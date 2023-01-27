No Wokery Here – Jokery Welcome…

27Jan

No Wokery Here – Jokery Welcome…

Editor writes…

It seems a very long time since we’ve had a Jokes thread – so let’s hope this one has been worth the wait.

Note to the woke:  no offence is intended by any of our jokes – any offence caused is purely coincidental 😀

The one and only rule is that the jokes and funny stories posted here must be of the “good clean fun” variety – that understood… enjoy!

  • editor Reply

    I’m not going to hog the thread, I promise, and I can tell a joke without the aid of a video – but I can’t resist posting this very funny clip!

    January 27, 2023 at 10:06 pm
    • Fidelis Reply

      LOL! Loved that cat joke. Here’s mine.

      Q: Why was the cat sitting on the computer?

      A: To keep an eye on the mouse!

      January 27, 2023 at 11:34 pm
  • Lily Reply

    Q: What do you get it you ask a politician to tell ‘the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth’?

    A: 3 different answers

    January 27, 2023 at 11:26 pm
    • Fidelis Reply

      LOL! That made me think of a courtroom joke and witnesses. This one is my favourite.

      This was actually said in court and taken from a transcript:

      Lawyer: “Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for a pulse?”

      Witness: “No.”

      Lawyer: “Did you check for blood pressure?”

      Witness: “No.”

      Lawyer: “Did you check for breathing?”

      Witness: “No.”

      Lawyer: “So, then it is possible that the patient was alive when you began the autopsy?”

      Witness: “No.”

      Lawyer: “How can you be so sure, Doctor?”

      Witness: “Because his brain was sitting on my desk in a jar.”

      Lawyer: “But could the patient have still been alive nevertheless?”

      Witness: “Yes, it is possible that he could have been alive and practicing law somewhere.”

      January 27, 2023 at 11:37 pm

