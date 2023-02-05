We’ve had Clown, Beach, Balloon and Zoo Masses: Yet, Francis Wants to Kill Off the TLM – Why?

05Feb

We’ve had Clown, Beach, Balloon and Zoo Masses: Yet, Francis Wants to Kill Off the TLM – Why?

The Catholic Church, Papacy, Scotland, Pope Francis, Summorum Pontificum, Pro-life, Catholic education, Broadcasting Media, Real Presence, Marriage, Ireland, China, Bible, Synod on Family, Same-sex Marriage, Morals, Fatima, Traditional Latin Mass, Angels, Novus Ordo Mass, Abortion, Homosexuality, Family, SSPX, Miracles, Climate Change, Vatican, Pope Benedict, Vatican II, Amoris Laetitia, England, Seal of Confession, Ecumenism, Europe, Wales, Pope John Paul II, Modernism, Sin, Euthanasia, Transgenderism, Blessed Sacrament, LGBT+, Environment, Apparitions, Bishops, Judgement, Sacraments, Psychology, Hierarchy, Transubstantiation, Sedevacantism, Purity, Australia, Russia, Magisterium, Dogma of Infallibility, Health, Science, Politics, Supernatural, Priesthood, Feminist Movement, Tradition, Education, Socialism, USA, Social Media, Communism, Canon Law, Marxism, Saints, United Kingdom, Liturgy, International, Reformation, Blasphemy , , , 4 Comments

Editor writes…

The headline says it all, really.  I’ll add only this.  After hearing about this shocking “Steve Irwin Zoo Mass” from a friend after Mass today, I arrived home to an email from our very own Westminsterfly, alerting me to this latest attack on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) which contains this telling observation: The intentions of the new and undoubtedly “unconstitutional” legislation of the …Pope, as specified here, are becoming increasingly clear: the traditional liturgy (and doctrine, because that’s what it’s all about) is to be made more and more invisible and pushed beyond the margins.  The writer goes on to suggest that this is Spiritual abuse at the highest level; the Pope as a murderer of souls?

Well, is he… a murderer of souls?  Francis?  Whatever, if a pope has to go about the place banning Masses, should the traditional liturgy be his very first stop?   Your thoughts…

Comments (4)

  • RCAVictor Reply

    Ach du lieber, Fraulein Editor, that linked article is in German, and Google Translator didn’t translate it into English (or even Scottish or Glaswegian) when I tried it. As for Francis, it seems he is in the employ of the Antichrist Preview Department.

    February 5, 2023 at 8:38 pm
    • editor Reply

      RCA Victor,

      A drop down message appeared asking me if I wished the article to be translated and it seemed to know I wanted English! So, voila! Translation appeared and again, voila! I copied the translation to post here, for you, ONLY for you! Nobody else should read it – do your own homework! Get your own translation from German! If I could find “voila” you can find a German translation of the article to English! If you read on, you are stealing RCA Victor’s intellectual property, be warned 😀

      “What was sacred to previous generations remains sacred and great to us; It can’t suddenly be completely banned or even harmful.”
      Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 on Summorum Pontificum.

      More than just rumours – news from the swamp
      04 February 2023

      Our Roman source has spoken with new information and clarifications about the expected Apostolic Constitution to push the traditional doctrine and its rite out of the life of the Church.

      Thereafter, the document focuses on the express prohibition of the administration of sacraments and sacramentals according to the traditional form as regulated in the traditional Rituale Romanum .dem or Pontificale. Baptism, marriage, confirmation – only in the new rite and in Latin only to the extent that they are carried out in Latin within a mass celebration of the NO. To what extent a special permit is required for the latter, as is already the case in some US dioceses, our source could not say.

      This prohibition also expressly applies to ordinations as deacons and priests – in future, even in traditional communities, they may only take place after the reform liturgy. The administration of the sacramentals traditionally referred to as “minor orders” – for which there is no new rite – is prohibited.

      The “freedom” of the priests of traditional communities to celebrate Holy Mass without special permission according to the traditional Missal is limited to the use within the “canonically built” houses of these communities.

      This current information, which apparently goes beyond the status of mere rumors, also mentions Holy Week as the publication date of the document – probably the anniversary of Paul VI’s Constitution Missale Romanum on 3 April.

      Click here to continueThe intentions of the new and undoubtedly “unconstitutional” legislation of the Bergoglio Pope, as specified here, are becoming increasingly clear: the traditional liturgy (and doctrine, because that’s what it’s all about) is to be made more and more invisible and pushed beyond the margins. Go over there! If possible, the “normal believer” should no longer be in contact with what has been Catholic for two thousand years – and if he does, then with the guilty conscience of doing something “forbidden”. Spiritual abuse at the highest level; the Pope as a murderer of souls?

      The second target is the communities of tradition, which are to be affected in their innermost being by prohibiting or severely restricting their pastoral activity and, in particular, by prohibiting ordinations in the traditional rite. Its members, too, are to be forced to understand the two-thousand-year history of the Church of Christ as an outdated, even closed chapter and to take an oath of allegiance to the Church of the Zeitgeist, newly animated by the “spirit of Vatican II” and newly founded by the Pistolero from the Pampas. What concrete effects this will have on the seminars and the junior staff situation of the institutes should soon become apparent.

      Two recent observations confirm the trend and justify the worst fears. On the one hand, the current holder of the See of Peter had expressed himself in a recent speech as if he had moral reservations about homosexuality. This earned him a reprimanding “dubium” from his friar James Martin. This answered Francis against his usual handling of Dubia immediately and with a handwritten letter, in which he apologized diligently and proposed a reading of his statements that was acceptable to the gay pope.

      The second is perhaps even more typical: With detailed decrees, Francis founded at the beginning of the month a probably more practically oriented “Laudato Si Education Center for Ecological Conversion” and a more theoretically working “Laudato Si Study Center for Ecological Reorientation”. Both institutions are endowed with extensive institutional and financial privileges and are assigned the Castel-Gandolfo summer residence, used by previous popes, as premises for their undoubtedly extremely beneficial activities. In this now to be called Borgo Laudato-Si, extensive reconstruction work has already begun. Ends

      February 5, 2023 at 9:44 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    ED there is noway that Bergoglio can be a Catholic. Bergoglio knows this abuse goes on but ( to me ) He actually encourages it . Remember His Mass in Argentina years ago with Blown up Giant Objects.
    At least we haven’t seen a N.O. Mass with Blown up Dolls . Still give it time, give it time . Yet mention anything to other N.O. Catholics and Bergoglio is still the Meek and Humble Man .

    February 5, 2023 at 9:24 pm
    • editor Reply

      FOOF,

      I must admit to sometimes being confused by your apparently conflicting positions on certain subjects. You insist that the Pope is not Catholic because of his obvious failings (to put it mildly) in terms of the traditional Faith and Liturgy. Yet, when I point out that certain supposed traditional Catholic lay people are wrong to go against the traditional practice of the Church in matters such as private revelations, you disagree with me when I say that they are not taking the correct Catholic position. This happened most recently when you defended certain leading lights (John Henry Weston and Taylor Marshall) despite their promotion of the Church-condemned (i.e. non) apparition at Garabandal. You defended them against MY criticism that it is not “Catholic” to refuse to accept the decision of the Church on these matters. Your reply was “who am I to judge?” My reply to that reply: “The same YOU who judges Francis as not being Catholic.” Ha ha! Gotcha!

      Because, FOOF, by that “who am I to judge” standard, we cannot judge Francis not to be Catholic either. It’s one of those “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander” sort of thing… Init? We either ALL adhere to the traditional Faith in its every aspect, or some of us don’t and that some of us, cannot claim to be authentic Catholics. That is true from the Pope down. That is to say, not just the Pope…

      Am I making sense? Don’t answer that… 😀

      February 5, 2023 at 10:04 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

11Mar

Why Are Scottish Catholic Schools Complying With The Shocking Scottish Govt Sex Survey?

Editor writes... The following email - from a concerned Catholic parent -... read more

23Oct

If Pope Francis Doubts Divinity of Christ, Can We Trust The Church?

Comment: The priest's sermon in the above video is a much... read more

26Mar

Are Catholics Emotionally Attached To Covid?

From Daily Compass... The Benedictine Monastery of Santa Caterina in Perugia is... read more

01Dec

Cost of Corruption in Westminster – £20

One of our English readers emailed me today to share the self-explanatory article... read more

19Mar

19 March 2021: Feast of St Joseph… Patron of a Happy Death, Please Pray for Us!

Comment:  With so much talk in the news these days about sickness... read more

01Aug

Growing Catholic Identity Crisis…

Editor writes.... Since Pope Benedict XVI's motu proprio, Summorum Pontificum, permitting... read more

18Jul

Scottish Bishops Challenge SNP Government on Freedom of Conscience – Letter to First Minister

President of Scotland’s Catholic Bishops asks First Minister to protect freedom... read more

29Oct

Critics of Original Sin: “We are not flawed human beings” – Ironically Demanding Head be Fired!

The headteacher at “Britain’s strictest school” says she has faced calls... read more

02Dec

Archbishop of Glasgow: “The Church has never said that [anyone] is in Hell” … Eh?

The following reflection, dated 22 November, 2020, is taken from the... read more

06Jun

Glasgow Priest Silver Jubilee Invitation

Fr Stephen Dunn celebrates 25 years of Christ's priesthood on Friday... read more

%d bloggers like this: