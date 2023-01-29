Sex Attacker in Scottish Prison Identifies as Baby, Wears Nappy: Dummy Wanted – MSPs to Apply

From Social Media…

Has Sturgeon lost control of Scotland? Lost control of her mind, more like.

And, referring to the typo at the top (left) of the video…

Where the hell is “Glasglow?” I ask as someone who lives in Glasgow. Am I in the wrong universe? Oh God I hope so, one where none of this madness is happening.

Editor writes…

Surely, we’ve heard it all now. Can’t get any worse than a sex-attacker pretending to be a baby, with the Prison Service indulging him by providing nappies or allowing them to be sent to him. Please, nobody ask who changes his nappies – all such speculation is off limits. This thread is really to address the question of the First Minister’s manifest loss of control of something – whether it’s the Government or her mind. Or, as one commentator on social media says: Sturgeon needs to go. Dark forces leaning on her methinks?

And what are the appointed Catholic prison chaplains saying and/or doing about this menace, this attack on our very humanity. It had better not be “Who am I to judge”!

Your thoughts…

