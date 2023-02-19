Glasgow Priest Suspended For Criticising Pope & Abp Nolan & Thus “Exciting Hatred of the Church”

Editor writes…

For the past two Sundays, I have attended the Traditional Latin Mass in Sacred Heart Bridgeton. Last Sunday, 12 February, Father Dunn’s Bulletin included the concerns about Pope Francis raised by another priest, Fr Jason Charron, as reported in Lifesitenews:

A Catholic priest has rebuked Pope Francis for his calls to decriminalize sodomy during his recent visit to African countries South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The priest called the Pope to repent of his promotion of homosexuality, addressing the Pontiff in a video and asking, “Do you belong to Christ, or do you belong to Sodom?” Read the priest’s full address here

Father Dunn, ever zealous to educate his congregation, fully aware of the confusion in our minds when we hear the Pope endorse grave sin, decided to publish a short extract from the above article in his Sunday Bulletin, prefacing it with the following extract from St Paul’s letter (1 Corinthians 6:9):

Father Dunn’s Bulletin…

“Do you not realise that people who do evil will never inherit the kingdom of God? Make no mistake – the sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers, the self indulgent, sodomites, thieves, misers, drunkards, slanderers and swindlers, none of these will inherit the kingdom of God. Some of you used to be that kind: but you have been washed clean, you have been sanctified, and you have been justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and through the Spirit of our God.”

Then…

And so, as my brother priest Fr Jason Charron asks, and I, Fr Stephen Dunn, too ask:

Pope Francis: Do you belong to Christ or do you belong to Sodom?

Francis for his calls to decriminalize sodomy during his recent visit to African countries South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We call you Francis, Pope, to repent of this promotion of homosexuality and show that you are of Christ and not of Sodom.

To watch Fr Jason Charron’s full address go to

Priest rebukes Pope Francis for calling to decriminalize sodomy: ‘Do you belong to Christ, or to Sodom?’ – LifeSite (lifesitenews.com) End of Bulletin extract…

Editor continues…

Today, Sunday 19 February, I again attended Mass in Bridgeton only to find that Fr Gerard Byrne from St Brigid’s Toryglen had replaced Fr Dunn to offer what turned out to be the final traditional Latin Mass in Sacred Heart. Click here to read more on that…

I have been in touch with Fr Dunn, asking him to comment on this shocking news, only to discover the even more shocking news – if that is possible – that the Archbishop of Glasgow, referencing the above bulletin comment, has suspended him for insulting Pope Francis. He seems blissfully unaware of the now countless Open Letters across the internet listing names of academics and priests who are concerned about Pope Francis – even accusing him of heresy; an example (one of many) follows…

A group of nineteen Catholics, including some prominent academics, have published an open letter to the bishops of the world accusing Pope Francis of heresy.

The letter, made public on April 30, was dated “Easter week” and signed by 19 individuals, including Fr. Aiden Nichols OP, an internationally recognized theologian and author. The 15-page letter begins by asking the bishops of the world to take some action against the pope. Continues…

The Archbishop has also accused Fr Dunn of attacking him and the other Scottish bishops in his Open Letter of July 2022, published on this blog, thus “exciting hatred of the Church”. Click here to read that Open Letter and note Father Stephen Dunn’s concluding words.

Clearly, Fr Dunn is being brutally punished for his open criticism of both Pope Francis and the Scottish Bishops while there is no shortage of priests in Glasgow who are long overdue for an episcopal rebuke. In June 2022, for example, we discussed the unbelievable news that Fr John Campbell, the priest appointed to preside over the Synod preparations for the Archdiocese of Glasgow, has a track record of preaching manifest errors. Among other things, he thinks Our Lady was an unmarried mother – which makes about as much theological sense the crackpot “scientific” claim that there is no difference between a man and a woman. Click here to check out Fr Campbell’s “theology”. There’s a lot more where that came from but space is limited.

Conclusion…

The suspension of Fr Stephen Dunn is unconscionable and begs the question: why did Archbishop Nolan not include this information in the Statement read out at Sacred Heart this morning? One of those suspicious types might think he was trying to do this via the back door, hoping that the faithful wouldn’t find out. If that is the case, it has backfired, spectacularly.

Like the rest of us, Fr Dunn has his faults – he’s never claimed to be perfect, let alone a saint. But he preaches the Faith, undiluted. He doesn’t bow to the wokerati and he has sufficient Catholic sense to know that no priest, bishop or pope is above criticism. A Pope who thinks that one of the “sins that cry to Heaven for vengeance” should be legalised, demands correction – in true charity. As does the Archbishop of Glasgow, whose hatred of the Traditional Latin Mass – and therefore the entire Catholic Faith embodied in that ancient Mass – is now coming out of the closet (so to speak) for all the world to see. If the Archbishop has any sense at all, he will reinstate Fr Dunn as a matter of urgency because – let him be crystal clear in his mind: this will not go away. This is an illicit command, no question about it. Archbishop Nolan cannot win this: would the friends who advise him, please exhort him to think again.

Far from “exciting hatred of the Church”, Fr Dunn spares no effort to instil in souls a profound love of Holy Mother Church. Therefore, to our readers and bloggers I say: please pray for Fr Dunn – one of the best and most loved priests in the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place all our trust in Thee!

Your thoughts.

