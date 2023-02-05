We’ve had Clown, Beach, Balloon and Zoo Masses: Yet, Francis Wants to Kill Off the TLM – Why?editor
Editor writes…
The headline says it all, really. I’ll add only this. After hearing about this shocking “Steve Irwin Zoo Mass” from a friend after Mass today, I arrived home to an email from our very own Westminsterfly, alerting me to this latest attack on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) which contains this telling observation: The intentions of the new and undoubtedly “unconstitutional” legislation of the …Pope, as specified here, are becoming increasingly clear: the traditional liturgy (and doctrine, because that’s what it’s all about) is to be made more and more invisible and pushed beyond the margins. The writer goes on to suggest that this is Spiritual abuse at the highest level; the Pope as a murderer of souls?
Well, is he… a murderer of souls? Francis? Whatever, if a pope has to go about the place banning Masses, should the traditional liturgy be his very first stop? Your thoughts…
“What was sacred to previous generations remains sacred and great to us; It can’t suddenly be completely banned or even harmful.”
Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 on Summorum Pontificum.
More than just rumours – news from the swamp
04 February 2023
Our Roman source has spoken with new information and clarifications about the expected Apostolic Constitution to push the traditional doctrine and its rite out of the life of the Church.
Thereafter, the document focuses on the express prohibition of the administration of sacraments and sacramentals according to the traditional form as regulated in the traditional Rituale Romanum .dem or Pontificale. Baptism, marriage, confirmation – only in the new rite and in Latin only to the extent that they are carried out in Latin within a mass celebration of the NO. To what extent a special permit is required for the latter, as is already the case in some US dioceses, our source could not say.
This prohibition also expressly applies to ordinations as deacons and priests – in future, even in traditional communities, they may only take place after the reform liturgy. The administration of the sacramentals traditionally referred to as “minor orders” – for which there is no new rite – is prohibited.
The “freedom” of the priests of traditional communities to celebrate Holy Mass without special permission according to the traditional Missal is limited to the use within the “canonically built” houses of these communities.
This current information, which apparently goes beyond the status of mere rumors, also mentions Holy Week as the publication date of the document – probably the anniversary of Paul VI’s Constitution Missale Romanum on 3 April.
Click here to continueThe intentions of the new and undoubtedly “unconstitutional” legislation of the Bergoglio Pope, as specified here, are becoming increasingly clear: the traditional liturgy (and doctrine, because that’s what it’s all about) is to be made more and more invisible and pushed beyond the margins. Go over there! If possible, the “normal believer” should no longer be in contact with what has been Catholic for two thousand years – and if he does, then with the guilty conscience of doing something “forbidden”. Spiritual abuse at the highest level; the Pope as a murderer of souls?
The second target is the communities of tradition, which are to be affected in their innermost being by prohibiting or severely restricting their pastoral activity and, in particular, by prohibiting ordinations in the traditional rite. Its members, too, are to be forced to understand the two-thousand-year history of the Church of Christ as an outdated, even closed chapter and to take an oath of allegiance to the Church of the Zeitgeist, newly animated by the “spirit of Vatican II” and newly founded by the Pistolero from the Pampas. What concrete effects this will have on the seminars and the junior staff situation of the institutes should soon become apparent.
Two recent observations confirm the trend and justify the worst fears. On the one hand, the current holder of the See of Peter had expressed himself in a recent speech as if he had moral reservations about homosexuality. This earned him a reprimanding “dubium” from his friar James Martin. This answered Francis against his usual handling of Dubia immediately and with a handwritten letter, in which he apologized diligently and proposed a reading of his statements that was acceptable to the gay pope.
The second is perhaps even more typical: With detailed decrees, Francis founded at the beginning of the month a probably more practically oriented “Laudato Si Education Center for Ecological Conversion” and a more theoretically working “Laudato Si Study Center for Ecological Reorientation”. Both institutions are endowed with extensive institutional and financial privileges and are assigned the Castel-Gandolfo summer residence, used by previous popes, as premises for their undoubtedly extremely beneficial activities. In this now to be called Borgo Laudato-Si, extensive reconstruction work has already begun. Ends
ED there is noway that Bergoglio can be a Catholic. Bergoglio knows this abuse goes on but ( to me ) He actually encourages it . Remember His Mass in Argentina years ago with Blown up Giant Objects.
At least we haven’t seen a N.O. Mass with Blown up Dolls . Still give it time, give it time . Yet mention anything to other N.O. Catholics and Bergoglio is still the Meek and Humble Man .
FOOF,
I must admit to sometimes being confused by your apparently conflicting positions on certain subjects. You insist that the Pope is not Catholic because of his obvious failings (to put it mildly) in terms of the traditional Faith and Liturgy. Yet, when I point out that certain supposed traditional Catholic lay people are wrong to go against the traditional practice of the Church in matters such as private revelations, you disagree with me when I say that they are not taking the correct Catholic position. This happened most recently when you defended certain leading lights (John Henry Weston and Taylor Marshall) despite their promotion of the Church-condemned (i.e. non) apparition at Garabandal. You defended them against MY criticism that it is not “Catholic” to refuse to accept the decision of the Church on these matters. Your reply was “who am I to judge?” My reply to that reply: “The same YOU who judges Francis as not being Catholic.” Ha ha! Gotcha!
Because, FOOF, by that “who am I to judge” standard, we cannot judge Francis not to be Catholic either. It’s one of those “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander” sort of thing… Init? We either ALL adhere to the traditional Faith in its every aspect, or some of us don’t and that some of us, cannot claim to be authentic Catholics. That is true from the Pope down. That is to say, not just the Pope…
Am I making sense? Don’t answer that… 😀