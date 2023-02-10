Traditional Catholics = White Supremacists? – FBI

Traditional Catholics = White Supremacists? – FBIeditor
American Blogger Marinaio writes…
I think this info that Frank Walker featured on Canon 212 this morning is BIG news. At least my “intel analyst nose” tells me that this smells very bad for our Republic and the 1st Amendment regarding freedom of religion. The author of the original article is Catholic and a former FBI and Air Force analyst, apparently. Here is his bio:
Kyle Seraphin is a Former FBI Special Agent, federal whistleblower, and veteran of the USAF. A confirmed Catholic and father of three, he hosts the Kyle Seraphin Show podcast in syndication by UncoverDC.com (which is closely monitored by the FBI’s Security Division). You can follow him on Twitter and Truth Social @KyleSeraphin, where he regularly exposes inside information from those in the FBI who cannot share personally.
The abbreviation “RTC” is short for “Radical Traditional Catholic”. “RMVE” means “Racially Motivated Violent Extremism”. “SPLC” is the “Southern Poverty Law Center,” a race-baiting leftist organization that publishes lists of groups that the SPLC deems, ironically enough, to be racist or antisemitic. The SPLC was responsible several years ago for publishing the address of the Family Research Council in Washington DC years ago, which enraged a nut case enough to go to the FRC and shoot it up, wounding a few employees (Southern Poverty Law Center website triggered FRC shooting | Washington Examiner). The SPLC is, from what I read, used by the FBI in this analysis as a valid, legitimate source!
And as you will see, the FBI office in Richmond, VA, is assessing that there is an opportunity for a “fed” plant to be placed into the “trad” groups of the SSPX and the FSSP. Take a look at the redacted analysis product marked “Unclassified/For Official Use Only”. It would be a gross understatement to point out that this is most disturbing! The FBI Doubles Down on Christians and White Supremacy in 2023 – UncoverDC
Editor writes…
You can see an interview with Kyle Seraphin on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Kyle’s Twitter feed here…
As if Pope Francis isn’t making a great job of undermining (with a view to destroying) the Traditional Latin Mass on his own, he now has the assistance of America’s FBI, essentially suggesting that those who attend it are a threat to national security. The world – and the USA – just gets more and more bizarre. Or should that be more and more diabolical?
Your thoughts…
Comments (7)
The FBI have rescinded this memo, because they’ve been rumbled: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/6385-fbi-rescinds-memo-citing-splc-traditional-catholic-witch-hunt but it should never have been written in the first place.
WF,
That information is given in the first link from the intro above, from Marinaio
https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/02/09/breaking-fbi-rescinds-radical-traditionalist-catholic-ideology-document-citing-southern-poverty-law-center/
You are right, it should never have been written at all.
Yes, the “product,” as we call these types of analytical papers in the intel community, was rescinded; but as Westminsterfly points out, only after they were “outed” by Kyle Seraphin’s trusted source. So we now have assurances from, presumably, supervisory individuals in the FBI and their attempt to rapidly sweep the matter under the rug:
“Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document. . .The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity.”
Right! This, coming from the same organization that sent three dozen agents in tactical gear with automatic weapons to raid Mark Houck’s home in Pennsylvania as he and his family were finishing breakfast. This, from the same organization that can’t seem to find the perpetrators of the countless attacks on, and vandalism of, Catholic churches and abortion alternative counseling centers all over the United States. This, from an organization that didn’t really find any problem with Hilary’s laptop, or coke-head Hunter Biden’s laptop, but that somehow found it important to track down the fairy tale of “Russian collusion” of a sitting president.
It’s a smokescreen to obfuscate the real questions: who in the FBI authorized this “counterterrorism” paper to be researched and written? Who is the author of the paper, and why the highly politicized obsession with anti-abortion and allegedly pro-“January 6 seditionists”? And why the Richmond field office of the Bureau?
As I’ve mentioned before in these pages, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray are enemies of the people, and should be arrested and tried on charges of undermining the Constitution of the United States. We are witnessing a top-down overhaul of the once respected Bureau, which has turned its sights on the very people who love and cherish our country. It is truly a “weaponized” agency. And don’t believe a word of the announcement of the rescission. Even if all of the copies of that products were destroyed (that will not happen), the questions above remain, and the new FBI mindset is endemic in the Bureau. Oh, there are certainly some agents who are patriotic Americans and are staying on to try to limit the harm that the majority (including the leadership) are foisting on our nation. But going forward, true patriots need not apply.
Consequently, we will never see the answers to the first two questions I ask above, just as we will never see the results of the “review of the basis for the document”. But we know the obvious answer to the third question I raise. Dillwyn, Virginia, in Buckingham County, is in the AOR (Area of Responsibility) of the Richmond field office. It also happens to be the location of the new SSPX seminary. Just as Bella Dodd admitted to complicity in the infiltration of the Catholic Church decades ago, introducing, by her own reckoning, more than a thousand seminarians into the pipeline for the priesthood, so would any group that seeks to place sleepers or agents into an organizational structure start them at the beginning of their formation.
I would be very surprised if such agents provocateurs were not already among us. It reminds me of one of the most clever bumper stickers displayed on cars here in Idaho: “Just because I’m paranoid, doesn’t mean they really aren’t out to get me.”
Diabolical. However, the Adversary is clever. I now look twice at these stories. The function of an “agent provocateur” is to lead others into revealing what they think, with a view to entrapment.
I have become suspicious of Lifesite News. They frequently send me requests for money, claiming their resources are running low and they need money to continue. However, their emails are one way, one cannot reply. I have been unable to find an email address to which I might send a letter and receive a response.
In the UK some research is possible into the accounts of charities. I don’t know if this is possible in the US.
Many charities turn out to be frauds. Sums expended on the worthy cause are maybe sometimes exceeded by the sums spent on launch parties or transport, travel and foreign conferences, e.g. Ferrari to Cap d’Antibes.
Antoine Bisset,
I totally agree about Lifesitenews – we discussed that on this blog recently – but are you saying you don’t trust the FBI whistleblower? Because I do, but I notice that this is a trend now that things are so bad that certain people just don’t trust any source no matter how reliable. That’s a mistake, IMHO. I hope I’ve misunderstood your opening sentence about the function of an agent etc.
The Tucker Carlson interview with the FBI whistleblower is a bombshell. Great to have exposed this.
Corruption, malice and chastisement everywhere, but the ranks of whistleblowers are increasing in response:
https://rumble.com/v28wy8i-gop-rep-jim-jordans-opening-statement-at-oversight-of-justice-and-fbi.html