An “Exciting Moment” For Catholic Religious Education in England & Wales… You Wish!

Extracts From the Catholic Herald – with commentary from the Editor of Catholic Truth…

Earlier this week, the Catholic Education Service (CES) launched the latest and long-awaited version of the Religious Education Directory (RED) for Catholic schools, colleges and academies in England and Wales. The new directory replaces previous editions published in 1996 and 2012. The requirement that Religious Education (RE) must take up at least 10 per cent of curriculum time up to age 16 in all 2,175 Catholic schools and academies, and 5 per cent in sixth form colleges, remains in place.

The new directory entitled To Know You More Clearly sets out the purpose of RE from Early Years Foundation Stage to Year 9 (age 13/14). It features a programme of study with a model curriculum corresponding to the six half-terms of the school year. The six themes, or “branches”, are loosely built around the liturgical calendar. The directory does not prescribe exactly how teachers should deliver this curriculum, but expects that teachers choose to think of each branch as a half term’s worth of work.

I contacted a number of Catholic RE teachers about the directory and the feedback was very positive.

“The pattern or structure of ‘understand, discern, respond’ is excellent,” said one teacher. “It means that pupils will have good factual knowledge and be well-catechised, and they will think critically and reflect upon what difference the ideas should or might make in their own lives and in the world.”

Editor: “understand, discern, respond” – well, firstly, we need to see precisely what it is that pupils will be learning: what is the “good factual knowledge” to which this teacher refers? And in what way will they “discern”? To discern is to distinguish. Will they be taught to distinguish the truths of the Faith from the false teaching in other religions – or what? As for “thinking critically” – for many years now, that has meant teaching pupils to think critically about the Church’s teaching! Not, as it should be, to think critically about the world and its refusal to accept Christ. Rather, the emphasis has been on how to change the Church, not how to spread the Faith… Has that changed now, with this new Directory?

While nurturing the faith of Catholic pupils, the curriculum prepares all pupils to play their part as critical citizens in a plural and diverse culture. It develops in them a dialogical attitude, through the content that is presented and through the modelling of respectful dialogue in class, a particularly powerful witness in a context where social media has had such a detrimental impact on the civility of public discourse.

Editor: It’s a matter of concern that pupils are being trained in a “dialogical attitude” – because, as we’ve discovered over the almost 60 years of ecumenical dialogue since the Second Vatican Council, dialogue has come to mean reaching a consensus – “we agree on the things that unite us, and ignore the rest…” Hardly in accord with the essential missionary nature of the Church, which is to “go out into the whole world, baptising them in the Name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost” (Matthew 28:19).

Many RE teachers are already highly skilled and experienced in inculcating respectful dialogue in their classes because they instinctively know that the Church proposes rather than imposes her vision for human flourishing and, as such, they are at the vanguard of nurturing this missionary endeavour.

Editor: It’s misleading to claim that “the Church proposes rather than imposes her vision for human flourishing…” First-up, the Church is teaching and preaching in God’s Name, she does not “propose” or “impose” anything of her own accord, so to speak. And her mission is not about “human flourishing” except in the context of our duty to co-operate in the work of saving our souls, from Hell. If we persist in sin, we cannot flourish, we cannot be good, we cannot be pleasing to God. We are commanded to worship God and to keep His Commandments. That is not a “proposal” from the Church which we may accept or reject without terrible eternal consequences. The Church is given the task of interpreting God’s revelation through Scripture and the guardianship of the moral law. Her teaching comes from God. It is true that nobody should be forced to say they believe – that is obviously wrong. It doesn’t happen in Catholicism. To teach the faith with conviction (at one time a given in Catholic schools) is not to impose anything any more than teaching good grammar in English lessons is imposing on the freedom of pupils to write badly if that is what they choose to do. They’ll fail exams in the subject but, hey, they’ll have kept their blankety blank “freedom” to do as they choose, and that’s all that matters, init? By commanding us, God is not forcing us. Just as when human authorities, national Governments, command us to obey certain laws, they are not forcing us but there will be penalties if we disobey. More in-depth understanding of the very nature of Faith – not to mention the Four Last Things (Death, Judgment, Heaven or Hell) – must be undertaken by the teaching profession before any more of these pointless – and in many ways dangerous – programmes are produced.

Bishop Marcus Stock, Chair of the CES, said: “Religious education plays its part by enabling all pupils to be confident and secure in their religious faith, and knowledgeable and respectful of other religions, so they can play a crucial role in building a cohesive society.”

Editor: This whole business of “respecting other religions” is entirely without any foundation in authentic Catholic theology. We must, of course, respect people, members of non-Christian religious groups, but we may only tolerate the beliefs of false religions, because, although it is very unpopular to say so these days, only the true religion with its divinely revealed truths, true worship and fidelity to the moral law, is pleasing to God. It is a false charity to our non-Christian friends to pretend otherwise.

Topics covered include the relationship between faith and science; the problem of evil; the nature of human freedom; rights of the unborn; the plight of refugees and asylum seekers; war and peace.

Editor: Whatever happened to the climate emergency? Saving the planet? Maybe this Directory is OK after all 😀

Alongside the new and more exacting Catholic Schools Inspection Framework, there has never been a better time for those responsible for Catholic identity, mission and purpose in our schools, especially those in senior leadership, to be more unapologetically Catholic and not be timid in embracing a radical orthodoxy to promote and support an authentic new evangelisation.

Editor: I’d like to meet the pupils who turn out to be “unapologetically Catholic” after being schooled in “dialogue” and “respect for other religions”. Can’t wait.

Andy Lewis, a founder member of ATCRE, sums it up well: “The RED provides a really good opportunity to ensure we are providing something academically rigorous and authentically faithful. The resources that will be provided to support it will ensure that RE will be at the core of the core of the curriculum, matching other subjects in ambition and challenge. It’s an exciting moment for Catholic Religious Education.”

Editor: If I had a pound for every “exciting moment for Catholic Religious Education” announced in recent years, I wouldn’t be worrying about from whence my next chocolate fudge cake is coming. 😀 What we really need to see, with our own eyes, and which is not mentioned in this Catholic Herald report, is the actual content of the Directory – RED. What is it, in fact, that pupils are being taught in religion lessons in Catholic schools these days… Precisely, what are they taught about Catholicism? Read entire article at source here

For your reflection…

In his own words – John Henry (Cardinal) Newman… Faith will always be counter-cultural

Newman draws his definition of faith from St. Paul, who defines it this way, ‘Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.’ Hebrews 11:1

“Faith,” he says, “is the substance” or realizing “of things hoped for.” It is the reckoning that to be, which it hopes or wishes to be; not “the realizing of things proved by evidence.” Its desire is its main evidence; or, as the Apostle expressly goes on to say, it makes its own evidence, “being the evidence of things not seen.” And this is the cause, as is natural, why Faith seems to the world so irrational, as St. Paul says in other Epistles. Not that it has no grounds in Reason, that is, in evidence; but because it is satisfied with so much less than would be necessary, were it not for the bias of the mind, that to the world its evidence seems like nothing.’

And so, to the world, faith can look like foolishness because it is content with less evidence, or different kinds of evidence to what reason requires. However, Newman makes clear that although to the world faith is peculiar, God has chosen to use it.

‘If Revelation has always been offered to mankind in one way, it is in vain to say that it ought to have come to us in another. If children, if the poor, if the busy, can have true Faith, yet cannot weigh evidence, evidence is not the simple foundation on which Faith is built … this must be God’s order of things. Let us attempt to understand it. Let us not disguise it, or explain it away. It may have difficulties; if so, let us own them. Let us fairly meet them: if we can, let us overcome them.’

Perhaps faith’s counter-cultural nature is precisely why God chooses to use it. Newman points again to St. Paul’s letters and quotes “God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise, and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty.” (1 Cor 1:27) – faith appears to turn things upside-down. Continue reading here Your thoughts…

