Feast of the Purification of Our Lady … The Presentation of Jesus in the Temple – Candlemas

In order to pay due tribute to Our Lady on this beautiful Feast, I tried to find the hymn O Purest of Creatures, sung to the tune with which, I believe, most of us in Scotland grew up. YouTube is awash with a very different tune, however, so I’ve had to settle for that one, which is nice, of course, but just not the tune with which I am familiar. Life is hard. 😀

As always with Feast day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share favourite hymns, prayers, stories and jokes to enjoy and edify.

Happy Feast everyone!

