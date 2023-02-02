Tucker Carlson: Boris Johnson – Coward & Liar – a “Terrified Old Woman”, is Pushing for WWIII

From Social Media…

On Johnson declining invitation to appear on Tucker’s show…

You know you’re doing something right when politicians will not appear on a show that might challenge their views

God bless and protect Tucker for exposing these clowns

I’m English. Johnson is irresponsible and has no sense of accountability. It’s evident in both his private and public life. We kicked him out. Never accept him.

Editor writes…

Below, a clip of Johnson claiming that Putin threatened him (as one commentator opined: “he threatened him with a comb”!) This is about the only coverage of a possible World War III resulting from Boris’s support for upping the ante in the Ukraine-Russia conflict that I’ve seen on UK TV news: this clip replayed over and over, to put Putin in a bad light where, in my considered opinion, it shows Boris to be a flippant (insert preferred noun 😀 ) which is how he seems to want to present himself in public. Is there a Johnson supporter in the house? Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us, Immaculate Heart of Mary, intercede for us… Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



