We’ve had Clown, Beach, Balloon and Zoo Masses: Yet, Francis Wants to Kill Off the TLM – Why?

The headline says it all, really. I’ll add only this. After hearing about this shocking “Steve Irwin Zoo Mass” from a friend after Mass today, I arrived home to an email from our very own Westminsterfly, alerting me to this latest attack on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) which contains this telling observation: The intentions of the new and undoubtedly “unconstitutional” legislation of the …Pope, as specified here, are becoming increasingly clear: the traditional liturgy (and doctrine, because that’s what it’s all about) is to be made more and more invisible and pushed beyond the margins. The writer goes on to suggest that this is Spiritual abuse at the highest level; the Pope as a murderer of souls?

Well, is he… a murderer of souls? Francis? Whatever, if a pope has to go about the place banning Masses, should the traditional liturgy be his very first stop? Your thoughts…

