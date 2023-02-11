Is Nicola Sturgeon Disconnected From Reality?

From The Telegraph – Nicola Sturgeon plans to win over critics of trans reforms by selling it as ‘constitutional battle’

Nicola Sturgeon plans to win over critics of her controversial gender law reforms by presenting a legal fight with Downing Street as a “constitutional battle”, the Telegraph understands.

The First Minister is waiting for the furore over trans rights to “die down” before mounting a judicial review against the UK Government’s decision to block her Bill from receiving royal assent.

She has until mid-April to launch proceedings to overturn the Section 35 order, the legislative device used by the Scottish Secretary to veto the legislation.

The laws, which passed in Holyrood in December, will see people as young as 16 allowed to change their legal gender simply by signing a declaration.

“They are biding their time,” a source said. “They would ideally like to take the Government to court, but it is hard for them to do that in the eye of the storm. How can they spend a quarter of a million pounds defending a court case that everyone hates?” Continues…

Editor writes…

Is Dan Wootton, GB News presenter, right when he persistently refers to the First Minister as “Scheming Sturgeon”? Or is that a sin against charity?

Where does charity begin and end in political discussion? Is it uncharitable, for example, to think that Nicola Sturgeon appears to be totally disconnected from reality when she persists in the unscientific belief that men can become women and women can become men? And should we think our Christian best of her if, as reported in the above Telegraph article, she is biding her time and planning to use the “interference” of the Westminster Parliament in the issue of the Gender Recognition Bill as a “constitutional battle” with the UK. Is it uncharitable to suspect or say that she is doing this to stoke anti-English sentiment, and thus encourage a (false) nationalism in Scots?

She’s waiting until the fuss dies down, at which time, my guess is, she’ll focus on the UK Parliament invoking Section 35, while playing down the reason for invoking Section 35. I call that “devious” but then I’m not renowned for my charitable disposition. We discussed the Gender Recognition Bill here when it passed in December, so it is surely important to reflect on the tumultuous cross-border events since then, as well as this latest development. Your thoughts on charity in politics – sort of…

