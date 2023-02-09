GB News Experiment – The End is Nigh… Isn’t It?editor
Alarm bells rang when I heard that Mark Steyn was effectively forced to resign from GB News, due to Ofcom complaints about his outspoken commentaries on Covid, vaccines, excess deaths etc. Well, somebody has to ask the difficult questions, surely?
Why is nobody challenging the very idea that the media should be subject to Ofcom or any other non-elected agency? Are you intellectually or otherwise incapable of deciding what you should or should not view on TV or on other platforms? Will Mark’s colleagues protest on his behalf? Strikes are all the rage right now… Or, is this the beginning of the end for GB News? Do they have this kind of formal state “regulation” (censorship) in the USA or any other allegedly democratic country? More and more we find creeping totalitarianism affecting everyday life in the UK, but few there are who seem concerned. The Fatima warnings spring to mind…Your thoughts…
Good point. Why should we be subjected to the will of Ofcom and those (often with agendas) who choose to complain? If those people are offended, why don’t they just use the remote control and switch the channel over? I find the vast majority of BBC output offensive for one reason or another, which is why I don’t watch it. If people don’t like GB News, then turn it off. But it’s a shame that GB News gave into such bullying. By trying to be part of the MSM and playing by MSM rules, I’ve always suspected GB News had the seeds of its own destruction sown within it.
WF,
It’s yet more proof that we are under State control – as in Communist control. People make the mistake of thinking Communism is about an (ever more fair) economic system but it’s not. Communisms is about totalitarian control of our lives. I’ve added the link to a previous Fatima thread in the introduction – here is is for ease of reference
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2021/05/09/fatima-explains-the-world-in-crisis-today-as-communism-spreads-fast/
And I’m about to send the link to this thread to GB News. Reading the comments on social media, people are so infuriated about the forced departure of Mark Steyn that they are emailing to “sign off” from GB News. I’m about to do with same – I’ll watch the few shows which impress me, such as Neil Oliver and (up to a point) Dan Wootton, but if it become clear that those difficult questions are not being addressed, I’ll stop watching. That’ll larn ’em…
PS I’ve just emailed. In case anyone else wishes to do so, the email address – a real tongue twister – is gbviews@gbnews.uk
The second video in this thread showing Ofcom’s connection with WEF was spine-chilling. Is there anything that the unelected WEF isn’t meddling in?
It’s because it’s happening gradually in one way and get quickly in another. So many new things happening, all at once and – roads being dug up, shops closing, jabs still being pushed to keep the fear factor alive, and yet there is a shady, chilly feeling that it’s all quiet now after the constant daily briefings of the covid / lockdown years. We’re to be kept under control and fearful. Now that Mark Steyn has gone, it’s only Neil Oliver to keep up the “we know what you’re up to” mantra. Dan Wootton won’t do it. He’s only outspoken up to a point, and he doesn’t seem that interested in anything except Harry and Megan these days, LOL!
Pity that Truth has again taken a kick but not surprising. As to some of the comments about the Horrible BBC it pained me to pay that Lot of Queers and Communists Money . After all Billy Gates gave them £34Million to Spew out His Vile Propaganda so there is no chance of us having a voice. Unless as ONE we refuse to pay them that well inflated License Fee. It is a National Scandal that probably Millions won’t watch the BBC yet we have to pay their Employees extravagant Salaries.
Also ad like to know if you good people still get Letters in to go for ( so called) Vaccines of all kinds now . COVID of course Shingles. The Flu. Etc Etc. I just wish our GPs were so quick to answer Sick Calls as maybe that along with the Covid Injection’s cause excess Deaths.
Who holds the GB News purse strings? Who suggests to them what they may and may not do?
PS Might we discuss the plan of the government to ban protesters outside abortion clinics?
Antoine,
Since the overall theme of the thread is censorship, feel free to discuss the buffer zones/ban on “protesters” (usually simply people who are praying) outside abortion clinics.
WF,
I was also shocked to find out the link between Ofcom and the WEF, no wonder this censorship is going on.
Your question, answer has to be “no” – there isn’t anything the WEF isn’t meddling in.
I was also interested in the bit by “Richard” (whoever he is!) at the end about the C of E going for a gender-neutral God. Why was that stuck on at the end, I wonder.
I thought it was too good to be true. An actual news channel “for the people”. Some hope!
Laura,
I was just thinking the same thing. Not all the presenters at GB News are independent thinkers – most of them are no different from the BBC etc presenters, but the odd one, like Mark Steyn and Neil Oliver make it worth watching. So, if Neil Oliver goes the same way as Steyn, I won’t be watching it at all.
An example from this morning – on the Breakfast slot they had a man on who mentioned Biden’s State of the Union speech which was an outright disaster. He was yelling and pointing fingers at audience and telling outright lies about the state of the country under his regime. Yet this man praised it, LOL! There were actually bits of the talk that were real gibberish that he msm left out of their reports, yet this clown thinks the talk was fine. So, GB News is far from perfect anyway but now that they are caving in to the Ofcom crowd, they’ll soon be history.
What has happened in the Church is also happening in Society. Freemasonry and Communism are aligned to destroy freedom of thought. In Universities students are subject to indoctrination and made to feel that they are spreading a gospel that will change the world. All you have to do is put down the opposition who are all racist and stupid. What the students do not understand is that they are being taught linear thinking. This means that having adopted their left wing outlook they are unable to take facts and weigh them up in a reasonable way that is called lateral thinking, could this be right or this be wrong. Could there for example be such a thing as a good Conservative, and anyone who supports the Tories are vile far right ignoramuses. I had a young reporter come to my door at a time when I wrote a letter to the Guardian about terrorists. I was accused of Islamaphobia. I welcomed her in because I had previously wirtten to the local Mosque after the murder of the soldier Leigh Kirby. I voiced my concern that they may be afraid like my wife was after the IRA let off bombs in England, but the people in my town were not bigoted. Anyway I brought this young reporter in and started to up this e-mail but as I did so she said in an insulting way “I am only interested in your views on Gays” I escorted her to the front door. What happened next was that a whole article taking up half a page with my photograph was in the local newspaper. I wrote to Press Complaints about her behaviour and received some sympathy and I know the Editor was pulled up for publishing my photo. But my friends remained my friends and my enemies remained my enemies. I then received a phone call from someone in the Irish Post who was so nice to me that I felt he would be a good man to drink with in a pub. After all it was the Irish Post and of course I am a celebrity through all of Ireland. He asked me questions but I was careful in my replies. I gave him nothing. He did write an article someone showed me and it was about everything but what we had discussed. However careful of libel he wrote what he said with the condition that the accusations against me were “alleged” That world appeared 20 times. By the way I had simply wrote in my then Catholic blog why the Church was against Gays.
John Kearney,
You just cannot trust journalists. I’d sooner invite in a real Rottweiler without a leash, into my house before I’d let in a reporter.
That’s a blow for free speech. I am astonished that GB News would do something so stupid. Have they not heard of “own goals”?
If Neil Oliver also goes, I won’t watch it at all. I’m running out of sources to go for news, but I’ll rely on YouTube clips if need be.
I’m a little surprised they targeted Steyn before Oliver. My impression is that Oliver is even more outspoken about the true nature of all the globalist projects.
RCA Victor,
That’s a good point. I think Mark has been targeted because he actually brought vaccine injured and bereaved into his studio and – in fact – I think I’m right in saying that it was thanks to his interviews that the first compensation payment (? £120) was made. Money talks, and in this case it said “fire The Steyn”! 😀
On another topic – since the second video in the introduction featured the latest C of E madness (gender-neutral language for God) I thought I’d post this short video asking where Justin Welby stands on the matter of abortion. Illuminating; one might even say, sadly, entertaining (if entertainment can be “sad”)…
Editor,
Tsk, tsk, most of those being interviewed were obviously well-heeled cisgendered white people. Their failure to interview non-binary they’s, them’s and whatsis’ of color is a clear sign of white hetero-supremacy run amok.
I’m so offended I’m going to go pull down some statues and throw soup at some old paintings. And then, once I find out which gender Justin Welby identifies as, I’m going to picket in front of his house…er…palace…for failing to represent the abortion needs of the oppressed.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go buy some more carbon credits and check my carbon footprint…
I suggest that you GB News “consumers” imitate the leftists when it comes to the cancellation of Mark Steyn. That is, don’t just switch off the Boob Tube when something offensive or unjust appears. Leftists don’t do that. Rather, they make a career out of being offended, and militate to wipe off the map whatever offended them.
In this case, imitation would be the best form of flattery. Raise some hell with GB News.