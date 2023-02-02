Tucker Carlson: Boris Johnson – Coward & Liar – a “Terrified Old Woman”, is Pushing for WWIII

Tucker Carlson: Boris Johnson – Coward & Liar – a “Terrified Old Woman”, is Pushing for WWIIIeditor
From Social Media…
On Johnson declining invitation to appear on Tucker’s show…
You know you’re doing something right when politicians will not appear on a show that might challenge their views
God bless and protect Tucker for exposing these clowns
I’m English. Johnson is irresponsible and has no sense of accountability. It’s evident in both his private and public life. We kicked him out. Never accept him.
Editor writes…
Below, a clip of Johnson claiming that Putin threatened him (as one commentator opined: “he threatened him with a comb”!) This is about the only coverage of a possible World War III resulting from Boris’s support for upping the ante in the Ukraine-Russia conflict that I’ve seen on UK TV news: this clip replayed over and over, to put Putin in a bad light where, in my considered opinion, it shows Boris to be a flippant (insert preferred noun 😀 ) which is how he seems to want to present himself in public. Is there a Johnson supporter in the house? Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us, Immaculate Heart of Mary, intercede for us… Your thoughts…
Comments (5)
What is it about these failed politicians? Blair is the same. They just can’t bear to be out of the limelight and will use any situation to grab MSM exposure.
The US and their faithful dog, the UK, and the loonies in the EU have supported the Ukraine. The Ukraine has been recognised as a country for about 30 years. In WW2 the Ukrainians were happy to assist the Germans. including participating in their atrocities.
We have been carrying out a proxy war against Russia. We have supplied war materiel that has meant that the conflict has continued for longer than it otherwise would. We continue to supply ever more stores of war and weaponry, now tanks.
Unless this is brought to a table where cessation of hostilities is agreed then the outcome is certainly going to be tragic for us, maybe final.
The sanctions on Russia and concomitant impositions on the people of the UK have not been spelled out. I would think that the increase in energy prices alone has resulted in an increased cost to UK households of some £40 billion in the last year and it is getting worse not better. Mortgages are going up, credit costs are going up, food prices are going up. Some of these increases are irrational – it does not cost any more to grow oranges that did 2 years go. Producing electricity from North Sea gas costs the same as it did 2 years ago.
What has happened is that the UK, and Scottish, governments have allowed prices to be manipulated.
People, families and individuals, are being crushed deliberately.
Orthodox, schismatics, the Russians may be, but they seem to be more Christian, both people and government than the UK.
You make a lot of very important points and I agree with them all! We’re being played for fools, in the name of a cost of living crisis and the rest. We have corrupt government in the UK – every part of it -that’s why we are struggling to eat and keep warm.
I used to quite like Boris but I now see the same seeking for the limelight that WF mentions. They just can’t accept the fact that they’ve had their shot at power and it’s time up for them.
It is just incredible that he said what he said about Tucker Carlson, especially after turning down his invite to appear on his show. If he/they can’t control the media, they won’t go onto a programme, despite all the rubbish they talk about being held accountable.
My theory is that Boris has been flattered by the likes of Dan Wootton on GB News, he goes on and on about him returning to No.10, and he’s come to believe that nonsense. That’s why he’s keeping himself on the world stage, thinks it makes him look like a leader which I suppose it will as long as they steer him away from the fridges, LOL! This was another occasion when he went to ridiculous lengths to avoid a tough interview!