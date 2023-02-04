Pope’s Secret Meetings with Pfizer CEO – Francis Has Blood on His Hands… And He’s Not Alone

National Catholic Register | According to Vatican sources, the Holy Father twice met Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the Vatican, although the precise details are not known.

Unlike most papal private audiences, these meetings were not announced by the Holy See Press Office, which did not respond to repeated requests to confirm the meetings.

A Pfizer spokesman said, “We can’t confirm or deny as, per our policy, the movements of our executives are considered confidential.”

Bourla’s meetings with the Pope would not be the first such unannounced papal encounter in recent years. In November 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 health emergency began, the Pope privately received Melinda Gates. The meeting, well known in the Vatican, was not announced and has never been officially acknowledged.

Last May, Bourla took part in an online Vatican health conference titled “Unite to Prevent & Unite to Cure” that included a significant focus on COVID-19 treatments and prevention as well as providing a platform for promoting vaccines produced by large pharmaceutical companies. Read More Here

Remnant Editor’s Comment: The intolerable manner in which Francis used the moral authority of his office to obligate the entire world to take this experimental jab is something that must never be forgotten. I will spend the rest of my life reminding people that Francis has blood on his hands. If we want the Vatican to stay in their lane in the future, we must chain Francis to Pfizer until he apologizes to the world for all those who have been made ill or even died as a result of his reckless endorsement of the Gates project to vaccinate the world. MJM

Editor writes…

All those in positions of authority within the Church who did not speak out against these experimental injections are also complicit, and also have blood on their hands. They share responsibility, too, for those who were forced out of employment, including those in the medical profession who dared to express concerns. We are honoured that one such doctor has booked to attend our Conference in March and, to our delight, has agreed to participate in our lay panel at the conclusion of the event. It remains a scandal that such faithful Catholic doctors were persecuted, in one way or another, for refusing to endorse these “vaccines” and/or for publicly reporting their concerns. There can be no doubt about it, Pope Francis and all those religious leaders who took the same unconscionable line in effectively promoting these injections must never be allowed to forget that they will answer to God for their shocking negligence, and, indeed, for their disgraceful complicity in the whole Covid-Vaccine scandal. Your thoughts…