Traditional Catholics = White Supremacists? – FBI

American Blogger Marinaio writes…

I think this info that Frank Walker featured on Canon 212 this morning is BIG news. At least my “intel analyst nose” tells me that this smells very bad for our Republic and the 1st Amendment regarding freedom of religion. The author of the original article is Catholic and a former FBI and Air Force analyst, apparently. Here is his bio:

Kyle Seraphin is a Former FBI Special Agent, federal whistleblower, and veteran of the USAF. A confirmed Catholic and father of three, he hosts the Kyle Seraphin Show podcast in syndication by UncoverDC.com (which is closely monitored by the FBI’s Security Division). You can follow him on Twitter and Truth Social @KyleSeraphin, where he regularly exposes inside information from those in the FBI who cannot share personally.

The abbreviation “RTC” is short for “Radical Traditional Catholic”. “RMVE” means “Racially Motivated Violent Extremism”. “SPLC” is the “Southern Poverty Law Center,” a race-baiting leftist organization that publishes lists of groups that the SPLC deems, ironically enough, to be racist or antisemitic. The SPLC was responsible several years ago for publishing the address of the Family Research Council in Washington DC years ago, which enraged a nut case enough to go to the FRC and shoot it up, wounding a few employees (Southern Poverty Law Center website triggered FRC shooting | Washington Examiner). The SPLC is, from what I read, used by the FBI in this analysis as a valid, legitimate source!

And as you will see, the FBI office in Richmond, VA, is assessing that there is an opportunity for a “fed” plant to be placed into the “trad” groups of the SSPX and the FSSP. Take a look at the redacted analysis product marked “Unclassified/For Official Use Only”. It would be a gross understatement to point out that this is most disturbing! The FBI Doubles Down on Christians and White Supremacy in 2023 – UncoverDC

Editor writes…

You can see an interview with Kyle Seraphin on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Kyle’s Twitter feed here…

As if Pope Francis isn’t making a great job of undermining (with a view to destroying) the Traditional Latin Mass on his own, he now has the assistance of America’s FBI, essentially suggesting that those who attend it are a threat to national security. The world – and the USA – just gets more and more bizarre. Or should that be more and more diabolical?

Your thoughts…

