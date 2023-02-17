Pope Francis Bows to Orthodox Jewish Woman Who Refuses to Bow Before His ‘Necklace Cross’

Editor writes…

Listen to Rivka Ravitz, the Orthodox Jewish woman in the above video as she explains that she can neither shake hands with the Pope (or any man who is not her husband), NOR can she bow because the Pope is wearing a crucifix round his neck – she can’t bow to that!

So, watch the pontiff bow to her! Why not simply nod his head and move on down the line? If she cannot bow because he is wearing a crucifix, and he cannot deny Christ, move on!

Please do not turn this thread into an attack on Jews. Orthodox Judaism is strict and Rivka cannot be faulted for seeking to remain faithful to what she believes, in good conscience, to be right.

Oh, and watch the video to the very end to see the reverence shown by the viciously pro-abortion/pro-infanticide Joe Biden as he kneels – literally kneels – before Rivka because (drum roll) she is the mother of twelve children. I mean, could anyone make this stuff up?

Your thoughts…

