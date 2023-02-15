BREAKING NEWS: Nicola Sturgeon to Resign

From The Scotsman Newspaper

Nicola Sturgeon is to stand down as Scotland’s First Minister after eight years in the role, according to reports.N

Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.

More follows

Editor writes…

I will post a link to the News Conference expected later today; for now, I have just received this news by text which ended with Alleluia! Is that your reaction and if so, why? Politely please!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



