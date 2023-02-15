BREAKING NEWS: Nicola Sturgeon to Resign

BREAKING NEWS: Nicola Sturgeon to Resigneditor
Nicola Sturgeon is to stand down as Scotland’s First Minister after eight years in the role, according to reports.N
Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.
More follows
Editor writes…
I will post a link to the News Conference expected later today; for now, I have just received this news by text which ended with Alleluia! Is that your reaction and if so, why? Politely please!
Comments (20)
Just as I posted this thread, an email arrived from a reader in England asking what are the likely consequences of this resignation for Scotland and the the wider UK. My reply? I hope we get some answers to that in the comments, but for now, I said, I think that the drive for independence may die away. I’ll be interested to find out how many agree with me – or not.
I think the consequences for Scotland and the UK can only be an improvement.
That’s two of the female tyrants gone – Jacinda Arden in New Zealand and now Sturgeon in Scotland. Things are looking up!
Bernie,
Well said. If only we could also see of Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, and Sir Keir Starmer. Half a dozen new brooms would be much better than just one or two.
Still, Sturgeon and Arden makes a good start. 😀
This isn’t really a surprise – she was headed for disaster when it became clear she was sticking to her ridiculous gender policy. Here’s GB News on it.
Laura,
I agree – when she stumbled over her (ridiculous) responses to journalists asking her about the male prisoner/rapist going into the female prison, it was obvious that her days were numbered. The fact that she dodged the issue in her resignation press conference reveals a level of stubbornness that is quite something. Let’s hope and pray (for her) that she reflects on that worrying character trait. It could have eternal consequences.
Speaking of which, it was interesting to see her raise her eyes to Heaven to apologise to “Alex” – her friend whose funeral she attended yesterday. Odd, isn’t it how these atheists used Christian terms and Christian theology at all the times in life and death that matter most. Why did she look up when mentioning her now deceased friend? Where is she assuming he now resides? One has to laugh … doesn’t one?
Now all we need are Francis and Biden.
The power of [prayer] must not be doubted!
Scots Padre,
You omitted a word after “the power of” so I assumed you meant “prayer” and not the power of a public backlash 😀
Scots Padre
Amen amen.
Michael 🙏
The resignation statement is being televised live – GB News covering it here. Due any minute.
Irritating that the GB News presenter, the viciously pro-abortion Bev Turner, cut into the press conference before the end – I would have preferred to hear the journalists’ questions and her continuing failure to address them. As I say, irritating.
Here’s Sky News – seems they are continuing to cover the press conference…
Editor of this blog must be roaring with delight on surgeon’s resignation.
I think she had it coming for some time as she got lot of backlash re negativity.
She was supposed to have said that she had ‘enough’.
Enough of ‘WHAT’.
She’s following a well worn path of Jacinta Adern who also said that she had enough.
Next one I think is Drakeford from Wales although I could be wrong there.
FDS,
I’m not “roaring with delight” at this news – I’d be roaring with delight (calmly, and in a dignified manner, one hopes!) if she were about to be replaced with a fully believing Catholic to whom Canon 915 (for example) did not apply. Or even A.N. Other who adhered to God’s natural moral law, if nothing else.
One lives and one hopes, if one cannot quite “roar with delight”. Hey – that’s quite poetic. But note, any similarly to poetry is purely accidental; I’m not that talented 😀
I think in the end, whatever story they cook up, it was her ‘trans’ mania that was her undoing – other politicians please take note. If you are going to try and impose extreme minority views on the public, then be prepared for the inevitable backlash.
WF,
Hear, hear!
I don’t know why it is, but this English man produces short videos about Nicola Sturgeon all the time, and this is his comment on the resignation speech – he makes some good points.
That gentleman summed that speech up perfectly.
Just spoke to an Edinburgh businessman who told me was that the word on the street is that Police are “making progress” regarding the investigation about the missing 600k from SNP funds, an investigation that started summer 2021.
I would not be surprised if a bomb explodes in the coming weeks/months.
That speech was a pathetic attempt to cover up something smouldering in the background.
Thank God she’s going. Her successor may not be much of an improvement but they don’t usually stick around as long as Sturgeon did so that should be less painful, LOL!
Her statement was quite dignified and to the superficial listener she would come across as so humble and reasonable. In fact, she is the opposite, IMO.
She has been forced to quit for some reason – as yet unknown to us. As suggested by Scots Padre, I suspect the dirty linen is about to be aired re missing funds. All I can say is good riddance to yet another Communist despot.
On a completely different note. You know those days when a tune keeps going around in your head, sparked by something or other, and you can get rido fit? That’s been happening to me all day today with the ditty from Wizard of Oz “Ding dong, the witch has gone”. Odd, eh?
Kate Forbes is thought to be the front runner for Nicola’s job – and she’s also thought (mistakenly in my view) to be a diehard Christian. Where are the headlines then, over the rights of the unborn and the transgender nonsense? To be fair, I can’t remember if she voted against the Gender Recognition Bill but she’s hardly been vocal on the subject or we’d have heard about it.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/the-devout-christian-leading-the-race-to-replace-nicola-sturgeon/ar-AA17vPay?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=f3bc291a80ad4074a2b2bc65217addc7
After posting the above I Googled to see if Forbes had voted against the Gender Recognition Bill and found this…
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/kate-forbes-refuses-she-back-160054711.html
So, she’s not going to come along wearing a kilt and brandishing her bagpipes to save Scotland from itself. This will be an interesting time in SNP politics.
Stock up with haggis and neeps, it could be a long wait 😀
I would congratulate all you suffering Scots on the end of the Head Fish’s Reign of Marxist Terror, but barring a miracle it seems all but certain that she will be replaced by someone of the same ilk. The NWO bench is quite deep.