough to explain away without adding that clanger to the list.