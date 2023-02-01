UK Govt Plans for Digital ID Means We Are Criminals Until We Prove Otherwise: Neil Oliver

Editor writes…

The fact that YouTube has labelled the above video as “inappropriate or offensive to some audiences” should alert us all to the fact that the video contains information which the Government would prefer to keep hidden from us. Unfortunately, the clip from Neil Oliver’s Saturday 28 January show is not available on its own, so you need to scroll along to 8.40 to reach the monologue – i.e. the introductory piece which he delivers at the beginning of his GB News show which is broadcast on Saturday evenings.

As you will hear, the Government is keen for us NOT to know too much about its plans for digital ID – and Neil warns us to return the consultation form before the 1st March, if we want to have any chance at all of influencing this latest diabolical plan. The entire monologue is well worth the listen from the start – not least because it prepares the ground for the shocker to come, the Government’s plans for digital ID: if you have a meeting at the Vatican which you just can’t miss, however, you can scroll to around 15.56: The Clock is Ticking to read Neil’s warning about the importance of making our voices heard via the consultation form, and then click here to reach the form. See, I’m even saving you the trouble of going back up a few lines to the first link 😀

Everything Neil says rings true: yesterday’s conspiracy theories have turned out to be today’s facts. Why are more people not seeing this? I won’t ask why there is no leadership from those whom God has charged to provide spiritual, religious and moral leadership for us – I think we all know the answer to that… a tragic mixture of spiritual blindness, moral cowardice and ultimately a complete loss of divine and Catholic Faith – apostasy. Pray for the Pope, bishops and priests. Your thoughts…

