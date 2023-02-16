The Covid Vaccines COULDN’T Work – Ask the Vaccine Damaged. Too Late to Ask the Deceased.

To watch Dan Wootton Tonight, Vaccine Damage Special (14 February) scroll to 55.19 in the above video. See the “before and after” photos of the Glasgow man who has been vaccine damaged – to put it mildly.

Then read this…

“WHAT if Dr Anthony Fauci co-authored an article on vaccines that would have got you and me blocked and banned at any point in the past three years? That’s just happened.

His article in Cell, ‘Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenza viruses, and other respiratory viruses‘, states it as plainly as possible: the Covid-19 vaccine didn’t work because it couldn’t work.

First, some review from what we knew before this whole fiasco began.

Vaccines aren’t suitable for coronaviruses. Such respiratory viruses spread and mutate too quickly. This is why there has never been a vaccine for the common cold and why the flu shot is predictably suboptimal. Vaccines can be sterilising and contribute to public health only when the virus is a stable pathogen, such as smallpox and measles. For coronaviruses, there’s really only one way forward: better antivirals, therapeutics and acquired immunity.” To read the rest of the above article, click here

Editor writes…

Accountability anyone? Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



