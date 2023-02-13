Turkey Earthquake – Sinister?

13Feb

Turkey Earthquake – Sinister?

Papacy, Politicians, Morals, Fatima, The Catholic Church, Miracles, Climate Change, Westminster Parliament, Environment, Apparitions, Judgement, Europe, Australia, Interfaith, Science, Russia, Health, Supernatural, Politics, Socialism, USA, Non-Christian Religions, Communism, Marxism, International , , , , , 0 Comments

From Cairns News

Senator blames Deep State for causing the devastating earthquake which so far has killed 33,000 people in Turkey…

In a dramatic speech to Parliament on Friday Senator Sosoaca said President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had upset World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab by leaving halfway through a press conference and blocking Sweden from joining NATO.  Click here to watch/hear her six minutes political statement about the Turkey earthquake… 

“We have lived to witness production of earthquakes on demand. NATO disliked being set up by President Erdogan,” a furious Sosoaca stated.

“Moreover his position of neutrality and mediator in the Ukranian-Russian war deeply disturbed them. His position to block Sweden’s accession to NATO and his speech in Davos as well as the gesture of leaving in the middle of a press conference defying Schwab did not remain without an echo in the cold world leaders of the world.

“But no one thought that people would have to die so many in such a terrible way.

“But ten seconds before the occurrence of the so-called earthquakes the Turks closed these (oil and gas) pipelines

“In addition 24 hours before the earthquakes 10 countries withdrew their ambassadors from Turkey.

“Five days before its occurrence the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning for Romanian citizens in Turkey.”

These damning accusations are prima facie evidence of a deliberate attack on Turkey by Deep State using HAARP technology.

Senator Sosoaca’s speech will reverberate around the free press of the world but don’t expect to hear it on the ABC, News Ltd or Fairfax media in Australia.

The WEF tentacles stretch far and wide and now it seems no nation state is immune from retaliation or attack by the New World Order with help from the WEF if they step out of line.

Australian citizens have been killed in this earthquake, what will the Labor, Liberal duopoly do about this terrible advice from the Romanian Parliament?  Source 

Editor writes…

Westminsterfly alerted us to this news on another thread (thanks WF), and quoted a friend who wonders if we are running out of conspiracy theories.  Watch the short six-minutes video of Senator Sosoaca’s speech before you write this off as a conspiracy theory.  Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

16Feb

USA: Gun Control Or People Control?

Comments invited... read more

10Sep

Hurricanes: Divine Judgment on President Trump’s Disbelief in Global Warming?

Note:  the video which was originally posted here to provide the... read more

12Mar

Westminster LGBT+… Pope Francis Welcomes Militant Homosexuals

The third LGBT+ Catholics Westminster Pilgrimage to Rome ended yesterday, Sunday,... read more

29Feb

SNP Government Out of Control?

Under the Named Person scheme, every child is to be appointed... read more

26Aug

Irish Priest Fr Brendan Hoban: Dissident or Apostate? Is This Priest Even Remotely Catholic?

Editor writes... Leitourgos asks that we discuss the above Taylor Marshall video... read more

17Oct

17/10: Feast of the “First Fridays’ Saint”!

SAINT MARGARET MARY ALACOQUE, VIRGIN—1690  Feast: October 17 In seventeenth-century France the... read more

07Feb

An “Exciting Moment” For Catholic Religious Education in England & Wales… You Wish!

Extracts From the Catholic Herald - with commentary from the Editor... read more

05Mar

Cardinal Tobin Appointment Confirms Francis’ Intent to Destroy the Church…

Below, extract from Lifesitenews report, 4 March, 2021 Pope Francis names Cardinal... read more

28Jul

UK Member of Parliament: We Are Slipping Into The Kind of Tyranny They Have in China

Steve Baker MP is remarkably outspoken in the above interview on... read more

14Nov

Kamala Harris Pursued Pro-Lifers To Put Them in Jail: “Prostituted Her Power” – David Daleiden

Kamala Harris Tried to Put Pro-Lifers in Jail Who Exposed Planned... read more

%d bloggers like this: