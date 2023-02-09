GB News Experiment – The End is Nigh… Isn’t It?

Editor writes…

Alarm bells rang when I heard that Mark Steyn was effectively forced to resign from GB News, due to Ofcom complaints about his outspoken commentaries on Covid, vaccines, excess deaths etc. Well, somebody has to ask the difficult questions, surely?

Why is nobody challenging the very idea that the media should be subject to Ofcom or any other non-elected agency? Are you intellectually or otherwise incapable of deciding what you should or should not view on TV or on other platforms? Will Mark’s colleagues protest on his behalf? Strikes are all the rage right now… Or, is this the beginning of the end for GB News? Do they have this kind of formal state “regulation” (censorship) in the USA or any other allegedly democratic country? More and more we find creeping totalitarianism affecting everyday life in the UK, but few there are who seem concerned. The Fatima warnings spring to mind…Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



