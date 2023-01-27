No Wokery Here – Jokery Welcome…

Editor writes…

It seems a very long time since we’ve had a Jokes thread – so let’s hope this one has been worth the wait.

Note to the woke: no offence is intended by any of our jokes – any offence caused is purely coincidental 😀

The one and only rule is that the jokes and funny stories posted here must be of the “good clean fun” variety – that understood… enjoy!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



