Are We Witnessing a Chastisement of the Church & the World Due to the Second Vatican Council?

The Council and the Eclipse of God by Don Pietro Leone – CHAPTER 11 (part 4) : The Effects of Council Teaching in terms of Chastisement

B. The Effects of Council Teaching in terms of Chastisement

In this section we consider the effect of antirealist subjectivism in its theological form of self-deifying atheism. Clearly the most notable effect of this sacrilege consists in chastisement. We consequently here investigate:

The Motive for the Chastisement of the Church and the World; The Nature of Chastisement Consequent on Man’s Repudiation of God in General; The Nature of Chastisement Consequent on the Council’s Repudiation of God.

The Motive for the Chastisement of the Church and the World

The motive for the chastisement that the Church and the World are now undergoing, stated more fully, is undoubtedly the Council’s failure to fulfil its duty both to God and to man. It failed in its duty to God in disobeying His mandate to exercise the munera; it failed in its duty to man in not exercising them for man’s good. We may describe this double failure of the Council as the negative motive for the chastisement; the positive motive being the self-deifying atheism in which this failure consists.

In order to understand the Council's failure in its duty towards man, we must first place this duty in the context of the Economy of Salvation. God, according to the principle of order with which He operates in all things, desires to save man by the agency of man, and through the structure of the Church.

Editor writes…

A Council of the Church failing to fulfil its duty both to God and man… Is this possible?

Your thoughts on this, and on the chapter’s coverage of the nature of chastisement, welcome. Does any of it match what we are experiencing today? If so, is there anything we, as ordinary lay people, can do about it?

