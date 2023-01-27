No Wokery Here – Jokery Welcome…editor
Editor writes…
It seems a very long time since we’ve had a Jokes thread – so let’s hope this one has been worth the wait.
Note to the woke: no offence is intended by any of our jokes – any offence caused is purely coincidental 😀
The one and only rule is that the jokes and funny stories posted here must be of the “good clean fun” variety – that understood… enjoy!
I’m not going to hog the thread, I promise, and I can tell a joke without the aid of a video – but I can’t resist posting this very funny clip!
LOL! Loved that cat joke. Here’s mine.
Q: Why was the cat sitting on the computer?
A: To keep an eye on the mouse!
Q: What do you get it you ask a politician to tell ‘the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth’?
A: 3 different answers
LOL! That made me think of a courtroom joke and witnesses. This one is my favourite.
This was actually said in court and taken from a transcript:
Lawyer: “Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for a pulse?”
Witness: “No.”
Lawyer: “Did you check for blood pressure?”
Witness: “No.”
Lawyer: “Did you check for breathing?”
Witness: “No.”
Lawyer: “So, then it is possible that the patient was alive when you began the autopsy?”
Witness: “No.”
Lawyer: “How can you be so sure, Doctor?”
Witness: “Because his brain was sitting on my desk in a jar.”
Lawyer: “But could the patient have still been alive nevertheless?”
Witness: “Yes, it is possible that he could have been alive and practicing law somewhere.”