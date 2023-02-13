Turkey Earthquake – Sinister?

From Cairns News

Senator blames Deep State for causing the devastating earthquake which so far has killed 33,000 people in Turkey…

In a dramatic speech to Parliament on Friday Senator Sosoaca said President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had upset World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab by leaving halfway through a press conference and blocking Sweden from joining NATO. Click here to watch/hear her six minutes political statement about the Turkey earthquake…

“We have lived to witness production of earthquakes on demand. NATO disliked being set up by President Erdogan,” a furious Sosoaca stated.

“Moreover his position of neutrality and mediator in the Ukranian-Russian war deeply disturbed them. His position to block Sweden’s accession to NATO and his speech in Davos as well as the gesture of leaving in the middle of a press conference defying Schwab did not remain without an echo in the cold world leaders of the world.

“But no one thought that people would have to die so many in such a terrible way.

“But ten seconds before the occurrence of the so-called earthquakes the Turks closed these (oil and gas) pipelines

“In addition 24 hours before the earthquakes 10 countries withdrew their ambassadors from Turkey.

“Five days before its occurrence the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning for Romanian citizens in Turkey.”

These damning accusations are prima facie evidence of a deliberate attack on Turkey by Deep State using HAARP technology.

Senator Sosoaca’s speech will reverberate around the free press of the world but don’t expect to hear it on the ABC, News Ltd or Fairfax media in Australia.

The WEF tentacles stretch far and wide and now it seems no nation state is immune from retaliation or attack by the New World Order with help from the WEF if they step out of line.

Australian citizens have been killed in this earthquake, what will the Labor, Liberal duopoly do about this terrible advice from the Romanian Parliament? Source

Editor writes…

Westminsterfly alerted us to this news on another thread (thanks WF), and quoted a friend who wonders if we are running out of conspiracy theories. Watch the short six-minutes video of Senator Sosoaca’s speech before you write this off as a conspiracy theory. Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



