Happy Feast of St John Bosco, Model Teacher & Priest – Catholic Education’s Best Kept Secret…

John Bosco’s theory of education could well be used in today’s schools. It was a preventive system, rejecting corporal punishment and placing students in surroundings removed from the likelihood of committing sin. He advocated frequent reception of the sacraments of Penance and Holy Communion. He combined catechetical training and fatherly guidance, seeking to unite the spiritual life with one’s work, study and play. Read more here

At no point in my years spent studying for a Degree in Education at a Catholic College did I hear the name of St John Bosco mentioned – not even once. In those days, then as now it seems, the whole philosophy of Catholic education was about as meaningful as a Burns Supper in the south of France. Yet, clearly, student teachers (and their future pupils) could benefit, hugely, from the beautiful example set by Don Bosco on how to get the best out of young people… Yes? No? Your thoughts…

