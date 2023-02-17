Pope Francis Bows to Orthodox Jewish Woman Who Refuses to Bow Before His ‘Necklace Cross’

17Feb

Pope Francis Bows to Orthodox Jewish Woman Who Refuses to Bow Before His ‘Necklace Cross’

Politicians, Broadcasting Media, Bible, Papacy, Fatima, Pope Francis, The Catholic Church, Pro-life, Abortion, Judaism, Miracles, Vatican, Vatican II, Apparitions, Interfaith, Health, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Social Media, International, Blasphemy , , , , , 0 Comments

Editor writes…

Listen to Rivka Ravitz, the Orthodox Jewish woman in the above video as she explains that she can neither shake hands with the Pope (or any man who is not her husband), NOR can she bow because the Pope is wearing a crucifix round his neck  – she can’t bow to that!

So, watch the pontiff bow to her!  Why not simply nod his head and move on down the line?  If she cannot bow because he is wearing a crucifix, and he cannot deny Christ, move on!

Please do not turn this thread  into an attack on Jews. Orthodox Judaism is strict and Rivka cannot be faulted for seeking to remain faithful to what she believes, in good conscience, to be right.

Oh, and watch the video to the very end to see the reverence shown by the viciously pro-abortion/pro-infanticide Joe Biden as he kneels – literally kneels – before Rivka because (drum roll) she is the mother of twelve children.  I mean, could anyone make this stuff up?

Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

29Sep

Traditional Conference on Marriage/Family: “Porn Priest” & Bishop Fellay To Share Platform…

"Angelus Press is the publishing house of the Society of Saint... read more

26Nov

27 November: The Story of St Catherine Laboure & The Miraculous Medal…

Mother and Child The sound of the evening Angelus bells floated across... read more

27Apr

Canonisations? What Canonisations?

The "Canonisations" of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II took... read more

08Nov

Voting in the 2019 General Election

As we prepare to go to the polls in the General... read more

14Jul

Faithful Catholics to Faithless Priests in U.S.A & Ireland : Believe or Be Gone!

Editor writes: Our American blogger, RCA Victor, alerted me to the... read more

24Mar

Street Eucharistic Adoration… Appropriate?

Editor writes... There is something about seeing a Monstrance being unceremoniously (literally)... read more

18Jan

Rocky Road From Dublin: Irish Bishops In Rome – seeking end of celibacy?

The Irish Bishops are in Rome for their ad limina visit Below,... read more

04May

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Refuses To Define “Woman” Ahead of Local Elections

Editor writes... It might be worth asking the canvassers (from all Parties)... read more

25Aug

Reports of LGBT Scandals Waiting in the Wings – Scots Clergy Concerned…

Background... From time to time, concerned clergy and teachers contact us with... read more

16Mar

The John Fisher School: Woke Bullying in Action As Scandalous Snap Ofsted Inspection Takes Place

From i News... Ofsted is conducting a snap inspection at a Catholic state... read more

%d bloggers like this: