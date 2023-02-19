Archbishop of Glasgow Ends Latin Mass at Sacred Heart, Bridgeton – But, Where is Fr Stephen Dunn?

Editor writes…

At Mass this morning in Sacred Heart Bridgeton, I found, not Father Stephen Dunn offering the Mass as usual, but Father Gerard Byrne (St Brigid’s Toryglen). It turned out that Fr Byrne was there to read a Statement from the Archbishop of Glasgow who has decided to suppress the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in Bridgeton: The statements reads:

A Statement from Archbishop Nolan

As requested, by the Pope’s document Traditionis Custodes, Father Stephen Dunn had asked me for permission to celebrate Mass according to the Tridentine form. I have turned down his request.

This means that from today the Tridentine Mass will no longer be celebrated here in Sacred Heart church.

The Archdiocese has yet to fully conform with the requirements of Traditiones Custodes; when it does so there will be celebrations of the Tridentine Mass available at one, yet to be determined location in the Archdiocese. At present, though, Mass according to the 1962 missal is being celebrated at St Brigid’s, Toryglen, or Immaculate Heart of Mary, Balornock.

I am grateful to Fr Gerard Byrne for making himself available today so that those coming to Sacred Heart this morning were not deprived of Mass. Ends.

As soon as the Statement was read, without comment from Fr Byrne, there were a number of people in the congregation who called out asking for an explanation, and similar expressions of justified anger, while one woman shouted “NO!”

I was seated at the front and my contribution to the uprising came with the arrival of the pass-keeper and his collection plate. I waved him away and said “No way!” Hoping that others might see/hear and refuse to contribute. Only the person counting the money will know if it worked.

This is shocking news… Your thoughts.

