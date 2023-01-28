UK: where criminals who “hope to kill someone” [and succeed] are rewarded with light sentences

From The Independent…

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.

Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.

“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, [he] says in the body cam clip.

He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.   Source… 

Editor writes…

10 years?  Which means  out in five?  Driving licence back in his wallet in a dozen years?

And this is supposed to (a) punish this scoundrel and (b) deter others?  As one commentator on social media pointed out, he should surely have received a life sentence (25-30 years minimum) and a lifetime driving ban.  The softies will argue that he must have had a difficult childhood, however, so that’s all right.  Idiots.

Gimme a break.  He needs to be locked up and nobody – for the life of them – ever able to find the key again.   And I’m only saying that because I suspect capital punishment would be ruled out of the question. Pity. When they did away with the sanctity of life from the moment of conception, and thus condoned capital punishment for the unborn, they didn’t foresee this, presumably unintended consequence, did they – that is, that if life is not sacred from its first moments, why should it be considered sacred at any other point in time?

The ignorant clown Luke Hawkes must have missed the lesson on the Ten Commandments, not to mention sin and Hell,  probably dodging school that day, so I suppose he didn’t know that he isn’t allowed to kill another human being, or even hope to kill someone.  Speaking of which, an outraged commentator on social media expressed the hope that someone will take good care of him inside.  As long as it’s not one of the woke brigade; not the brightest buttons in the box, they’d completely misunderstand the sentiment.

What, if anything, can be done about our useless “Justice” system?   Your thoughts…

St Thomas More, Patron Saint of Lawyers pray for us!

Join the discussion...

