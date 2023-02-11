Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes: Pray for Very Special Friend of Catholic Truth Awaiting Major Surgery

Editor writes…

Paul, a supporter of Catholic Truth from its earliest days, has been ill for quite some time now – we’ve asked prayers for him before. Now, however, his health has taken a very serious turn, with a diagnosis of a malignant tumour on his neck and major surgery scheduled for Monday next, 13 February. Naturally, Paul’s family is anxiously praying for his full recovery. I promised that we’d all pray to that end, as well. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Paul.

And to give us all hope, especially hope for Paul’s recovery, the following true story …

Every year on this Feast Day, I recall the concern in my own family when one of my (several) nieces became very ill right after birth. She was born on 7th January, but by 25th January it was obvious that she was seriously ill, and she was taken to hospital. She was diagnosed with a serious heart condition, and the surgeon said she was unlikely to live. If, he said, she survived the next two days, they would not be able to operate for another six weeks, because she was so small; she would not live through such major surgery, so we should expect news of an operation in about six weeks if she was still with us in the next two days. This was as we entered Lent, and I remember saying “That means the operation will be around Easter.” They don’t call me “Genius” for nothing.

Imagine my surprise, then, to receive a telephone call on 10 February from my sister/baby’s mother to say that the operation was to be the next day – 11 February. No reason given. I was delighted and astonished. The Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes! Incredibly consoling. The operation was a success and that “baby” is with us to this day!

Later, down the line, on a visit to the clinic, my sister asked the Consultant why he had changed his mind about waiting six weeks before operating. He’d been scribbling something on a notepad but when he heard this question, he stopped writing, removed his specs, turned to look at my sister and said “You know, I don’t know. I just knew I had to operate that day and it caused such a fuss in the Department.” Everyone else involved tried to talk him out of his decision, saying that the baby would not survive. He was determined though, and could not explain why.

So this baby, born on the same date as the Lourdes seer, St Bernadette—7th January—was given her life-saving operation on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. Talk about a sign(s) from Heaven! She is a grown-up mother of four now, with a great devotion to both St Bernadette and Our Lady.

When invited to accompany some students on a pilgrimage to Lourdes some years later, I made the trip in thanksgiving for this wonderful healing miracle. Our Lady is very powerful before the throne of God and it is on this Feast that we so often witness that power at work. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, thank you!

