Happy Feast of St John Bosco, Model Teacher & Priest – Catholic Education’s Best Kept Secret…editor
From Franciscan Media…
John Bosco’s theory of education could well be used in today’s schools. It was a preventive system, rejecting corporal punishment and placing students in surroundings removed from the likelihood of committing sin. He advocated frequent reception of the sacraments of Penance and Holy Communion. He combined catechetical training and fatherly guidance, seeking to unite the spiritual life with one’s work, study and play. Read more here
Editor writes…
At no point in my years spent studying for a Degree in Education at a Catholic College did I hear the name of St John Bosco mentioned – not even once. In those days, then as now it seems, the whole philosophy of Catholic education was about as meaningful as a Burns Supper in the south of France. Yet, clearly, student teachers (and their future pupils) could benefit, hugely, from the beautiful example set by Don Bosco on how to get the best out of young people… Yes? No? Your thoughts…
Editor,
I have to say that was exactly my experience – no mention of St John Bosco. Thankfully, I had been taught all about him by the Salesian Sisters that taught me as a child.
Petrus,
I find it incredible that Catholic teachers were not taught about this great saint. I know that the kids in school are given stories about Protestant preachers who converted to Christ after living violent lives, so it is very surprising that the teachers didn’t use St John Bosco at least as well as those violent boys, if not instead of. I think boys, especially, would be inspired by him.
Sadly, I think the Salesians have been affected by the post-conciliar malaise. I used to receive a mailing from them, and it was becoming more and more secularised and weird, so I asked them to stop sending it. In such Orders, the true message and mission of the Founder usually becomes obscured, which is probably why so few hear of St John Bosco these days. There are also his prophecies, which are very illuminating. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Forty-Dreams-St-John-Bosco/dp/0895555972/ref=asc_df_0895555972/?tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=344240751801&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=15519506034488940560&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9045931&hvtargid=pla-570256777624&psc=1&th=1&psc=1
I’ve heard of the prophecies and dreams of Don Bosco but never actually investigated them, so I checked on YouTube and found this video which is the first of 42 about his dreams. It seems his dreams were really prophetic.
Happy Feast day to all!
A friend sent me the following this morning – I thought I would share with you all:
Lord’s Prayer By a 15-year-old school kid who got an A+ for this entry
The Lord’s Prayer is not allowed in most
U.S. Public schools any more.
A kid in Minnesota, wrote the following
Now I sit me down in school
Where praying is against the rule
For this great nation under God
Finds mention of Him very odd.
If scripture now the class recites,
It violates the Bill of Rights.
And anytime my head I bow
Becomes a Federal matter now.
Our hair can be purple, orange or green,
That’s no offense; it’s a freedom scene..
The law is specific, the law is precise.
Prayers spoken aloud are a serious vice.
For praying in a public hall
Might offend someone with no faith at all..
In silence alone we must meditate,
God’s name is prohibited by the State..
We’re allowed to cuss and dress like freaks,
And pierce our noses, tongues and cheeks…
They’ve not outlawed guns, but FIRST the Bible.
To quote the Good Book makes me liable.
We can elect a pregnant Senior Queen,
And the ‘unwed daddy,’ our Senior King.
It’s ‘inappropriate’ to teach right from wrong,
We’re taught that such ‘judgments’ do not belong..
We can get our condoms and birth controls,
Study witchcraft, vampires and totem poles…
But the Ten Commandments are not allowed,
No word of God must reach this crowd.
It’s scary here I must confess,
When chaos reigns the school’s a mess.
So, Lord, this silent plea I make:
Should I be shot; My soul please take!
Amen
If you aren’t ashamed to do this, Please pass this on..
Jesus said, ‘If you are ashamed of me,
I will be ashamed of you before my Father.’
Happy Feast to everyone!
We should pray for priests as well as pupils today IMHO.
Happy Feast CTS bloggers!
Don Bosco is a fantastic saint and every child should know about him, yet I’ve never heard him mentioned in any of the school books or homilies where I live. It’s very sad to deprive young Catholics of their heritage like this.